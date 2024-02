Sheffield United and Burnley have looked dead certs from week 1. I confess to thinking the same of Luton but they've surprised me and they do at least have some athleticism and dynamism in their squad.



Outside of those three it's the P&S criminals, really. Everton and Forest are already hovering in/around the relegation places and neither looks like they have squads that justify the massive losses incurred to put them together. 10 points off either of those two is likely to take 8-10 games to claw back and I'd expect the rest to have opened up a bit of a gap by then.



In Forest's favour they have about half a team away at AFCON so maybe they'll pick up once they're back. I also think they'll get a less harsh punishment based on my (limited) understanding of the two breaches. For those reasons I'll say Everton but fully expect them to prove me wrong.