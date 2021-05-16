

Fabulous performance against a team that will cause problems for our rivals.



Bigger game on Sunday. The win tonight and the manner in which it was achieved should embolden us to go for the win on Sunday knowing a draw is not a disaster given the following games are all ones we should win (Burnley, Brentford, Luton, Forest). I would stick with Joe at left back who is now clearly our left back for the future but as tough as it sounds Id play Trent in place of Bradley. Conor is going to get plenty of games this season and in future but I think Jurgen sticks with his plan. Our midfield 3 is the best in the league and they have years ahead of them.



We would be worthy champions. The only thing stopping us is the cheating City machine. Best ignore them, play every game like its Klopps last season and enjoy it, then see where we end up. I refuse to let those c*nts diminish my enjoyment.



PS. Was Mac going to take the pen or was he just holding the ball for Darwin? Thought it put unnecessary pressure on Darwin for him to take it despite his good record previously.



PPS. Truly frightening we played like that and Salah is yet to return.