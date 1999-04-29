Ulla standing on the bin.Klopp losing his glasses.Klopp spangled holding up 6 fingers.The 4-3 v's Barcelona, I don't think I'll ever see anything as magical in my life.
Klopp excited by erotic voice:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UtUnOareToBrain f*ckhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rbtzm4HZ75c
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
In the tea room at (was it??) Exeter giving his post match press conference
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Klopp excited by erotic voice:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UtUnOareTo'BOOM! Woooo. What was this?' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvVrCEU8yhQLook at Jurgen Klopp!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddq0cZQLkJMBrain f*ckhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rbtzm4HZ75c
Yet to come I think.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Everything on here so far. There have been so many. Boss. The moment for me isnt even a moment. Its the culture and excitement hes built over time. The trust too. Watching Liverpool and almost knowing that well be alright because we know the guy at the top of it just knows what hes doing. Thats the best bit.And fuck its been so much fun along the way. More fun than I can remember with any manager on the 33 years Ive been watching us.Remember Basel? Three Little Birds being sung after the defeat to Sevilla. It summed up the moment. Deep, deep disappointment in that moment, but at the same time the sense that you knew we were on the right track. Every little thing, was gonna be alright.
When he pulled his hamstring whilst raging at the 4th official.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.41]