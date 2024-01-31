« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm
Think this one will end 4-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:16:51 am
In work for this unfortunately. Hoping when I get to look at my phone, we will be 3-0 up and Caicedo is crying at his reflection in the back of Szoboszlai's beautiful, lacquered bouffant as he drives forward to score a worldie.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Reply #82 on: Today at 02:10:37 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm
Think this one will end 4-0

Careful, worse Chelsea sides have blown up past title challenges.

In terms of points collected in the last 5 games, Chelsea are 2nd to only Man City.



Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Reply #83 on: Today at 02:26:58 am
Expecting a difficult game, I believe our last win in the league against them was at the Bridge in 20/21. That aside, excited for every game now, hope we find a way to win one way or another
