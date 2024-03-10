I've enjoyed bits of it, but it's not anywhere close to Band of Brothers and The Pacific (which I don't know why people don't like but it's better than this).



Just doesn't have that level of grittiness, looks both too polished and also cheap, but also some of the CGI in earlier episodes was so ropey, it just takes you out of it completely. I understand the cast play people that certain things happen to, but the likes of Butler are totally wasted in it. You don't care about any of the characters at all. And there's nothing in the way of impact of the war, bar some shot of a train with people on the way to the concentration camps.



Best thing about it is the opening credits and music, then it goes downhill after that.