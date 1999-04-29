« previous next »
Author Topic: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories  (Read 579 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« on: Yesterday at 06:14:14 pm »
We have a few months left with our boss who has taken us on this fantastic journey! There have been so many great moments, so much joy, excitement, anticipation and some heart breaks but the journey has been a blast and it has been a privilege to witness it and be part of it. No doubt we will have a lot more moments and memories made this season too with hopefully yet another trophy parade. But as we move on to another chapter and a new journey with Liverpool 2.0 what have been your favourite memories and moments of the Klopp era? When I started thinking about it, I realised there have been so many highlights that it is difficult pick out a single favourite but here are a few of mine:-

The Normal One! I thought this guy is going to fit right in with us nutters!  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t1KlAmhWdME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t1KlAmhWdME</a>

95TH MINUTE WINNER! | Norwich 4-5 Liverpool. We still weren't very good at that stage but you could see the mentality developing.

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/2454506

European Classic: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BMNnj2gkzeI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BMNnj2gkzeI</a>

Liverpool vs Barcelona (4-0) | Epic Comeback Completed At Anfield | UEFA Champions League Highlights
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7HldRlTZj_g?si=_JbbXe7jcJKoTM8W" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7HldRlTZj_g?si=_JbbXe7jcJKoTM8W</a>

Champions League parade 2019
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gacPPlCxxxA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gacPPlCxxxA</a>

Mane scores last-minute winner | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YdFKNBzQ_Ic?si=P3zIRgjE6lQrbVub" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YdFKNBzQ_Ic?si=P3zIRgjE6lQrbVub</a>







 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline TepidT2O

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm »
When he ran into the pitch in the derby.. that was brilliant
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Draex

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
Ulla standing on the bin.

Klopp losing his glasses.

Klopp spangled holding up 6 fingers.

The 4-3 v's Barcelona, I don't think I'll ever see anything as magical in my life.
Offline Hazell

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:25:10 pm »
This is gonna be a fun thread.

One that always sticks out from the early part of his reign is the 'That's football' moment against Hoffenheim. The goal was beautiful but I've linked Klopp's reaction to it below:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/272968-that-s-football-watch-jurgen-celebrate-reds-brilliant-third-goal
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm »
In the tea room at (was it??) Exeter giving his post match press conference




Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Andar

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:45:36 pm »
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm
Ulla standing on the bin.

Klopp losing his glasses.

Klopp spangled holding up 6 fingers.

The 4-3 v's Barcelona, I don't think I'll ever see anything as magical in my life.

I wish we had a photo of Ulla in the away end, I bet that was ace.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm »
Yet to come I think.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm »
Ulla on the bin.
Pouring beer over Brewster's head.
Almost falling off the bus.
The Norwich celebration.
Online lfcthekop

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm »
Offline CHOPPER

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 pm »
Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm
In the tea room at (was it??) Exeter giving his post match press conference

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zyQy9LCNdqM
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JJ Red

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:35:48 pm »
Loved the video that he and the club put out after we won the league. A beautiful message brilliantly delivered at a difficult time.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm »
When he came out with that self-deprecating dig at Mourinho "I'm just the normal one" at his unveiling. I knew then.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm »
A friend of a friend lives on Victoria Road in Freshfield. They have a young child. The little fella sometimes wanders up to the gates at the front of the drive but is told not to talk to strangers.

On a couple of occasions he's seen talking to someone on the other side of the gates. Mum says "we've told you not to talk to strangers". Little man says " He's not a stranger, he's my friend Kloppy."

Turns out, Jürgen would stop to chat to him if he was passing.

It'll always stick in my memory. The guy has time for anyone and everyone. It wasn't even my own experience that I'm sharing here, but it's something I can't forget. Priceless moments between the great man and the little fella. He'll grow up knowing the great Jürgen Klopp used to chat to him.
Offline Koplass

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm »
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:45:57 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Claude Cat

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm »
ADRIANNN! Like Rocky!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm »
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm
Ulla standing on the bin.

Klopp losing his glasses.

Klopp spangled holding up 6 fingers.

The 4-3 v's Barcelona, I don't think I'll ever see anything as magical in my life.

This one?? I really hope we win the UEFA cup this year, the parade would be mental.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/fIFbpb9Vez0?si=r3OCtnr3DNo4sap0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/fIFbpb9Vez0?si=r3OCtnr3DNo4sap0</a>
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Simplexity

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm »
Honestly all of it. I do not know if I can pick a favorite.
Offline Alf

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
Yet to come I think.

Here's hoping.

That initial press conference where Klopp just simplified everything. A refreshing approach that's served him well throughout his time. We get him and he gets us.
Online pazcom

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm »
Turning up in a bar in the states and the look on Jamie Websters face...love it

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IeECirFyk8E&pp=ygUaanVyZ2VuIGtsb3BwIGphbWllIHdlYnN0ZXI%3D
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm »
Its not a particular moment, but one thing I will always thank him for is turning Anfield into a fortress. Even in our darkest times, Anfield has been a very difficult place for opponents to come and win however I recall seasons where weve lost several home league games. Now however, we know were going to win virtually every home game we play. Apart from the Covid season weve lost 3 home games in 6 seasons, its an absolutely incredible stat.

Defeats:
16/17- Swansea and Palace
17/18- None
18/19- None
19/20- None
20/21- No crowds, several defeats
21/22- None
22/23- Leeds
Online GazH

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:39:59 am »
Everything on here so far. There have been so many. Boss.

The moment for me isnt even a moment. Its the culture and excitement hes built over time. The trust too. Watching Liverpool and almost knowing that well be alright because we know the guy at the top of it just knows what hes doing. Thats the best bit.
And fuck its been so much fun along the way. More fun than I can remember with any manager on the 33 years Ive been watching us.


Remember Basel? Three Little Birds being sung after the defeat to Sevilla. It summed up the moment. Deep, deep disappointment in that moment, but at the same time the sense that you knew we were on the right track.

Every little thing, was gonna be alright.
Offline JP!

Re: YOUR Favourite Klopp moments and memories
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:41:25 am »
I will never forget the Barcelona 4-0, hugging everyone in an Irish bar in Cologne to celebrate with people I never knew, then sprinting out to ring my Dad and cry and celebrate and almost forget to pay my fucking bill.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
