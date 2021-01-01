Who are you on about?
I wish VAR would get involved in incidents like that - where a player (Trippier) blindingly obviously feigns a head injury ...
and do what? they use a tv screen not an x-ray machine or mri.
Anyone down with a head injury (to the point of the physio coming on) should be off the pitch for 10 minutes.
The Cheats v Burnley - presuming a goal is scored by The Cheats within 7 mins, and at least 3 goals in the first half.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]