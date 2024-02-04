« previous next »
Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024

Online Bread

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm
This is a way more important game for Arsenal than it is for us. They HAVE to win this match, otherwise any lingering aspirations they have of being in a title race are buried in the dirt once and for all. Pressure is on them to get a positive result, and this Arsenal team haven't exactly responded well to pressure.

I expect that they'll amp themselves up for it and start strongly like they did in both previous encounters so far this season, but just like those games, we'll take control of the game after the initial barrage and assert ourselves as the better team. Would love a win here to remove them from the equation altogether, but a draw would be acceptable.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:03:08 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:58:55 pm
They've become nauseating again- after 2/3 good performances while we were down in the dumps and just coming back up again.
They think they are a better team than us and that we've only had the upper hand cause we have good strikers.
From the pundits to the supporters.

They'll have a rude awakening on Sunday.
Online tubby

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:03:08 pm
They've become nauseating again- after 2/3 good performances while we were down in the dumps and just coming back up again.
They think they are a better team than us and that we've only had the upper hand cause we have good strikers.
From the pundits to the supporters.

They'll have a rude awakening on Sunday.

Think you're underselling them here, they're a very good team.  There was no rude awakening at Anfield and they finished the game stronger than us.
Online MD1990

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:28:59 pm
I would go 
--Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD---Gomez
---------Mac
--Szobo------Jones
Bradley---Nunez---Jota

Yeah i would play Bradley on the right to cover Trent.
Have Diaz & Gakpo off the bench
Arsenal will comeon strong first 30 & target our right side
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm
Dare I say a must win game for the Goon's.  I'd expect them to come out fast but die out after an hour, then bang.  0-2 Redmen.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
I would go 
--Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD---Gomez
---------Mac
--Szobo------Jones
Bradley---Nunez---Jota

Yeah i would play Bradley on the right to cover Trent.
Have Diaz & Gakpo off the bench
Arsenal will comeon strong first 30 & target our right side

I'd had the same thought. Think Jurgen might go with it as well, like at the end of the Norwich game. Also considered having it switched with Trent on the right wing. But given the adaptability of all 3 right sided players, any of them could cover for the others at any time.
Online newterp

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm
Well - Saka will be diving like mad as usual - so we need to watch that.

We should also pepper Raya's goal.

Finally - let's make sure we also disrupt their play early and often.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm
If anything, we're probably the in form team here. Arsenal will be confident but I think we will present a different challenge for them compared to the last time we played against each other.

The only issue I think is we need our midfield to be in top form. A little worried about Mac Allister's fitness for this one.
Online Chris~

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm
I'd be surprised if Robertson and Trent both don't start. Think Klopp still seems them as amongst his most trusted players like Van Dijk, Salah and Alisson and if they're fit to start they will. Draw is fine here for us, would be bad for them.
