« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports  (Read 9525 times)

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
  • Hare Krishna
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Love-in from McCoist towards Kloppo on the TNT pre-match
Logged

Online DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:55:17 pm »
Great to see young Bradley get another start, but how does that c*nt Tierney keep getting our games?
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm »
We have never had much luck go our way against these. Its unfortunate as its a real shitstain of a club, with an equally disgusting fanbase. They will raise their game against us and somehow look like world beaters for an evening and they have found some form of late. But we have as well, and if we play our best and avoid handing them goals and opportunitites we should have enough going forward to score a couple. Nunez on form can help with that.

Just win, beat them, get the three points. Be our best, press them and suffocate them, bully and destroy them. Send them home with nothing.

Come on Liverpool!!!!!! YNWA!
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,105
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Strong lineup from us but I expect this to be a tough game.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,812
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Good team, staring to get the guys all back. Dunno which Chelsea will turn up but let's force our game on them and take the 3 points.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 