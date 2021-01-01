« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liv 4 vs 1 Chel Jota 23 Bradley 39 Szoboszlai 65 Nkunku 71 Diaz 79  (Read 5182 times)

Brilliant performance and hopefully a good sign for the upcoming final. One of those games where everyone is on form and feeling it. A special night for Bradley in particular.

Chelsea should have had a clear penalty in the second half, it has to be said. Could have made things uncomfortable.
Scored 4 in each of our last 3 league games. And progressed in 2 cups in the middle of all that too. and an embarrassment of riches to select from. This is incredible.
Quote from: Victor on Today at 10:20:52 pm
They looked like a mid table team. It was like Abramovich never happened 😁. But just as importantly we looked absolutely brilliant
Except, they've spent more than a billion under Boehly--more than Abramovich!
Quote from: S on Today at 10:47:43 pm
Brilliant performance and hopefully a good sign for the upcoming final. One of those games where everyone is on form and feeling it. A special night for Bradley in particular.

Chelsea should have had a clear penalty in the second half, it has to be said. Could have made things uncomfortable.

Well, perhaps if they didn't go down in such a theatrical way all the time, they would occasionally get one. It's totally their own fault they didn't as they play act and dive all over the place.
Sensational stuff.  Bradley my MOTM, but Jota and Mac Allister ran him close.  A great team performance all round.  Looks like the boys are busting a gut to make this a fitting end to Jurgen's reign.  With the rotation that we've had leading up to this point, the energy levels could be what takes the boys over the line!  Let's keep it going...
Incredible tonight. Bradley a standout and Mac Allister was fantastic too.
We are really good

Sunday is a huge game
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 10:49:35 pm
Except, they've spent more than a billion under Boehly--more than Abramovich!
If inflation comes into it, then Abramovich definitely spent a shit ton as well. He was making £50 million signings when our record signing was Cisse at about £14m haha!

Great fucking team, we look so well oiled. Bigger test to come on Sunday, will have to not give them a sniff and take our chances but if we come away from there with a win then it's looking really good for the rest of the season.
Well done to the fans tonight, came through loud and clear.

You've got 8 home league games left to convince Klopp to change his mind. We all believe in you!
Superb stuff we battered them
Interesting that most pundits/experts are still just fancying City. I dont have a problem with that, I think it suits us to be the slight underdogs and let them have the pressure
That was very close to our best 11. Midfield was unquestionably our best three. And yet we brought on 5 incredible players and Mo wasn't available.  We're a fucking awesome team and we have a real chance of winning the league. It'll be tough but win away to arsenal and we're favourites
Sensational performance. Incredibly proud of everyone involved.

P.s. dont leave Jurgen.
Bradley or TAA..Gomez or Robertson.

For me you have to go with the players who have come in and havent put a foot wrong. So its Bradley and Gomez to start for me. Trent or Robertson can come on off the bench but both will have a hard time displacing Bradley and Gomez.

I dont see Trent starting ahead of MacAllister, Szoboszlai or Jones as all three are playing well.

Irrespective of who starts, our subs are as important as the starters. Bringing on fresh legs who are as good or better than those starting means that we can keep up our intensity in our pressing and bombing forward.

It will be a big game against Arsenal but we are currently playing well as a team and a win would be lovely.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:40:41 pm
As good as we were, Poch really got it wrong today

Who gives a fuck whether poch got it wrong or right ??
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:40:41 pm
As good as we were, Poch really got it wrong today

Quote
They were much better than us  we lose every single duel  every time we recovered the ball we lost it with our first or second touch  the three points were well deserved for them  in the second half we changed a little bit and created a chance at 2-0 for Mudryk who was clear to score  then we conceded again  then we score at 3-1 and maybe a penalty for Nkunku  but nothing to complain about for the decisions  they were better than us  when you see in your iPad the action, and maybe it could be a penalty  for us it was bad luck  but that does not change the feeling that Liverpool were better than us  we need to move on  it was only one game  it was tough to play  we knew Liverpool are one of the best teams  maybe it was a little bit too much for us.
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 11:01:05 pm
Who gives a fuck whether poch got it wrong or right ??

Im not sure what he could have done differently. We played so well that there was no hiding place. Maybe Chelsea could have played a low block but thats not the way they have been coached. They came up against a team where every player performed close to their best.
Poch is way too nice and respectful for Chelsea. He'll be gone in the summer.

Oh gahd, hope we don't get him...
Mindblowingly good, the fact that Darwin hit the woodwork 4 times  in the match is insane, could have ended 6-1 at the very least with his pen and header.

Bradley was so so good, what a great little player, at times looks like Robbo out there or Trent, what a finish what an assist.

Macca ran the midfield from start to finish, hes grown so much into his role as the season has gone on, hes such a vital player for us. Jones again played well too, and Dom with a good performance and a fantastic header.

I think the midfield stays unchanged for Arsenal, and I expect Gomez will start ahead of Robbo.

I really dont know if Trent starts ahead of Bradley, who would have thought the sentence woule ever be said a month ago?

Great amount of confidence to take into the Arsenal match, will be difficult but Im excited for it all.

