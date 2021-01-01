« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February  (Read 4870 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm »
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm »
I wish VAR would get involved in incidents like that - where a player (Trippier) blindingly obviously feigns a head injury ...
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
I wish VAR would get involved in incidents like that - where a player (Trippier) blindingly obviously feigns a head injury ...
and do what?  they use a tv screen not an x-ray machine or mri.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm
and do what?  they use a tv screen not an x-ray machine or mri.

Yellow for faking a head injury and a kick in the bollocks for being a fanny
Offline andy07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
I wish VAR would get involved in incidents like that - where a player (Trippier) blindingly obviously feigns a head injury ...

Retrospective yellow card if cant be sorted on the pitch.  Would soon stamp it out.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm
and do what?  they use a tv screen not an x-ray machine or mri.

fuck d'yer mean do what?...penalise the c*nts for blatantly cheating...did you see the Trippier incident?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm »
Zaniolo should be off for a second yellow. And that hair cut.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm
and do what?  they use a tv screen not an x-ray machine or mri.

VAR might be a nice idea in theory, in practice the system is unworkable. The less it's used the better.

Anyone down with a head injury (to the point of the physio coming on) should be off the pitch for 10 minutes.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
Anyone down with a head injury (to the point of the physio coming on) should be off the pitch for 10 minutes.

Yes with some type of concussion protocol like in other sports. It would quickly cut out feigning head injuries.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm »
The Cheats v Burnley - presuming a goal is scored by The Cheats within 7 mins, and at least 3 goals in the first half.
Offline Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:33:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:24:01 pm
The Cheats v Burnley - presuming a goal is scored by The Cheats within 7 mins, and at least 3 goals in the first half.

Yeah ZERO chance Burnley get anything other than their annual battering at City.

Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm »
could end up to be a really ugly scoreline, that game.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:46:58 pm »
Yep City will be well clear goal difference wise can see a 10-0.
Offline Bennett

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
If City don't score at least 5 I'd be shocked. Burnley to continue getting plaudits because they split the centre backs and get one shot on target following a nice move.
Online Shankly998

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:19:03 pm »
Man City Burnley is going to be a blood bath I wouldn't be shocked if City won 10-0. They can't defend and have an ex city manager you can see where it's going...
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:30:04 pm »
It's one of those pointless games where it'd be better to just declare it 5-0 before kick off and not waste anyone's time.
Online Simplexity

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:33:37 pm »
City Burnley is like when we play David Wagner. It is a foregone conclusion.

Kompany will play right into Guardiola's hands who will in turn win 5-0 and stop to prevent it from getting too embarrassing.
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:34:46 pm »
Kompany will be another one of those still on the payroll too. No chance they'll be allowed to try.
