This is a way more important game for Arsenal than it is for us. They HAVE to win this match, otherwise any lingering aspirations they have of being in a title race are buried in the dirt once and for all. Pressure is on them to get a positive result, and this Arsenal team haven't exactly responded well to pressure.



I expect that they'll amp themselves up for it and start strongly like they did in both previous encounters so far this season, but just like those games, we'll take control of the game after the initial barrage and assert ourselves as the better team. Would love a win here to remove them from the equation altogether, but a draw would be acceptable.