We have never had much luck go our way against these. Its unfortunate as its a real shitstain of a club, with an equally disgusting fanbase. They will raise their game against us and somehow look like world beaters for an evening and they have found some form of late. But we have as well, and if we play our best and avoid handing them goals and opportunitites we should have enough going forward to score a couple. Nunez on form can help with that.



Just win, beat them, get the three points. Be our best, press them and suffocate them, bully and destroy them. Send them home with nothing.



Come on Liverpool!!!!!! YNWA!