Filming is under way of a new multi-episodic documentary series about Liverpool Football Club, to be broadcast after the end of the 2023-24 season.The exclusive production will delve into LFCs rich history, its profound connection with its supporters, and provide first-hand insights into what makes the club, including its mens and womens teams, a success on and off the pitch.It will give fans and viewers a unique insight into the club and will bring LFCs story to a wider audience than ever before.Cameras will follow Jürgen Klopp and his team throughout his final season at the club. The documentary will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces.All this will be alongside an exploration of the clubs journey to the present day and the telling of human stories against the epic backdrop of Liverpool Football Club.It will be filmed, directed and produced by Lorton Entertainment, the company responsible for the likes of the Diego Maradona movie, the Steven Gerrard film, Make Us Dream, on Amazon Prime, plus Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+.Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.Drew Crisp, senior vice president of digital at LFC, added: This exciting new multi-episodic documentary will be unique and show the real authentic side of the club.It will not only delve into its rich history and its unrivalled connection with its supporters, but will also explore what makes Liverpool Football Club succeed, on and off the pitch. Were delighted to have the full backing of Jürgen and everyone across the club.This will be a football club documentary series like no other.Julian Bird, CEO, Lorton Entertainment, said: This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world footballs greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the clubs storied history.Theres no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant  we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpools stature. Were eager to bring our expertise to the project, and cant wait to see how this season develops on and off the pitch.