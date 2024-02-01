I feel your pain!
Cannot stand people like that! Love cherry trees!
A certain type of person is obsessed with cutting trees down.
Their roots can be problematic, though - they love to stay near the surface.
Our current house was new when we moved in in 2004. First thing I did with the garden after I laid drainage* was plant trees - two silver birches, a Norway Maple, a whitebeam, the lilac I'd grown from a cutting I'd taken from the one at our first house, a cherry, a cedar and a Japanese Maple. These have since been joined by a Nordmann Fir (Xmas tree!) and another Japanese maple. But the cherry had to go in 2018 when I redid the lawn.
* I say 'laid drainage'... I hired a mini-digger with the plan to dig two soak-aways, two main channels, each with a herringbone of smaller channels attached, feeding into them. Sounded quite straightforward in theory.
In practice, this was in a wet November. The digger kept sinking into the mud. I robbed a few scaffold boards from the building site, but they'd also sink, so I robbed many more. By the end of the first day, I surveyed my handiwork and concluded "I've recreated the fucking Somme".
I reckon there were 12-15 scaffold planks beneath the mud.