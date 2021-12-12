« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES  (Read 210 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,849
Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« on: Today at 01:31:33 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-filming-unique-documentary-series

Filming is under way of a new multi-episodic documentary series about Liverpool Football Club, to be broadcast after the end of the 2023-24 season.

The exclusive production will delve into LFCs rich history, its profound connection with its supporters, and provide first-hand insights into what makes the club, including its mens and womens teams, a success on and off the pitch.

It will give fans and viewers a unique insight into the club and will bring LFCs story to a wider audience than ever before.

Cameras will follow Jürgen Klopp and his team throughout his final season at the club. The documentary will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces.

All this will be alongside an exploration of the clubs journey to the present day and the telling of human stories against the epic backdrop of Liverpool Football Club.

It will be filmed, directed and produced by Lorton Entertainment, the company responsible for the likes of the Diego Maradona movie, the Steven Gerrard film, Make Us Dream, on Amazon Prime, plus Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+.

Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.

Drew Crisp, senior vice president of digital at LFC, added: This exciting new multi-episodic documentary will be unique and show the real authentic side of the club.

It will not only delve into its rich history and its unrivalled connection with its supporters, but will also explore what makes Liverpool Football Club succeed, on and off the pitch. Were delighted to have the full backing of Jürgen and everyone across the club.

This will be a football club documentary series like no other.

Julian Bird, CEO, Lorton Entertainment, said: This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world footballs greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the clubs storied history.

Theres no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant  we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpools stature. Were eager to bring our expertise to the project, and cant wait to see how this season develops on and off the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
2024
Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.


2022
Klopp vetoed the approach from the Amazon All Or Nothing team as he believes there is nothing to be gained from fly-on-the-wall exposure and that peoples behaviour changes when they are on camera.


Hmmm. I guess it comes down to editorial control. I can see them sticking their noses into his office to discuss how he's feeling and Jurgen goes "sure but first have you met Doris, our tea lady though, ask her about those biscuits" before disappearing down a corridor.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:41:10 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,607
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Mate...

Quote
The documentary will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:31:33 pm
Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more."

I know he'll have okayed it but that doesn't sound like something he's actually said  ;D

A lot of people are dead against it and while I don't really see a need for it in my life I doubt it'll make any difference regarding what happens on the field.

Dave Kirkby will be frantically penning some new poems.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,849
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:37:14 pm
Speaking about the new documentary series, Klopp said: With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

Klopp vetoed the approach from the Amazon All Or Nothing team as he believes there is nothing to be gained from fly-on-the-wall exposure and that peoples behaviour changes when they are on camera.

Hmmm.

NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES was put in the title for a reason.

He also changed his mind about spending £100m on a player, he's allowed to change his mind on this too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:19 pm
Mate...

Ah somehow filtered out that sentence. Probably due to my eye being drawn to the "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+" lurking below.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,332
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
I think it's pretty safe to say if Jurgen had said "film this and I quit" then the documentary wouldn't be happening.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,332
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:45:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:43:54 pm
Ah somehow filtered out that sentence. Probably due to my eye being drawn to the "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+" lurking below.

That did kind of leap out to me too ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:40:32 pm
NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES was put in the title for a reason.
Wasn't making that insinuation, but can understand how you made that connection from what I wrote.

If it's like an extended version of Inside Anfield on the club's YT channel, then don't see any issue.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,607
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm »
Also says that the Women's team will be filmed too. That was the rumour when this news first came out. Women's footie is big in the States as we know.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,524
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Liverpool FC filming unique documentary series - NO KLOPP CONSPIRACIES
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm »
If Klopp and the club have given it their blessing then good for them. Plus if we are successful on the field then it will capture some incredible moments.

That being said, outside of maybe Wrexham, these kind of documentary shows have never ended up showing the successes.

Hopefully it will capture the fans perspectives alongside the inside of the club
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 