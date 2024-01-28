I'd encourage anyone who isn't local or from the city to make the effort to come in for an end of season party, it's going to be special this year. Even if we don't win anything it's happening, Klopp deserves a send off.



In terms of the Klopp I've seen in person:1) The 96th minute Origi winner and Klopp's mad dash onto the pitch2) The 3-0 Champions League QF against City3) The 2019 Trophy Parade.In terms of memories gifted over these last 8/9 years, the likes of 4-0 Barcelona and winning the Champions League are not just Kloppo or LFC memories, but lifetime memories that will be with me as long as I live.In terms of bittersweet memories, watching the 2022 trophy parade livestream on my phone in Paris Airport after we lost the final. Obviously Paris was a shitshow (Luckily I wsn't at the stadium...), but seeing the City of Liverpool cheer home the team after that loss embodied everything that Klopp, this city and this club are about. Made me immensely proud and was just the lift I need. The fact you had fans of other clubs making fun of that showed they just don't get it and never will. What a special this club is!I won't be able to be back in the city for the last week of the season, and it is going to haunt me forever (whatever silverware we do/don't win)