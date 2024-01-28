mine is a more personal memory... back in 2016, Liverpool did a west coast preseason tour, my now wife (girlfriend back then) and myself grabbed tickets to see them play AC Milan in San Francisco. We Flew down there from Vancouver for the event, and as we were members of the Seattle charter, (My wife is originally from Seattle) who we tagged up with, and met the san Francisco charter at their home pub... we were to go to a warm up practice and hear Klopp talk with the groups there. What I didn't realize was that MY Wife through a close friends of Klopp, had arranged a meet and greet with him after the practice event, if he didn't get too busy.Unfortunately, the day was too complicated, and i didn't get the chance, with him apologizing through his assistant. still, enjoyed the day, and the match as well. the stadium was packed!the following week, I got a parcel in the mail. Inside was this champions League finals hat from Dortmund, with his signature, and a note from him saying he was truly sorry he couldn't meet with me, but he hoped that the hat would be a proper apology. I was utterly gobsmacked. I still have it, one of my prized possessions. The fact he went out of his way like that, for just a fan, showed me his merit, and ive not forgotten it.Still Hunting for a signed LFC hat, so I can complete the set