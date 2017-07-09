« previous next »
My thoughts exactly.  And why, if there's a fight, do they make us look like queensbury rules chumps who then get knocked out with one punch?  Is there any need for this?

I remember reading an article years ago where a RAF WWII veteran was giving out about their portrayal as toffs in movies. He said most of the lads were working class with strong regional accents.

Another episode and I still dont care much for this show.
Starting to think this is a bit shit. Novelty of the air scenes has worn off. Lads landing in Belgium was an interesting sub-plot, hope that's going somewhere. Let's do Great Escape! Majority of characters just aren't interesting to me.

Do hope Austin Butler is actually dead though. No shade on the guy but feel he was terribly mis-cast in this.
Starting to think this is a bit shit. Novelty of the air scenes has worn off. Lads landing in Belgium was an interesting sub-plot, hope that's going somewhere. Let's do Great Escape! Majority of characters just aren't interesting to me.

Do hope Austin Butler is actually dead though. No shade on the guy but feel he was terribly mis-cast in this.
As this show features real people, you can find your answer if you want to google. I think they made his fate pretty obvious, to be honest.
Pretty much my take. In Band of Brothers, the group who started at Currahee run through the series with some being lost and some recruits joining (Replacements). But they aren't just repeating the same battle, they deal with different scales of conflict, with different viewpoints, and for me, the main point is that in BoB they have agency. The last episode of Masters I watched kind of made the point for me. They are having a party because one crew has completed 25 missions and is going home and the general take on how to complete 25 missions is "be lucky".

Basically, if you're a crew member in a B-17 you do your job as best you can, but when fighters attack you or you fly through flak, it's luck and sheer weight of numbers that might get you through each mission.  If you have a successful mission it's actually boring from the bomber's point of view - the 'win' takes place thousands of feet below with tons of high explosive  blowing up munitions factories and civilian workers. So the drama is all about the flak/fighter/bomber interactions and things going pear-shaped.

With BoB, all I need to do is see the episode titles and it brings it all back: Currahee; Day of Days; Carentan; Replacements; Crossroads (possibly my favourite episode - I hear the sound of running boots and see the face of the young German soldier just from that one word title); Bastogne; The Breaking Point; The Last Patrol; Why We Fight; Points.

I completely agree on the episode point. By far the best TV series I have ever watched. I read the book years ago off the back of it and have even visited some of the towns/areas depicted in it.

I am only a couple of episodes in, and I understand that it is more difficult to produce episodes that are dramatically different given the source material. I am enjoying it to the extent that it is still better than most dramas on TV and it does highlight the claustrophobia and the inability to avoid danger.

I just hope they highlight the fact that the British bomber command had the highest mortality rate of any of the armed services and they did more than their fair share having learned the hard way about daytime raids.

I agree on the shouts about the way the "typical brit" is portrayed in these things as most of the crews were from very diverse backgrounds. I suspect the way the americans are portrayed in this probably isn`t that close to reality either.
At least the Americans are shown to be from all over the country. And there are some working class accents in there.
