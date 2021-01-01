« previous next »
Today at 09:40:55 am
That was sublime. Brilliant performance that nearly brought back memories of Forest in 89. No one could have lived with us last night and Chelsea should have lost by 8 if Nunez had his scoring boots on. Got that feeling we could do something amazing this season.
Today at 09:41:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:27 am
You see, I sort of see his point, and he may of course be right.

But Wembley is unlikely to be as neutral as he thinks
You'd think the bigger pitch would be more of an issue for them if they set up like they did yesterday?
Today at 09:41:17 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:37:05 am
Had a Chelsea fan try to tell me this morning that the game was even and Tierney was the only difference....

I told him to look at the stats for the game: 27 shots (13 on target) Vs 4 shots (3 on target) and he somehow felt that the game was close. You can't talk to some fans.
Apart from when we briefly switched off after making four substitutions at 3-0 up, allowing them to pull one back, they were never in the game. We were never threatened. All they mustered were two theatrical dives for penalties. I was never concerned when they had the ball.
Today at 09:44:09 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:41:17 am
Apart from when we briefly switched off after making four substitutions at 3-0 up, allowing them to pull one back, they were never in the game. We were never threatened. All the mustered were two theatrical dives for penalties. I was never concerned when they had the ball.
Three with the one that Chilwell got booked for.

For a team that didn't come into our half let alone our penalty area much they certainly engineered more than their share of penalty decisions.
Today at 09:47:39 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:44:09 am
Three with the one that Chilwell got booked for.

For a team that didn't come into our half let alone our penalty area much they certainly engineered more than their share of penalty decisions.
Yep. They were looking to blag a soft penalty all night. It seemed like a tactical decision to do so.
Today at 09:47:55 am
I dont understand how so many think that nkunku's was a penalty. There wasnt enough contact and the way he jumped and fell was clearly him trying to milk it because it wasnt from anything virgil did.
The gallagher one is not even a foul. He literally ran into Virgil. Neither is a pen for me but there's even carra saying that nkunku should have got one. Maybe I dont understand penalties anymore.
Today at 09:48:46 am
It feels even better now I've slept on it.

This type of performance has been evolving for weeks, we've had a sensational January despite having some big players out. The counter pressing is as good as anything I've seen in Jurgen's time here and that's a huge compliment.

There is no drop off whatsoever in whoever we name on the pitch at the moment. That is a sign of a group of exceptionally talented footballers who have been well coached and drilled into what's expected of them when they step on the pitch. Klopp has been fantastic all season, first of all producing Liverpool 2.0 in the image of the early Liverpool 1.0, but also in changing things during games when required.

The biggest compliment I can pay is that if Mo, Trent and Robertson were or are all available for Arsenal away, I'd be bringing them all off the bench, such has been the impact of Gomez, Bradley, Jota, Darwin and Diaz of late.

As we approach having the majority of the squad available again, it leaves us in an amazing position to pursue glory on four fronts. I can't imagine Chelsea are looking forward to Wembley after last night.
