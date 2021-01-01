Mindblowingly good, the fact that Darwin hit the woodwork 4 times in the match is insane, could have ended 6-1 at the very least with his pen and header.
Bradley was so so good, what a great little player, at times looks like Robbo out there or Trent, what a finish what an assist.
Macca ran the midfield from start to finish, hes grown so much into his role as the season has gone on, hes such a vital player for us. Jones again played well too, and Dom with a good performance and a fantastic header.
I think the midfield stays unchanged for Arsenal, and I expect Gomez will start ahead of Robbo.
I really dont know if Trent starts ahead of Bradley, who would have thought the sentence woule ever be said a month ago?
Great amount of confidence to take into the Arsenal match, will be difficult but Im excited for it all.