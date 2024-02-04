« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024  (Read 1598 times)

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm »
This is a way more important game for Arsenal than it is for us. They HAVE to win this match, otherwise any lingering aspirations they have of being in a title race are buried in the dirt once and for all. Pressure is on them to get a positive result, and this Arsenal team haven't exactly responded well to pressure.

I expect that they'll amp themselves up for it and start strongly like they did in both previous encounters so far this season, but just like those games, we'll take control of the game after the initial barrage and assert ourselves as the better team. Would love a win here to remove them from the equation altogether, but a draw would be acceptable.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,522
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:58:55 pm
This is a way more important game for Arsenal than it is for us. They HAVE to win this match, otherwise any lingering aspirations they have of being in a title race are buried in the dirt once and for all. Pressure is on them to get a positive result, and this Arsenal team haven't exactly responded well to pressure.

I expect that they'll amp themselves up for it and start strongly like they did in both previous encounters so far this season, but just like those games, we'll take control of the game after the initial barrage and assert ourselves as the better team. Would love a win here to remove them from the equation altogether, but a draw would be acceptable.
They've become nauseating again- after 2/3 good performances while we were down in the dumps and just coming back up again.
They think they are a better team than us and that we've only had the upper hand cause we have good strikers.
From the pundits to the supporters.

They'll have a rude awakening on Sunday.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,511
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:03:08 pm
They've become nauseating again- after 2/3 good performances while we were down in the dumps and just coming back up again.
They think they are a better team than us and that we've only had the upper hand cause we have good strikers.
From the pundits to the supporters.

They'll have a rude awakening on Sunday.

Think you're underselling them here, they're a very good team.  There was no rude awakening at Anfield and they finished the game stronger than us.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:28:59 pm »
I would go 
--Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD---Gomez
---------Mac
--Szobo------Jones
Bradley---Nunez---Jota

Yeah i would play Bradley on the right to cover Trent.
Have Diaz & Gakpo off the bench
Arsenal will comeon strong first 30 & target our right side
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,182
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Dare I say a must win game for the Goon's.  I'd expect them to come out fast but die out after an hour, then bang.  0-2 Redmen.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
I would go 
--Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD---Gomez
---------Mac
--Szobo------Jones
Bradley---Nunez---Jota

Yeah i would play Bradley on the right to cover Trent.
Have Diaz & Gakpo off the bench
Arsenal will comeon strong first 30 & target our right side

I'd had the same thought. Think Jurgen might go with it as well, like at the end of the Norwich game. Also considered having it switched with Trent on the right wing. But given the adaptability of all 3 right sided players, any of them could cover for the others at any time.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,848
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm »
Well - Saka will be diving like mad as usual - so we need to watch that.

We should also pepper Raya's goal.

Finally - let's make sure we also disrupt their play early and often.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
If anything, we're probably the in form team here. Arsenal will be confident but I think we will present a different challenge for them compared to the last time we played against each other.

The only issue I think is we need our midfield to be in top form. A little worried about Mac Allister's fitness for this one.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm »
I'd be surprised if Robertson and Trent both don't start. Think Klopp still seems them as amongst his most trusted players like Van Dijk, Salah and Alisson and if they're fit to start they will. Draw is fine here for us, would be bad for them.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:56:22 pm »
Wouldn't change the team personally. Before the Chelsea match, I would have taken a draw, but given the team performance last night, I want the 3 points now.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,805
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
I'd pick the same team as yesterday but I have a feeling that Klopp will bring Trent in. 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,357
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
We owe these pretenders a hiding.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:57:55 pm
I'd pick the same team as yesterday but I have a feeling that Klopp will bring Trent in.

Not so sure. He took Bradley off pretty early last night. Reckon hell start him and have Trent on in the second half.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:12:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:53:02 pm
We still have to go to Villa away and (stop laughing) United away as well as Goodison (again stop laughing).

Old Trafford and Goodison will be a nightmare. 18/19 all over again with them wanting to stop us at all costs heading into the run in, while both rolling over for City. Two grounds we've rarely won at under Klopp.

They're the worst on paper for us along with City and Arsenal.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,848
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:03:15 pm
Not so sure. He took Bradley off pretty early last night. Reckon hell start him and have Trent on in the second half.

I think Bradley starts - but also he took him off so 1) he could get the huge ovation from the crowd and 2) trent needs minutes to get back to fitness.

Bradley really held Martinelli in check in the FA cup - and I think we will go for the same. Trent will play - but probably as a second half midfield substitute.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Old Trafford and Goodison will be a nightmare. 18/19 all over again with them wanting to stop us at all costs heading into the run in, while both rolling over for City. Two grounds we've rarely won at under Klopp.

They're the worst on paper for us along with City and Arsenal.



Stop it you! Youve got me thinking the likes of Brentford, Forest and Fulham wont a be pushover now!

Lets face it, all away games can be tough, but as things stand we have more away points than anyone (think we might have the same amount as City), and weve played a lot of the tough aways, so we should be ok.

Agree on the wider point that theyll certainly put up more of a fight in the stands and probably the pitch than when City turn up.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:28:53 pm »
Also hilarious how the new comfort blanket for opposing fans if we win the league is that this is all a conspiracy to give Klopp the title as part of a big send off. Good of the Premier League to know of Klopps plans before the Newcastle game, or which other game they fixed in our favour. The new Covid asterisk no doubt, but Ill take it. :D
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Its both everton and united players (especially the blue noses), trying to hurt our players, after 25 minutes of being made a show of that would worry me most, to be honest.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:16:25 pm
Stop it you! Youve got me thinking the likes of Brentford, Forest and Fulham wont a be pushover now!

Lets face it, all away games can be tough, but as things stand we have more away points than anyone (think we might have the same amount as City), and weve played a lot of the tough aways, so we should be ok.

Agree on the wider point that theyll certainly put up more of a fight in the stands and probably the pitch than when City turn up.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:44:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
I would go 
--Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD---Gomez
---------Mac
--Szobo------Jones
Bradley---Nunez---Jota


I think that team is possible in terms of personnel but with Bradley right-back, Trent in midfield and Szoboszlai out wide. I reckon if Bradley starts (and he deserves to) it'll be at right-back.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,798
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm »
If we win then we definitely are winning the league.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:57:55 pm
I'd pick the same team as yesterday but I have a feeling that Klopp will bring Trent in.

Probably our best performance of the season last night and makes sense.

Controversial opinion time, but at the moment given our form, are we better off at the moment without Salah and Arnold in the starting lineup?? Nothing against them or their performances, just don't want to upset the applecart while the going is good.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:10 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,419
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:13:15 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Poetic op thanks Yorky, really enjoyable read. After being at Anfield twice this week to see two expansive and dominant performances I will be watching this one from Mexico!
Think we will see something similar to last time at Arsenal with them coming at us early. We need to remain calm and push them back and start to dominate. For that reason I think Gakpo starts, not sure who instead of, maybe Diaz?
Would not be surprised if Nunez starts on the left. If Macca is not fully over his knock, replacing him may be Trents best chance to start. Gomez likely to start in the left to keep Saka quiet.
I hope Taylor does not fall for their diving. If he plays fair we win!
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 