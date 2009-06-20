« previous next »
Author Topic: Trees  (Read 322 times)

Online CHOPPER

Trees
« on: Today at 12:48:03 am »
Well boss. And theyre dead big like arent they.


Dont get enough focus, if you ask me.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Trees
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:34 am »
rytrees" border="0
Offline Samie

Re: Trees
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:12 am »
I think you'd be an oak tree Chops if you were a tree.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Trees
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:12 am
I think you'd be an oak tree Chops if you were a tree.
Reckon youd be an 'Ent'

Smack head 1 'WHERE ARRRR YA?'

Samie The Smack Head 'AM IN DEE ENT TREEE!!'
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Trees
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
We need a poll to find RAWK's favourite tree. But where would we find someone to run such a poll?
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Trees
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:28:13 am »
Trees are boss.
Online rob1966

Re: Trees
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Trees are ace

The main road by us has trees that really should be in a forest, they're easily 50ft high and have huge trunks.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Trees
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm »
There is unrest in the forest
Trouble with the trees
For the maples want more sunlight
And the oaks ignore their pleas

The trouble with the maples
(And they're quite convinced they're right)
They say the oaks are just too lofty
And they grab up all the light

But the oaks can't help their feelings
If they like the way they're made
And they wonder why the maples
Can't be happy in their shade

There is trouble in the forest
And the creatures all have fled
As the maples scream, "Oppression"
And the oaks just shake their heads

So the maples formed a union
And demanded equal rights
They say, "The oaks are just too greedy
We will make them give us light"

Now there's no more oak oppression
For they passed a noble law
And the trees are all kept equal
By hatchet, axe, and saw
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Trees
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:14:13 pm »
Hemispheres! What an album that was/is.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Trees
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:26:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:28:19 am
Trees are ace

The main road by us has trees that really should be in a forest, they're easily 50ft high and have huge trunks.
Great arent they. I like seeing trees that are newly established, trying to imagine them in 100 years time like those by yours. Planting has increased recently but we need even more. Losing loads of ash to ash dieback at the moment.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0vjlzdr7x3o
Online reddebs

Re: Trees
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
I've planted more than 30 native trees around the garden since we moved in 3yrs ago and I still need more 😁
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Trees
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:22:50 am
We need a poll to find RAWK's favourite tree. But where would we find someone to run such a poll?


Allerton, like the oak
Online jambutty

Re: Trees
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
They block the view of the forest.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Trees
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:35:20 pm
I've planted more than 30 native trees around the garden since we moved in 3yrs ago and I still need more 😁

By a rough calculation I've planted around 30,000 trees in my lifetime
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Trees
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:48:03 am
Well boss. And theyre dead big like arent they.


Dont get enough focus, if you ask me.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:41 pm

Allerton, like the oak

Five years ago:

Liverpool's Allerton Oak crowned England's tree of the year



Quote
A giant oak tree believed to pre-date the Norman Conquest of 1066 has been crowned England's tree of the year.

According to legend, the Allerton Oak in Liverpool's Calderstones Park was once home to a medieval court.

A huge crack splits the tree, attributed in popular myth to the explosion of a gunpowder ship on the River Mersey in 1864.

It beat a sycamore that grows on top of an Essex castle and a dragon tree on the Isle of Wight to scoop the prize.

The Allerton Oak received 34% of more than 11,000 votes and will compete in the 2020 European Tree of the Year award, the Woodland Trust said.
The Trust's Adam Cormack said it was a "spectacular" example of a city tree with "an intriguing story".





Quote
A sign at the base of the Allerton Oak tells a legend of its role in medieval times.

It reads: "One thousand years ago, Allerton did not possess a court house and it is believed that the sittings of the Hundred Court were held under the spreading branches of this tree".

The suburb of Allerton was mentioned in William the Conqueror's Domesday Book - the register of land made in 1086.

During World War Two, soldiers' families would send acorns and leaves from the oak - an emblem of strength and endurance - to their loved ones to protect them.


Quote
Liverpool City Council cabinet member for environment and sustainability Laura Robertson-Collins said it was "fantastic" that the "much-loved and cherished tree" has received this recognition.

"We are determined to make sure it stays healthy for as long as possible which is why we are about to start work replacing the supports for the tree limbs."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-50141031

The oldest living things on the planet and full of history and folklore: what's not to love!
Offline Pistolero

Re: Trees
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
c*nt moved in next door last year and - literally - the first thing he did was level a beautiful mature cherry blossom that had been there since the 1950's.......completely changed the look of the street for every fucker...just so he can park his massive wankmobiles on a tarmacked drive......breaks my heart every time i walk past the dickhead's house....
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Trees
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:01:22 pm
c*nt moved in next door last year and - literally - the first thing he did was level a beautiful mature cherry blossom that had been there since the 1950's.......completely changed the look of the street for every fucker...just so he can park his massive wankmobiles on a tarmacked drive......breaks my heart every time i walk past the dickhead's house....

I feel your pain!

Cannot stand people like that!  Love cherry trees!

A certain type of person is obsessed with cutting trees down.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Trees
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:04:10 pm
I feel your pain!

Cannot stand people like that!  Love cherry trees!

A certain type of person is obsessed with cutting trees down.


Their roots can be problematic, though - they love to stay near the surface.

Our current house was new when we moved in in 2004. First thing I did with the garden after I laid drainage* was plant trees - two silver birches, a Norway Maple, a whitebeam, the lilac I'd grown from a cutting I'd taken from the one at our first house, a cherry, a cedar and a Japanese Maple. These have since been joined by a Nordmann Fir (Xmas tree!) and another Japanese maple. But the cherry had to go in 2018 when I redid the lawn.




* I say 'laid drainage'... I hired a mini-digger with the plan to dig two soak-aways, two main channels, each with a herringbone of smaller channels attached, feeding into them. Sounded quite straightforward in theory.
In practice, this was in a wet November. The digger kept sinking into the mud. I robbed a few scaffold boards from the building site, but they'd also sink, so I robbed many more. By the end of the first day, I surveyed my handiwork and concluded "I've recreated the fucking Somme".
I reckon there were 12-15 scaffold planks beneath the mud.

Online reddebs

Re: Trees
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:51:52 pm
By a rough calculation I've planted around 30,000 trees in my lifetime

How come mate, is that your line of work?

When I was doing my Environmental Conservation NVQ in 2009 most of our practical projects were on Severn Trent Water land around Ladybower Reservoir.

One of the projects was reforesting part of the upland area with 5 million native saplings over a 5yr period (not that our group planted them all) 😂

One of my ex's also worked on mass tree planting projects during the 90s, mainly on reclaimed colliery land after the pits shut, although planting whips like that is a totally different concept.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Trees
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:28:28 pm
How come mate, is that your line of work?


For a few months I was a subcontractor for the Forestry Commission in West Wales.
Online rob1966

Re: Trees
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:06:06 pm »
Anyone who travels up the M74 might have seen this, just after you cross into Lanarkshire near Crawford Castle, there's a load of trees that have been planted in the shape of what looks like a Hammer . No idea what that's all about.



https://www.google.com/maps/place/M74/@55.4850752,-3.649399,2892m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m6!3m5!1s0x488816be7339225d:0xc1ec068879c4154a!8m2!3d55.6400179!4d-3.8761777!16zL20vMDF5NDdq?entry=ttu
Offline KillieRed

Re: Trees
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:11:58 pm »


The Chopper loves The Trees 🤔

We inherited a mature garden from the folks that owned the house before us. Weve got a massive willow at the bottom of it that needs cut back all the time, but my kids used to love to climb. Weve also got a cherry tree that my late neighbour planted. Its nice to think of it thriving even though shes gone now. I also planted a pear tree in my front garden that I hope is there long after me and not replaced by a driveway.
Online reddebs

Re: Trees
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:36:07 pm
For a few months I was a subcontractor for the Forestry Commission in West Wales.

Wow what a job!!
Online jambutty

Re: Trees
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
One of my kids works for Bloomberg's million tree planting/maintenance NYC project.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Trees
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:06 pm
Anyone who travels up the M74 might have seen this, just after you cross into Lanarkshire near Crawford Castle, there's a load of trees that have been planted in the shape of what looks like a Hammer . No idea what that's all about.



https://www.google.com/maps/place/M74/@55.4850752,-3.649399,2892m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m6!3m5!1s0x488816be7339225d:0xc1ec068879c4154a!8m2!3d55.6400179!4d-3.8761777!16zL20vMDF5NDdq?entry=ttu


Edward I fan
Online rob1966

Re: Trees
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Trees
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:07 pm

Their roots can be problematic, though - they love to stay near the surface.

Our current house was new when we moved in in 2004. First thing I did with the garden after I laid drainage* was plant trees - two silver birches, a Norway Maple, a whitebeam, the lilac I'd grown from a cutting I'd taken from the one at our first house, a cherry, a cedar and a Japanese Maple. These have since been joined by a Nordmann Fir (Xmas tree!) and another Japanese maple. But the cherry had to go in 2018 when I redid the lawn.




* I say 'laid drainage'... I hired a mini-digger with the plan to dig two soak-aways, two main channels, each with a herringbone of smaller channels attached, feeding into them. Sounded quite straightforward in theory.
In practice, this was in a wet November. The digger kept sinking into the mud. I robbed a few scaffold boards from the building site, but they'd also sink, so I robbed many more. By the end of the first day, I surveyed my handiwork and concluded "I've recreated the fucking Somme".
I reckon there were 12-15 scaffold planks beneath the mud.

This made me laugh, a lot!

It's something that you'd read on a DIY disaster forum.  ;D
Online John C

Re: Trees
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:40:26 pm »
Online John C

Re: Trees
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:52:59 pm

I know that bloke Nigel Sharp. A bluenose and has probably plagiarised someone else work by the look of it  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Trees
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:51:18 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u3sALgAJqus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u3sALgAJqus</a>
