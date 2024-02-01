There is unrest in the forest

Trouble with the trees

For the maples want more sunlight

And the oaks ignore their pleas



The trouble with the maples

(And they're quite convinced they're right)

They say the oaks are just too lofty

And they grab up all the light



But the oaks can't help their feelings

If they like the way they're made

And they wonder why the maples

Can't be happy in their shade



There is trouble in the forest

And the creatures all have fled

As the maples scream, "Oppression"

And the oaks just shake their heads



So the maples formed a union

And demanded equal rights

They say, "The oaks are just too greedy

We will make them give us light"



Now there's no more oak oppression

For they passed a noble law

And the trees are all kept equal

By hatchet, axe, and saw