Masters of the Air - HBO Series

meady1981

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #80 on: March 10, 2024, 01:20:03 pm
Theres a Hanks narrated documentary on the 100th on Friday (Apple TV). Hopefully thatll be a bit more believable.
Paul JH

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #81 on: March 13, 2024, 01:45:40 pm
I've enjoyed bits of it, but it's not anywhere close to Band of Brothers and The Pacific (which I don't know why people don't like but it's better than this).

Just doesn't have that level of grittiness, looks both too polished and also cheap, but also some of the CGI in earlier episodes was so ropey, it just takes you out of it completely. I understand the cast play people that certain things happen to, but the likes of Butler are totally wasted in it. You don't care about any of the characters at all. And there's nothing in the way of impact of the war, bar some shot of a train with people on the way to the concentration camps.

Best thing about it is the opening credits and music, then it goes downhill after that.
thejbs

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #82 on: March 15, 2024, 02:55:26 pm
That final scene! My god the cgi was so ropey it gives you a complete kick back into reality. I just dont understand how in 2024 and with such a budget, you can fuck it so bad.

Overall, it was meh. Id have liked more focus on Rosie. Didnt give a crap about Bucky and Buck. Of course we had to get a bit of American flag porn in there too

British have a right to feel aggrieved with how they are portrayed in the series, or omitted altogether.
meady1981

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #83 on: March 15, 2024, 04:59:11 pm
Glad it's done and I can cancel my Apple subscription.
Just tried to cram too much in to too long a period of time and did it all with a Pearl Harbour gloss.
The flag scene just summed it all up. In fact the only time I ever felt any emotion through the whole thing was the end credits.
newterp

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #84 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm
Is there anywhere to watch it for free? I guess I could restart my Apple sub for a month but the reviews aren't making me want to pay for it.
newterp

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #85 on: Today at 06:11:38 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on February 12, 2024, 10:52:01 am
Pretty much my take. In Band of Brothers, the group who started at Currahee run through the series with some being lost and some recruits joining (Replacements). But they aren't just repeating the same battle, they deal with different scales of conflict, with different viewpoints, and for me, the main point is that in BoB they have agency. The last episode of Masters I watched kind of made the point for me. They are having a party because one crew has completed 25 missions and is going home and the general take on how to complete 25 missions is "be lucky".

Basically, if you're a crew member in a B-17 you do your job as best you can, but when fighters attack you or you fly through flak, it's luck and sheer weight of numbers that might get you through each mission.  If you have a successful mission it's actually boring from the bomber's point of view - the 'win' takes place thousands of feet below with tons of high explosive  blowing up munitions factories and civilian workers. So the drama is all about the flak/fighter/bomber interactions and things going pear-shaped.

With BoB, all I need to do is see the episode titles and it brings it all back: Currahee; Day of Days; Carentan; Replacements; Crossroads (possibly my favourite episode - I hear the sound of running boots and see the face of the young German soldier just from that one word title); Bastogne; The Breaking Point; The Last Patrol; Why We Fight; Points.

BoB was just brilliant in all respects.
Baby Huey

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #86 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:10:52 pm
Is there anywhere to watch it for free? I guess I could restart my Apple sub for a month but the reviews aren't making me want to pay for it.
This works without a vpn.

https://fmoviesto.cc/watch-tv/masters-of-the-air-2024-full-23688.10261528
SvenJohansen

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #87 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm
I had high hopes about this and I thought the first episode was ok but it went downhill fast after that. It looked like so many films about the war and was full of tired old cliches. Like has been said here by a few, none of the characters were interesting. I gave up on it when they ended up in the POW camp. None of it looked real. And of course it's nowhere near as good as Band Of Brothers. I watched The Pacific years ago but I'm going to give it a rewatch. A few on here mentioned it's better the second time around. Hopefully it will help me forget Masters.
Rob K

Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:26:03 pm
I had high hopes about this and I thought the first episode was ok but it went downhill fast after that. It looked like so many films about the war and was full of tired old cliches. Like has been said here by a few, none of the characters were interesting. I gave up on it when they ended up in the POW camp. None of it looked real. And of course it's nowhere near as good as Band Of Brothers. I watched The Pacific years ago but I'm going to give it a rewatch. A few on here mentioned it's better the second time around. Hopefully it will help me forget Masters.

Started The Pacific again this weekend after finishing masters, its still not quite BoB level but sooo much better than MotA.
