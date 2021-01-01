Damn, we really wiped the floor with them, stepped on their neck, made them vomit, shoved it back in their mouth and said swallow. What a performance, what a display of confidence, skill, energy and desire. Bradley rightfully took Man of the Match - but there wasn't a single bad performance out there in red. We were imperious, determined and relentless. Come and get some boys in blue, whatever you try - we can match it and keep going. At times the pressing was so relentless you could audibly hear little sighs of despair from Chelsea players. They hardly managed more than few minutes of breathing space at a time - and those were handed to them by Liverpool. As soon as we caught our breath, it was turned back on and they struggled. What a game, what a team, what a night.
I have no idea how Pochetino can turn Chelsea around. There is quality there - no doubt about it, but how do you get that team to fight like we do? It seems impossible, they feel like what they are - a collection of individuals peforming on a same stage, not like a team, not like they fight for each other, not like they'd run through fire for each other. Crazy how average we made them look, end of first half - the shots statistic was someting like 15-1. And even that felt flattering to them.