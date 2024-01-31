« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports  (Read 1010 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
MATCH PREVIEW  Liverpool vs Chelsea

Date  31 January 2024
Kick Off  8.15pm
Venue  Anfield
TV  TNT Sports

Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: James Mainwaring, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

The Boss



Well be looking to run a full tribute piece when all is said and done this summer, but it would be remiss of me not to mention the Boss decision to depart Liverpool Football Club in the first match preview written since he announced his decision. Like the rest of you, the news hit me like a train. I never for a moment expected that Breaking News notification to say our wonderful manager had decided to leave our beloved football club.

Recent weeks had suggested that all was right with the world again. Our football world at least. Our team were going through the gears. Whenever we had a problem, Jurgen found the solutions from the bench. Top of the league, Europa League last 16, League Cup Final, knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates. I have said on here many, many times that we should never take these days for granted, and those words never felt truer than mid-morning on Friday.

It left us crestfallen  but we shouldnt be. Jurgen Klopp, his management team and the players have provided us with some of our greatest days and moments, and with the position he has helped put us in again, theres a high chance well have a few more before we wave Jurgen goodbye to a well-deserved rest and hiatus. 

That work starts again on Wednesday against an old foe.

Match Preview

This fixture always invokes memories of battles from yesteryear. Both sides have enjoyed their respective great moments against the other, since Chelsea came into new money some 21 years ago. But I thought Id start with how this fixture means even more to me. My Mother, from Liverpool and a Red through and through like the rest of her family, moved down south for work and married into a family containing Chelsea fans, for her sins.

In the interests of fairness, I was presented with the opportunity to support either as a child, although looking at old pictures, my Mum seemingly always made sure to dress me in red. Robbie Fowler was my favourite player as a five-year-old, and I still thank God himself that I had the good sense to choose Liverpool to this day. My sister, who came along 18 months or so later, sided with our Dads side, and an internal rivalry was born many years before Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho came along. You can only imagine family relations after some of the encounters weve had down the years! But as Chelsea fans go, they arent that bad really.

So as I prepare to head to Anfield again on Wednesday praying for another Liverpool victory, I thought Id remind myself of my personal top five times that Liverpool have got one over on them and secured the family bragging rights with a trip down memory lane.

5) Glen Johnson  Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool, 2011/12

A late Glen Johnson winner at what had once been Mourinho's fortress. This was the season where it felt like we hit the woodwork 50 times. This one was brilliant for two reasons - the sight of John Terry desperately sprawled on his backside as Johnson slotted it home, and the likes of Jason Cundy crying on the radio that it was the worst Liverpool team to ever visit Stamford Bridge. Cheers for the three points!



4) Raul Meireles  Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool, 2010/11

Days before this encounter, Fernando Torres had infamously left for Chelsea in a £50m transfer. Torres shirts were being tossed on the pitch from the away section prior to the game. Torres was highly ineffective in a front three with Anelka and Drogba, at one point being floored by a legal elbow from Daniel Agger and Raul Meireles smashed home a winner in the second half. One of my favourite away days to date.



3) Mo Salah  Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea, 2018/19

This one was storybook. Footage had emerged days earlier of a handful of Chelsea morons singing a racist song about Mo in a pub prior to their Europa League tie. He duly rattled in a goal of the season contender to silence those and keep the Reds in the title hunt.



2) League/FA Cup Finals  2021/22

The games werent much to write home about, but picking up two trophies against this lot via penalty shootouts in the first two legs of the quadruple hunt was sweet. Hopefully we get the job done in 90 minutes on 25 February.



1)   Luis Garcia  Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea, 2004/05

The famous ghost goal that sent us to Istanbul and really lit the touch paper on this rivalry. Youll still find Chelsea fans crying about it to this day.



There are of course, many, many more to choose from!

This will always be a tricky fixture, despite Chelseas struggles this season. For me, there are definite signs of recovery in their team, they have produced some excellent football and chances in recent games but have often lacked the finishing touch. The media will be touting this as a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming League Cup Final, the third time in less than 24 months that the two sides have clashed in Wembley finals, with Liverpool winning both the League Cup and FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea in 2021/22.

There was a welcome sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson all returning from injury in the 5-2 win over Norwich at the weekend. Our Reds have been impressive throughout January despite a spate of injuries and players away on international duty and we've set ourselves up nicely for the business end to begin.

This is a critical mini period in our season. After Chelsea we travel to Arsenal. Two wins would set up another blockbuster of a title race with Manchester City in Klopps finale. And wouldnt it be fitting if we were to finally pip them in one of those tight races?

There is so much to look forward to in the coming months before we wave goodbye to the boss. That message is loud and clear from the man himself. Lets use all of the emotion and make Anfield the bearpit we know it can be to get the team over the line on four fronts come May.

Match Prediction  2-0 Liverpool (Nunez, Jota)

Predicted line-up  (4-3-3)  Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Come on you mighty Reds! YNWA.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Fucking Tierney  :butt :butt :butt

We'll need to score six just to win two nil!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Tierney, fuck sake.

I'm not a conspiracy theorist at all, but I don't think the ref choice could be any worse.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
As weird as it sounds, its probably better hes on the pitch as opposed to VAR, at least this way, his decision isnt final.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
really looking forward to going to this match on wednesday night

alison

bradley konate virg gomez

trent mac jones

jota nunez diaz

dom on the bench
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Tierney, fuck sake.

I'm not a conspiracy theorist at all, but I don't think the ref choice could be any worse.

Considering how we weren't given a penalty for one of the most blatant handballs you'll ever see when we played Chelsea earlier this season, is it really any surprise to see this appointment?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
After the relatively comfortable game yesterday, we are now into a serious business week.  Chelsea always raises emotions and nothing would give me more delight than pasting them 3 or 4 nil.  With every three points vital; and the opportunity to put one over on our LC final opponent, I expect us to go full throttle and put this lot to the sword.  Going for 3-0 even with Tierney.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
really looking forward to going to this match on wednesday night

alison

bradley konate virg gomez

trent mac jones

jota nunez diaz

dom on the bench

Decent side I think Elliott plays this one and probably Bradley misses out (depends how fit Trent is)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Ugh. Hate playing these, whatever the context.

Should beat them though even though they'll have 13 on the pitch.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Same as Rossi, I hate palying these bastards. Always turn up against us. They will do so in the Final too, the fuckin' shit heads.  :butt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Who's been their keeper at the moment and is he better than Sanchez?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Is Macca fit?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Is Macca fit?
Dont think well know until the press conference. Sure before the Norwich game yesterday it was said he should be, and that if the Norwich game was a cup final/end of season decider hed have been risked
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Our results against Chelsea the last couple of years:

28 Aug 2021   Liverpool v Chelsea   D   1-1   Premier League
02 Jan 2022   Chelsea v Liverpool   D   2-2   Premier League
27 Feb 2022   Chelsea v Liverpool   W   0-0   League Cup
14 May 2022   Chelsea v Liverpool   W   0-0   FA Cup
21 Jan 2023   Liverpool v Chelsea   D   0-0   Premier League
04 Apr 2023   Chelsea v Liverpool   D   0-0   Premier League
13 Aug 2023   Chelsea v Liverpool   D   1-1   Premier League

Can't stand playing these.  Please just get the win any way possible. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
All this means is the Final is going to penalties to.  :butt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
All this means is the Final is going to penalties to.  :butt

Is it fuck, we'll batter them at Wembley and we'll batter them tomorrow night as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Is it fuck, we'll batter them at Wembley and we'll batter them tomorrow night as well.

 :D

I hope you're right mate. Hate playing this lot. They can be shit but suddenly become half competant against us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Would love to batter them with Caicedo starting.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Chelsea's last 5 away Premier League matches

Luton 2-3
Wolves 2-1
Everton 2-0
Man Utd 2-1
Newcastle 4-1

So, Luton are the only team they've beaten. They were 3-0 up and Luton scored their 2 in the last 10 minutes and almost got an equalizer.

I hope we smash these.  :wave
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Tierney

Expecting a raft of more laughable decisions.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
I hope we hammer them, as simple as that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
We need to win/hammer them and lay down a marker for the cup final too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
I think Trent and Dom come straight back in but not Robertson.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Tierney

Expecting a raft of more laughable decisions.

That fucker seems to get all of our games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
I'm feeling pretty calm about tomorrow, the worst news has already broken and with the emotion that will come pouring down the stands, our players have no option but to win for Jürgen. Nothing else is acceptable, and they'll know it.

Chelsea will be playing with 12 men but I still back our boys to beat the plastics and then do it again in a couple of weeks. Nunez to score a belter and Jota with a neat finish in the corner.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Raid, as you say the past few days have been tough and hopefully Sunday gives us the chance to focus on beating these. Some class memories too!
Team selection tough bearing in mind Arsenal away. I think we need the play making of Trent more on Sunday and Conor deserves another run out and Gomez deserves to start one of these. On balance I would start with Trent at number six with Bradley and Gomez in defence. Jones and Szoboszlai to make up midfield and Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo to start with Jota on the bench and ready for 90 on Sunday.
Lucky to have a ticket for this, only one I got in the ballot. Think they are a highly skilled and dangerous team but think their defence will let them down under pressure.
Should be a great atmosphere and I think we cheer LFC on to a narrow win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
If there is ever a game where we need to be ruthless in front of goal, they really arent brilliant but will get some chances.
