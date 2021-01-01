That was absolutely fucking brilliant. Every ounce of it!



I know Bradley will get the attention and fair play to him - deserves every word of it but my god I thought Jota and McAllister were absolutely brilliant too.



Jota has really stepped up in recent months. I think we do him a massive disservice by focusing on what a great finisher he is but his all-round game is absolutely terrific. We have all been guilty of pigeon-holing him as some kind of back up striker, first off the bench kind of player when we need a goal but no, not for me. He should be starting every game - we had a big period of intense pressure without a goal last night and just before anyone was allowed to get frustrated and panic that maybe our good early play wouldn't get rewarded with a goal he steps up. Big, big game player him. I think he is a brilliant footballer - we need to chat more about that, than just his finishing.



MacAllister has been absolutely brilliant since he came back from his injury - if this is the level we can expect from him consistently then he is so much better than I thought he was.



I definitely have been really cautious about this season the whole way through - a 'new' team, a forward line that felt a bit hit and miss and inconsistent early in the season, Robertson's long-term injury, the midfield being essentially new and needing time, no high-profile #6, that Luton draw early November etc... but fuck. It's February and these lads have lost 1 PL game this season. And we will 100% drop PL points between now and the end but if they can bounce back each time and maintain this recently level between now and the end of the season then we will give ourselves a brilliant chance. I think I still kind of want to see the bounceback if we drop points and how they react because we haven't really had a League dip - I don't know if I am counting that United and Arsenal game as a dip, as it was that 4 games in 10 days period.



But yeah - what a buzz from that game. I hope we can take the same intensity into Arsenal at the weekend.