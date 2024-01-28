« previous next »
Author Topic: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories  (Read 2346 times)

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #40 on: January 28, 2024, 10:37:26 am »
Ulla could have ridden the bus. She chose to stand with us.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #41 on: January 28, 2024, 10:45:30 am »
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #42 on: January 28, 2024, 12:36:16 pm »
Just to add, all those matches in the last few years were we destroyed Man Utd for fun, started with the match the end of the 20/21 season, after their fans got the original match postponed, we won the rearranged match 4-2, then went there a few months later & battered them 5-0,  ;D & could have scored more but game managed the rest of that match after Pogba's red card, as they were trying to injure our players. 
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #43 on: January 31, 2024, 01:35:59 pm »
There's loads of moments, most already mentioned, but this one also.

Just an absolutely wonderful human being all round.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA</a>
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #44 on: January 31, 2024, 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 28, 2024, 10:37:26 am
Ulla could have ridden the bus. She chose to stand with us.

She's also been in the away end as well, likes to be where the action is.  :D
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #45 on: January 31, 2024, 01:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 27, 2024, 07:52:00 pm
A friend of a friend lives on Victoria Road in Freshfield. They have a young child. The little fella sometimes wanders up to the gates at the front of the drive but is told not to talk to strangers.

On a couple of occasions he's seen talking to someone on the other side of the gates. Mum says "we've told you not to talk to strangers". Little man says " He's not a stranger, he's my friend Kloppy."

Turns out, Jürgen would stop to chat to him if he was passing.

It'll always stick in my memory. The guy has time for anyone and everyone. It wasn't even my own experience that I'm sharing here, but it's something I can't forget. Priceless moments between the great man and the little fella. He'll grow up knowing the great Jürgen Klopp used to chat to him.

Ah that's lovely, love hearing about stuff like that.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #46 on: January 31, 2024, 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: GazH on January 28, 2024, 08:49:33 am
It was before the game, but I recall that being the tune in the hours and days after the game, the point being that it summed up the disappointment. Genuine belief it was gonna be alright with this guy.

Started when it was played at HT in Dortmund that season I think, George played it at the next home game and it kicked on from then.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #47 on: January 31, 2024, 01:56:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4</a>
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #48 on: January 31, 2024, 01:58:56 pm »
The "What a pity!" quip - I literally couldn't stop laughing.


Too many to mention really.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #49 on: January 31, 2024, 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 31, 2024, 01:56:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4</a>
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #50 on: January 31, 2024, 02:20:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U</a>


Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #51 on: January 31, 2024, 02:40:48 pm »
In terms of the Klopp I've seen in person:

1) The 96th minute Origi winner and Klopp's mad dash onto the pitch

2) The 3-0 Champions League QF against City

3) The 2019 Trophy Parade.

In terms of memories gifted over these last 8/9 years, the likes of 4-0 Barcelona and winning the Champions League are not just Kloppo or LFC memories, but lifetime memories that will be with me as long as I live.

In terms of bittersweet memories, watching the 2022 trophy parade livestream on my phone in Paris Airport after we lost the final. Obviously Paris was a shitshow (Luckily I wsn't at the stadium...), but seeing the City of Liverpool cheer home the team after that loss embodied everything that Klopp, this city and this club are about. Made me immensely proud and was just the lift I need. The fact you had fans of other clubs making fun of that showed they just don't get it and never will. What a special this club is!


Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 28, 2024, 01:16:26 am
I'd encourage anyone who isn't local or from the city to make the effort to come in for an end of season party, it's going to be special this year. Even if we don't win anything it's happening, Klopp deserves a send off.

I won't be able to be back in the city for the last week of the season, and it is going to haunt me forever (whatever silverware we do/don't win)

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #52 on: January 31, 2024, 03:23:16 pm »
Having Calvin Harris DJ the parade!
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #53 on: January 31, 2024, 04:08:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LnaOKRV79sQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LnaOKRV79sQ</a>
A rare trip to Anfield for me and an even rarer seat in the Kop.  Origi slammed in that late equaliser and Klopp made a massive point of getting all the players over to celebrate the point.  A fair few of the seats around me had already emptied but those that were still there really appreciated it.

It was weird getting back and seeing the whole thing had become a target of banter.  We'd have far less pots in Klopp's era - possibly none - without that spirit to keep pushing to the last kick of games.

Looking back at the video now you can see how awkward a lot of the players found it (and how young Klopp looked).  What a turnaround, eh?
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #54 on: January 31, 2024, 08:50:14 pm »
Raging at the interpreter pre match as he translated one of Klopps answers incorrectly. Then in the post match interview being the man he is apologising to the same interpreter for going over the top. What a man.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #55 on: January 31, 2024, 11:14:25 pm »
https://fb.watch/pWzpFiFUNL/

Was at it again tonight!
 ;D
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #56 on: January 31, 2024, 11:15:34 pm »
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #57 on: January 31, 2024, 11:21:55 pm »
I'm starting to think this thread might be a pit premature  ;)
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #58 on: January 31, 2024, 11:28:19 pm »
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #59 on: February 1, 2024, 12:03:44 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on January 31, 2024, 11:21:55 pm
I'm starting to think this thread might be a pit premature  ;)

Says buster gonads :D
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #60 on: February 1, 2024, 01:13:50 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 31, 2024, 04:08:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LnaOKRV79sQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LnaOKRV79sQ</a>
A rare trip to Anfield for me and an even rarer seat in the Kop.  Origi slammed in that late equaliser and Klopp made a massive point of getting all the players over to celebrate the point.  A fair few of the seats around me had already emptied but those that were still there really appreciated it.

It was weird getting back and seeing the whole thing had become a target of banter.  We'd have far less pots in Klopp's era - possibly none - without that spirit to keep pushing to the last kick of games.

Looking back at the video now you can see how awkward a lot of the players found it (and how young Klopp looked).  What a turnaround, eh?

I remember one of the posters on here (4pool?) referring to that as the "line in the sand" moment, nothing would ever the the same again.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #61 on: February 1, 2024, 12:49:45 pm »
Running onto the pitch after Origi v Everton, his very sporting reaction to Spurs' staff and players after the CL final win, the fist pumps, the hilarious interviews (brain fog, sexy voice, etc), his humanity (so many things he's said), .....

...and BOOM!

But could go on for a lot longer so I'll just drop those off.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #62 on: February 1, 2024, 12:55:05 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7Up5AhnlaY

Divock Origi scores LAST-GASP winner! 😲 | Wolves 0-1 Liverpool |
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #63 on: February 2, 2024, 11:07:05 pm »
Norwich 5-4. It was a 12.30ko so I ventured into Norwich for a drink before heading back to London. Ended up in a great ale pub called The Murderers chatting with the locals, woke up a few hours later, about half 8, on the approach to London Liverpool Street with 3.5 warm cans of Ghost Ship in front of me.

The day he joined us I was in Dublin for the World Grand Prix darts with my mate. I danced, physically danced, down the street on the way to Temple Bar when the news broke.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #64 on: February 3, 2024, 12:12:52 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  2, 2024, 11:07:05 pm
Norwich 5-4. It was a 12.30ko so I ventured into Norwich for a drink before heading back to London. Ended up in a great ale pub called The Murderers chatting with the locals, woke up a few hours later, about half 8, on the approach to London Liverpool Street with 3.5 warm cans of Ghost Ship in front of me.

The day he joined us I was in Dublin for the World Grand Prix darts with my mate. I danced, physically danced, down the street on the way to Temple Bar when the news broke.

Haha. Aren't those the worst days .. how did I get here? Is this my house?
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #65 on: February 3, 2024, 12:15:53 am »
I still can't quite believe he became our manager. Just felt too good to be true, it still does.

My avoidance technique is looking ahead to the next manager. But I'll be a wreck when he does go.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #66 on: February 3, 2024, 12:56:44 am »
Quote from: mattD on February  3, 2024, 12:15:53 am
I still can't quite believe he became our manager. Just felt too good to be true, it still does.

My avoidance technique is looking ahead to the next manager. But I'll be a wreck when he does go.

This is when I found out:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354713.msg19199935#msg19199935

There were quite a few of us chatting about it in the Man United thread - as if to rub it in!
 ;D
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #67 on: February 3, 2024, 10:22:35 am »
"I heard Bayern lost...HAHAHAHAHA"
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:17:56 am »
Being as the original Kloppo thread got locked, this can go here:


I heard the discussions  that Mikel over-celebrated the [Arsenal] win against us. That definitely did not come from me.

Everybody can do whatever. I didnt invent fist-pumps and I dont have the copyright on it and I dont want it. You do what you do for yourself and your people. What the outside world thinks about it - I couldnt give a shit, to be honest. And you can write that exactly like that.

This is for us and nobody else. Who likes it, likes it, and who doesnt like it, doesnt like it. You can make what you want of my celebrations.

 8)

 
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:26:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:17:56 am
Being as the original Kloppo thread got locked, this can go here:


I heard the discussions  that Mikel over-celebrated the [Arsenal] win against us. That definitely did not come from me.

Everybody can do whatever. I didnt invent fist-pumps and I dont have the copyright on it and I dont want it. You do what you do for yourself and your people. What the outside world thinks about it - I couldnt give a shit, to be honest. And you can write that exactly like that.

This is for us and nobody else. Who likes it, likes it, and who doesnt like it, doesnt like it. You can make what you want of my celebrations.

 8)

Exactly. Klopp does it for himself and the fans. Arteta does it out of pettiness.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:32:02 am »
The best bits are still to come.
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:35:59 am »
mine is a more personal memory... back in 2016, Liverpool did a west coast preseason tour, my now wife (girlfriend back then) and myself grabbed tickets to see them play AC Milan in San Francisco. We Flew down there from Vancouver for the event, and as we were members of the Seattle charter, (My wife is originally from Seattle) who we tagged up with, and met the san Francisco charter at their home pub... we were to go to a warm up practice and hear Klopp talk with the groups there. What I didn't realize was that MY Wife through a close friends of Klopp, had arranged a meet and greet with him after the practice event, if he didn't get too busy.

Unfortunately, the day was too complicated, and i didn't get the chance, with him apologizing through his assistant. still, enjoyed the day, and the match as well. the stadium was packed!
the following week, I got a parcel in the mail. Inside was this champions League finals hat from Dortmund, with his signature, and a note from him saying he was truly sorry he couldn't meet with me, but he hoped that the hat would be a proper apology. I was utterly gobsmacked. I still have it, one of my prized possessions. The fact he went out of his way like that, for just a fan, showed me his merit, and ive not forgotten it.

Still Hunting for a signed LFC hat, so I can complete the set :P
