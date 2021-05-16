« previous next »
PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79

Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
Just back from the pub.

That was sensational. Absolutely sensational. 4-1 flattered them.

My god we have legs in this team, a real pressing machine the likes of which we haven't seen since 18-20 I'd say.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Quote from: touchlineban on Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
I've had one too many Sherbets tonight... so, I'll just say, we were good, really good.

Goodnight.

:)

Calm down will yer
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Scored 4 in each of our last 3 league games. And progressed in 2 cups in the middle of all that too. and an embarrassment of riches to select from. This is incredible.
And only two of the 16 players who played tonight werent at the club last season. Incredible how the little tweaks have paid off.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
Sensational. Everyone performed 9/10 or above. Jota looking like Suarez right now. That from 3 are aggressive and skillful at such high intensive it's incredible to watch. Relentless reds
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
Just back from the pub.

That was sensational. Absolutely sensational. 4-1 flattered them.

My god we have legs in this team, a real pressing machine the likes of which we haven't seen since 18-20 I'd say.

Rio and Joe Cole wanted two pens and 4-3
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
Weve stepped it up a gear; that was a vintage Klopp at Anfield home romping. Intensity on 100. Good to see - I can really see us turning Arsenal over if were at the races in a similar manner (we will be). The depth in the squad is looking very good too.

Not sure how you can drop Bradley now?
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
We really are going through the gears. The counter pressing is a throw back to 2018, teams just cannot cope with the intensity.

Sunday is going to be a blockbuster, get a win there and anything is possible
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Rio and Joe Cole wanted two pens and 4-3

Well thankfully they're fuds so I'd be worried if they gave an informed opinion.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
I hope the twats play like this in the final.
Hopefully it will play on there mind
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm

Fabulous performance against a team that will cause problems for our rivals.

Bigger game on Sunday. The win tonight and the manner in which it was achieved should embolden us to go for the win on Sunday knowing a draw is not a disaster given the following games are all ones we should win (Burnley, Brentford, Luton, Forest). I would stick with Joe at left back who is now clearly our left back for the future but as tough as it sounds Id play Trent in place of Bradley. Conor is going to get plenty of games this season and in future but I think Jurgen sticks with his plan. Our midfield 3 is the best in the league and they have years ahead of them.

We would be worthy champions. The only thing stopping us is the cheating City machine. Best ignore them, play every game like its Klopps last season and enjoy it, then see where we end up. I refuse to let those c*nts diminish my enjoyment.

PS. Was Mac going to take the pen or was he just holding the ball for Darwin? Thought it put unnecessary pressure on Darwin for him to take it despite his good record previously.

PPS. Truly frightening we played like that and Salah is yet to return.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Rio and Joe Cole wanted two pens and 4-3

Really?
Just watched it back and neither are even close to pens. Jota's has to be as he stands on his foot, but the other two are flops.
I am surprised Cootes didnt do something daft though.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
Absolutely sensational performance that, one of the best I've seen from us.

Blew them away, the counter pressing was out of this world.

This season is going to be something absolutely special.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Really?
Just watched it back and neither are even close to pens. Jota's has to be as he stands on his foot, but the other two are flops.
I am surprised Cootes didnt do something daft though.

VVD second one was a peno - he kicked his foot
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Rio and Joe Cole wanted two pens and 4-3

That is just stupid if you think about it for 2 seconds.

If the first pen is given it is a completely different game so there is probably not a second "pen" then.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
That is just stupid if you think about it for 2 seconds.

If the first pen is given it is a completely different game so there is probably not a second "pen" then.


Just neither are pens

The first one is laughable and the 2nd one is barely anything and he just jumps on the floor

Rio is such a prick with his fake objectivity to qualify himself to say the most shit things. And yet again McCoist everyone's Favourite saying 'I can't believe it' etc in commentary

Nice bloke but he's got shit in his eyes non stop. Not just tonight every game
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
Bulldozed. Fucking brilliant stuff.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
VVD second one was a peno - he kicked his foot

I don't agree.
He lept in the air? If there had really been a kick through his foot with any force there is no way he could jump up like that. Well not in my opinion.
He played for a pen, not as bad as Chillwell, but still nowhere near enough contact to react like that.

Shearer reckons their second shout was more a pen that Jota's! So a tap on the heel is worse than a full stamp on the foot? I give up with some of these pundits.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
That is just stupid if you think about it for 2 seconds.

If the first pen is given it is a completely different game so there is probably not a second "pen" then.


Yes people have this weird idea that a game would pan out exactly the same if a penalty was given etc.

If Nunez had scored his penalty then who knows what the score would have been (I really dont think Chelsea would have won though).
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #378 on: Today at 12:00:26 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm
RIP Thiago SilvaBadiashile  great career  retired 31st January 2024
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #379 on: Today at 12:08:02 am
Great result

Had a pint with John C as well

Fuck the Tories


Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:10:12 am
Anyone have a link for the full match? Missed last 25 of the second half.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #381 on: Today at 12:11:30 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:08:02 am
Great result

Had a pint with John C as well

Fuck the Tories


x

Youre the envy of RAWK right now.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #382 on: Today at 12:26:01 am
No Kante, no party. ;D
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #383 on: Today at 12:33:09 am
Remember when Chelsea finished us as a club in the transfer window? 😂

What a performance that was. A serious statement when this could have been a testing game. First league game since JK's announcement, Chelsea appearing to have improved recently, our recent record against them being frustrating - none of that mattered to anyone in red, they just dominated proceedings from start to finish. Outstanding.

Also, the penalty shouts for Chelsea were embarrassing. Really surprised to see anyone saying anything could have been given - I certainly wouldn't have thought we should have been given penalties for either of their claims, if they were the other way round.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #384 on: Today at 01:01:29 am
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Really?
Just watched it back and neither are even close to pens. Jota's has to be as he stands on his foot, but the other two are flops.
I am surprised Cootes didnt do something daft though.
Their 'penalty' claims were incredibly soft. My instant reaction to both was laughter. TV laboured over it for dramatic effect, but neither were penalties.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #385 on: Today at 01:12:38 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Perfect performance from Bradley. That's exactly the type of result and performance you'd expect from a group of players who really fancy their chances. That's the first of several massive games for us over the next few months. This is going to be some ride.
Just imagine: first breakthrough season and first Premier League title   :champ
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #386 on: Today at 01:14:30 am
There was a moment in the second half, at 3-0, where Enzo played a 5 yard pass in midfield, and did the Bobby Firmino no look head turn while passing it.

To me that sums up everything you need to know about where Chelsea is right now.

Smashed em, made them look like a relegation side. Well in.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #387 on: Today at 01:19:47 am
Someone please answer this: HOW in the world were we willing to pay 100million for Caiceido? 
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #388 on: Today at 01:40:24 am
Four star performance. Happy Days.  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #389 on: Today at 01:41:10 am
Quote
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea will be stronger for the League Cup final after seeing Liverpool's level. He says neutral soil will change the balance of the tie.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #390 on: Today at 01:43:20 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:19:47 am
Someone please answer this: HOW in the world were we willing to pay 100million for Caiceido? 


110-115m
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #391 on: Today at 01:56:43 am
Excellent  total dominant performance.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79
Reply #392 on: Today at 03:29:11 am
Can we not ask klopp to take the rest of the seadon off and recharge? Let the boys do their thing and see what happens and get klopp back for a couple more seasons? I'm at the bargaining stage of the kubler ross cycle.
