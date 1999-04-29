<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t1KlAmhWdME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t1KlAmhWdME</a>

We have a few months left with our boss who has taken us on this fantastic journey! There have been so many great moments, so much joy, excitement, anticipation and some heart breaks but the journey has been a blast and it has been a privilege to witness it and be part of it. No doubt we will have a lot more moments and memories made this season too with hopefully yet another trophy parade. But as we move on to another chapter and a new journey with Liverpool 2.0When I started thinking about it, I realised there have been so many highlights that it is difficult pick out a single favourite but here are a few of mine:-The Normal One! I thought this guy is going to fit right in with us nutters!95TH MINUTE WINNER! | Norwich 4-5 Liverpool. We still weren't very good at that stage but you could see the mentality developing.European Classic: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester CityLiverpool vs Barcelona (4-0) | Epic Comeback Completed At Anfield | UEFA Champions League HighlightsChampions League parade 2019Mane scores last-minute winner | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool