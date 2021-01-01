« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: James McConnell  (Read 4134 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,980
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: James McConnell
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:43:24 pm »
Was almost MOTM vs Norwich last month, another great showing from him today. Another really exciting prospect. Should get another chance Wednesday as well
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James McConnell
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:43:50 pm »
Looks so comfortable with the ball at his feet. No hot potatoes being passed around, and he's got bags of energy to boot.

Excited for this lad.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 