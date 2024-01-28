« previous next »
Ulla could have ridden the bus. She chose to stand with us.
Popcorn's Art

Just to add, all those matches in the last few years were we destroyed Man Utd for fun, started with the match the end of the 20/21 season, after their fans got the original match postponed, we won the rearranged match 4-2, then went there a few months later & battered them 5-0,  ;D & could have scored more but game managed the rest of that match after Pogba's red card, as they were trying to injure our players. 
There's loads of moments, most already mentioned, but this one also.

Just an absolutely wonderful human being all round.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X_k4ExM_jCA</a>
Quote from: Red Beret on January 28, 2024, 10:37:26 am
Ulla could have ridden the bus. She chose to stand with us.

She's also been in the away end as well, likes to be where the action is.  :D
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 27, 2024, 07:52:00 pm
A friend of a friend lives on Victoria Road in Freshfield. They have a young child. The little fella sometimes wanders up to the gates at the front of the drive but is told not to talk to strangers.

On a couple of occasions he's seen talking to someone on the other side of the gates. Mum says "we've told you not to talk to strangers". Little man says " He's not a stranger, he's my friend Kloppy."

Turns out, Jürgen would stop to chat to him if he was passing.

It'll always stick in my memory. The guy has time for anyone and everyone. It wasn't even my own experience that I'm sharing here, but it's something I can't forget. Priceless moments between the great man and the little fella. He'll grow up knowing the great Jürgen Klopp used to chat to him.

Ah that's lovely, love hearing about stuff like that.
Quote from: GazH on January 28, 2024, 08:49:33 am
It was before the game, but I recall that being the tune in the hours and days after the game, the point being that it summed up the disappointment. Genuine belief it was gonna be alright with this guy.

Started when it was played at HT in Dortmund that season I think, George played it at the next home game and it kicked on from then.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4</a>
The "What a pity!" quip - I literally couldn't stop laughing.


Too many to mention really.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:56:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjDjboF2iw4</a>
:lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U</a>


In terms of the Klopp I've seen in person:

1) The 96th minute Origi winner and Klopp's mad dash onto the pitch

2) The 3-0 Champions League QF against City

3) The 2019 Trophy Parade.

In terms of memories gifted over these last 8/9 years, the likes of 4-0 Barcelona and winning the Champions League are not just Kloppo or LFC memories, but lifetime memories that will be with me as long as I live.

In terms of bittersweet memories, watching the 2022 trophy parade livestream on my phone in Paris Airport after we lost the final. Obviously Paris was a shitshow (Luckily I wsn't at the stadium...), but seeing the City of Liverpool cheer home the team after that loss embodied everything that Klopp, this city and this club are about. Made me immensely proud and was just the lift I need. The fact you had fans of other clubs making fun of that showed they just don't get it and never will. What a special this club is!


Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 28, 2024, 01:16:26 am
I'd encourage anyone who isn't local or from the city to make the effort to come in for an end of season party, it's going to be special this year. Even if we don't win anything it's happening, Klopp deserves a send off.

I won't be able to be back in the city for the last week of the season, and it is going to haunt me forever (whatever silverware we do/don't win)

Having Calvin Harris DJ the parade!
