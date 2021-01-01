It feels even better now I've slept on it.



This type of performance has been evolving for weeks, we've had a sensational January despite having some big players out. The counter pressing is as good as anything I've seen in Jurgen's time here and that's a huge compliment.



There is no drop off whatsoever in whoever we name on the pitch at the moment. That is a sign of a group of exceptionally talented footballers who have been well coached and drilled into what's expected of them when they step on the pitch. Klopp has been fantastic all season, first of all producing Liverpool 2.0 in the image of the early Liverpool 1.0, but also in changing things during games when required.



The biggest compliment I can pay is that if Mo, Trent and Robertson were or are all available for Arsenal away, I'd be bringing them all off the bench, such has been the impact of Gomez, Bradley, Jota, Darwin and Diaz of late.



As we approach having the majority of the squad available again, it leaves us in an amazing position to pursue glory on four fronts. I can't imagine Chelsea are looking forward to Wembley after last night.