Bradley or TAA ..Gomez or Robertson.



For me you have to go with the players who have come in and havent put a foot wrong. So its Bradley and Gomez to start for me. Trent or Robertson can come on off the bench but both will have a hard time displacing Bradley and Gomez.



I dont see Trent starting ahead of MacAllister, Szoboszlai or Jones as all three are playing well.



Irrespective of who starts, our subs are as important as the starters. Bringing on fresh legs who are as good or better than those starting means that we can keep up our intensity in our pressing and bombing forward.



It will be a big game against Arsenal but we are currently playing well as a team and a win would be lovely.