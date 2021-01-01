« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:27 am
You see, I sort of see his point, and he may of course be right.

But Wembley is unlikely to be as neutral as he thinks
You'd think the bigger pitch would be more of an issue for them if they set up like they did yesterday?
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:37:05 am
Had a Chelsea fan try to tell me this morning that the game was even and Tierney was the only difference....

I told him to look at the stats for the game: 27 shots (13 on target) Vs 4 shots (3 on target) and he somehow felt that the game was close. You can't talk to some fans.
Apart from when we briefly switched off after making four substitutions at 3-0 up, allowing them to pull one back, they were never in the game. We were never threatened. All they mustered were two theatrical dives for penalties. I was never concerned when they had the ball.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:41:17 am
Apart from when we briefly switched off after making four substitutions at 3-0 up, allowing them to pull one back, they were never in the game. We were never threatened. All the mustered were two theatrical dives for penalties. I was never concerned when they had the ball.
Three with the one that Chilwell got booked for.

For a team that didn't come into our half let alone our penalty area much they certainly engineered more than their share of penalty decisions.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:44:09 am
Three with the one that Chilwell got booked for.

For a team that didn't come into our half let alone our penalty area much they certainly engineered more than their share of penalty decisions.
Yep. They were looking to blag a soft penalty all night. It seemed like a tactical decision to do so.
I dont understand how so many think that nkunku's was a penalty. There wasnt enough contact and the way he jumped and fell was clearly him trying to milk it because it wasnt from anything virgil did.
The gallagher one is not even a foul. He literally ran into Virgil. Neither is a pen for me but there's even carra saying that nkunku should have got one. Maybe I dont understand penalties anymore.
It feels even better now I've slept on it.

This type of performance has been evolving for weeks, we've had a sensational January despite having some big players out. The counter pressing is as good as anything I've seen in Jurgen's time here and that's a huge compliment.

There is no drop off whatsoever in whoever we name on the pitch at the moment. That is a sign of a group of exceptionally talented footballers who have been well coached and drilled into what's expected of them when they step on the pitch. Klopp has been fantastic all season, first of all producing Liverpool 2.0 in the image of the early Liverpool 1.0, but also in changing things during games when required.

The biggest compliment I can pay is that if Mo, Trent and Robertson were or are all available for Arsenal away, I'd be bringing them all off the bench, such has been the impact of Gomez, Bradley, Jota, Darwin and Diaz of late.

As we approach having the majority of the squad available again, it leaves us in an amazing position to pursue glory on four fronts. I can't imagine Chelsea are looking forward to Wembley after last night.
That was absolutely fucking brilliant. Every ounce of it!

I know Bradley will get the attention and fair play to him - deserves every word of it but my god I thought Jota and McAllister were absolutely brilliant too.

Jota has really stepped up in recent months. I think we do him a massive disservice by focusing on what a great finisher he is but his all-round game is absolutely terrific. We have all been guilty of pigeon-holing him as some kind of back up striker, first off the bench kind of player when we need a goal but no, not for me. He should be starting every game - we had a big period of intense pressure without a goal last night and just before anyone was allowed to get frustrated and panic that maybe our good early play wouldn't get rewarded with a goal he steps up. Big, big game player him. I think he is a brilliant footballer - we need to chat more about that, than just his finishing.

MacAllister has been absolutely brilliant since he came back from his injury - if this is the level we can expect from him consistently then he is so much better than I thought he was.

I definitely have been really cautious about this season the whole way through - a 'new' team, a forward line that felt a bit hit and miss and inconsistent early in the season, Robertson's long-term injury, the midfield being essentially new and needing time, no high-profile #6, that Luton draw early November etc... but fuck. It's February and these lads have lost 1 PL game this season. And we will 100% drop PL points between now and the end but if they can bounce back each time and maintain this recently level between now and the end of the season then we will give ourselves a brilliant chance. I think I still kind of want to see the bounceback if we drop points and how they react because we haven't really had a League dip - I don't know if I am counting that United and Arsenal game as a dip, as it was that 4 games in 10 days period.

But yeah - what a buzz from that game. I hope we can take the same intensity into Arsenal at the weekend.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:47 am
One thing I remember from the pressers was Jurgen didn't actually look like he wanted Caicedo.

It was a strange one.

The weird thing for me was that it was Hogan who was doing the negotiating for that deal and not Schmadkte.
Damn, we really wiped the floor with them, stepped on their neck, made them vomit, shoved it back in their mouth and said swallow. What a performance, what a display of confidence, skill, energy and desire. Bradley rightfully took Man of the Match - but there wasn't a single bad performance out there in red. We were imperious, determined and relentless. Come and get some boys in blue, whatever you try - we can match it and keep going. At times the pressing was so relentless you could audibly hear little sighs of despair from Chelsea players. They hardly managed more than few minutes of breathing space at a time - and those were handed to them by Liverpool. As soon as we caught our breath, it was turned back on and they struggled. What a game, what a team, what a night.

I have no idea how Pochetino can turn Chelsea around. There is quality there - no doubt about it, but how do you get that team to fight like we do? It seems impossible, they feel like what they are - a collection of individuals peforming on a same stage, not like a team, not like they fight for each other, not like they'd run through fire for each other. Crazy how average we made them look, end of first half - the shots statistic was someting like 15-1. And even that felt flattering to them.
Yep, I echo the thoughts of many posters in here.

We were the original press gang.Chelsea penned back and just couldnt get out.

Marvellous performance imitating Bill & Bobs teams in their pomp. Cant wait for the next instalment which is just what Jurgen said he wanted when he arrived here. He has some lovely selection problems now with everyone fit but with 4 competitions to play for he can rotate and sub with confidence.
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:57:47 am
Yep, I echo the thoughts of many posters in here.

We were the original press gang.Chelsea penned back and just couldnt get out.

Marvellous performance imitating Bill & Bobs teams in their pomp. Cant wait for the next instalment which is just what Jurgen said he wanted when he arrived here. He has some lovely selection problems now with everyone fit but with 4 competitions to play for he can rotate and sub with confidence.
Nice one, you've just made Matip, Kostas, Thiago, Bajcetic and Salah cry.

Such is our squad and how well the youth players have stepped up to fill any holes though that it does feel like we're at full power!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:53:58 am
It was a strange one.

The weird thing for me was that it was Hogan who was doing the negotiating for that deal and not Schmadkte.



I so hope it was a case of them knowing Boehly would do anything to get the signing done (and that we knew Caicedo wouldn't come to us) and played Boehly/Chelsea like a Stradivarious.

As for the game last night, it seemed like everything (bar some small further adjustment to Nunez's crosshairs) clicked. The type of performance that we've hinted at multiple times this season without maintaining for the full 90.

The depth and variation within in the squad is brilliant. Plus - and for me this is one of the major tragedies of him leaving at the end of the season - Jurgen seems to have fully mastered the art of knowing exactly what tweaks, changes & subs he needs to make, and when.

Whatever potential Caicedo might have, he's not going to be fulfilling it at Chelsea anytime soon. How do you overhaul a team where so many players are locked in until 2030? They're a bunch of random pieces from half a dozen different jigsaws. No way you can fit them together and make anything coherent.

Caicedo is going to end up wasting at least three years of his playing career at Chelsea. He will eventually establish himself as a lynchpin, but right now he seems to have no confidence at all, and seems to be struggling to remember how to play.

I'd feel for him if it wasn't for the fact he really wanted to go there.
what a performance. first time we've sat in lower anfield road and not the kop in many many seasons. had connor bradley do his knee slide celebration right in front of us. insane dopamine rush.

atmosphere there was good too. had a small group trying to get some 'new' songs going, but think some of them just aren't catchy/good enough for people.

hopefully can get some corner tickets there again next season.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:02:00 am
Nice one, you've just made Matip, Kostas, Thiago, Bajcetic and Salah cry.

Such is our squad and how well the youth players have stepped up to fill any holes though that it does feel like we're at full power!

I said in Jurgen's leaving thread that the team is like a car capable of doing 170mph with half the engine missing. Once the missing players come back, the top speed will hit 240mph.

Imagine having so many quality players coming back in time for the business end of the season? We're only gonna get stronger!
Chelsea are screwed. They spent a billion on the assumption that the PL would continue to ignore FFP breaches but now theyve nailed Everton and charged City, Chelsea cant offload players to buy more because the market is dead. They have a big albatross round their neck.

This transfer window is what it should always have looked like had the FFP rules been applied. A world where developing players actually matters and you cant just spend your way to success. Just goes to show to what extent City were cheating.
Absolutely amazing from the redmen, really sending out the right message to our rivals, looking forward to the Arsenal game even more now.  I am still in shock at how Tierney reffed the game, pretty fair to be honest, was amazed he booked the chelsea lad for simulation.  Start of the season that would be blown up and a penalty !
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:50:19 am
That was absolutely fucking brilliant. Every ounce of it!

I know Bradley will get the attention and fair play to him - deserves every word of it but my god I thought Jota and McAllister were absolutely brilliant too.

Jota has really stepped up in recent months. I think we do him a massive disservice by focusing on what a great finisher he is but his all-round game is absolutely terrific. We have all been guilty of pigeon-holing him as some kind of back up striker, first off the bench kind of player when we need a goal but no, not for me. He should be starting every game - we had a big period of intense pressure without a goal last night and just before anyone was allowed to get frustrated and panic that maybe our good early play wouldn't get rewarded with a goal he steps up. Big, big game player him. I think he is a brilliant footballer - we need to chat more about that, than just his finishing.

MacAllister has been absolutely brilliant since he came back from his injury - if this is the level we can expect from him consistently then he is so much better than I thought he was.

I definitely have been really cautious about this season the whole way through - a 'new' team, a forward line that felt a bit hit and miss and inconsistent early in the season, Robertson's long-term injury, the midfield being essentially new and needing time, no high-profile #6, that Luton draw early November etc... but fuck. It's February and these lads have lost 1 PL game this season. And we will 100% drop PL points between now and the end but if they can bounce back each time and maintain this recently level between now and the end of the season then we will give ourselves a brilliant chance. I think I still kind of want to see the bounceback if we drop points and how they react because we haven't really had a League dip - I don't know if I am counting that United and Arsenal game as a dip, as it was that 4 games in 10 days period.

But yeah - what a buzz from that game. I hope we can take the same intensity into Arsenal at the weekend.

Excellent post. Jota stepping up to do the "Mo" role of getting us the first goal was a big deal.
In 18/19, as amazing as we were all season it felt like we limped through January a bit. Not going to include the defeat at City because we played really well but I remember struggling a bit away at Brighton and that 4-3 nerve   jangler with Palace.

19/20 we kept the juggernaut going but think there were mainly tight games in this period.

20/22 we did really well without Salah and Mané to keep the wins coming but again, games were a bit more of a grind.

Cannot get over how strong we look at the moment and the sheer depth of options we have. All those star names missing and weve been swatting away sides for fun. And without being rude, no Oxlade-Chamberlain having to play in the front three, or hoping Origi or Minamino will step up (and all those players shone to be fair). We appear to have so many options all over the pitch at the moment. Things can change quickly, obviously but we look strong.

Whatever happens on Sunday well be well positioned. Im not going to make claims about how winning will set us up, because even 8 points clear City could say its in their hands if they win games in hand and beat us.

But this time we have City at Anfield, first time thats happened in a year weve been challenging. And for now were the ones with the lead to hold onto. And a squad full of hungry players at the top of their game.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:11:30 am
Youre the envy of RAWK right now.
Shucks  :-*
I had to buy though  Nick :D
Definitely best performance of the season. Very good first half and good 2nd half (apart from a few minutes after the subs). We also seem to have competition for lots of places in the team. We have momentum now and need to maintain that.

Obviously bradley gets all the plaudits and he deserves them. Given an opportunity and he has absolutely taken it. Jota has got into his groove. Diaz is much better at the moment. But for me the two standouts in recent weeks are Joe Gomez and Macallister. Joe Gomez has had an absolute resurgence and Macallister is providing the quick incisive passes that seem to be making us tick.

Lastly special mention to Konate.

Some players seem to be hitting form at the right time and hopefully it can continue.
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:28:39 am
Shucks  :-*
I had to buy though  Nick :D

Mingebag@Allerton
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:42:23 am
Mingebag@Allerton

Top 100% tap water it was as well.

:)
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:17:33 am
what a performance. first time we've sat in lower anfield road and not the kop in many many seasons. had connor bradley do his knee slide celebration right in front of us. insane dopamine rush.

atmosphere there was good too. had a small group trying to get some 'new' songs going, but think some of them just aren't catchy/good enough for people.

hopefully can get some corner tickets there again next season.

Good stuff, glad to hear that. I'm there for Spurs and Wolves.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:02:14 am
Who do you drop in the midfield though? Its Trent vs Szobo for me as Jones and Mac are integral to the midfield functioning like it does and thats a dam hard decision.

yeah - best midfield is Dom - Mac - Jones.

Dom's workrate and ground coverage is off the charts.
Like I said last week, Bradley's not just a rightback. The lad can be a winger, he can be a striker... he's direct. The sky is the limit for the lad.

Still cannot get over that finish!? That's the finish of a top-top class striker/winger. Acute angle, looks to see where the corner is well ahead of time... runs 3/4 yards and places it where he decided to 2 seconds ago- perfectly. No-look- still looking down at the ball.
Left Sterling in the dust. I couldn't believe how fast he was compared to the Chelsea backline- Badiashile, Silva and then also- Sterling. He had them all for breakfast- and he was running from deep.

He's a very good fullback, BUT he just wants to score and if he can't- damnit, he'll make someone else score.
For such a tricky lad, he certainly is direct and no-nonsense.

We've got a cracking player on our hands!
Fans from other clubs are green with envy!

Having said that, fullback is the right position for him at the moment, because those lung-busting, massive, fast, energetic strides are wasted anywhere else.
He can't be anywhere else at the monet as we will always need someone who can run with the ball from deep, carrying it to the front, WHEN we can't pass it through midfield.

Last night's performance was that of a winger- and his contribution- both during the game and the 2 assist/1 goal shows that.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:41:17 am
Apart from when we briefly switched off after making four substitutions at 3-0 up, allowing them to pull one back, they were never in the game. We were never threatened. All they mustered were two theatrical dives for penalties. I was never concerned when they had the ball.

Their diving was absolutely cynical,kind of come to expect that of a Pochettino team his Spurs were the same.

The biggest surprise was that Tierney was having none of it,fair play,for once.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:52:55 pm
Their diving was absolutely cynical,kind of come to expect that of a Pochettino team his Spurs were the same.

The biggest surprise was that Tierney was having none of it,fair play,for once.
United and Arsenal supporters were crying foul! ;D
Although they acknowledged a feud between us and Tierney and that we ended up the worst for it(well, at least the Arsenal lads did), they believe the refs are now "giving" us calls as a farewell to Klopp!? WTF!? ;D

The others who weren't too bitter just thought Klopp "played it well" to announce his departure this early.

Yeah- it doesn't make sense, but when did rival football fans ever make sense?
Anyway, I can remember all and sundry proclaiming how Klopp made a mistake announcing it this early, as it would lead a form dip, and whatnot.
Now, Klopp's "played it well"? Now, the refs are "delivering it on a plate" for us?
A dip in form might is prolly what would've happened with their clubs had they been in the same situation, and it is prolly how their teams would've handled it, but not Liverpool!
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:03:33 pm
United and Arsenal supporters were crying foul! ;D
Although they acknowledged a feud between us and Tierney and that we ended up the worst for it(well, at least the Arsenal lads did), they believe the refs are now "giving" us calls as a farewell to Klopp!? WTF!? ;D

Yeah- it doesn't make sense, but when did rival football fans ever make sense?

Of course.  ;D

The Spurs game refereeing for example was of course normal and fair to us acc to those weirdos.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Of course.  ;D

The Spurs game refereeing for example was of course normal and fair to us acc to those weirdos.
Conveniently forgotten..
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:54 pm
yeah - best midfield is Dom - Mac - Jones.

Dom's workrate and ground coverage is off the charts.

Dom is like we cloned the perfect Klopp midfielder - 6 foot, more energy/stamina than Gini, better attacking intent then Hendo, better technical ability than Milner.
