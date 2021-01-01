« previous next »
Author Topic: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!  (Read 349 times)

A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
If you had a choice of RAWKites to lead the Mighty Reds forward, who would it be?

A Light-hearted venture into football management and the way things could be :)



For me!


Manager: YorkyKopite - tells it like it fucking is. Steady head on steady shoulders.

Assistant: Tepid - that schoolmaster expertise and clever ideas to advise the guy at the top

Trainer: jillcwhomever - has showed her expertise of all things Liverpool during her amazing and incredible match-day commentary stints

Press Officers; Rob - every news conference will tell the Mancs and PGMOL to go and fuck themselves. John C - A dude we can all get behind. 12C a legend in his own lunchtime




Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Id have you for PR
Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm »
Id have him on the touchline to deal with the fourth official
Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:38:38 pm »
SoS hands down.
Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:40:24 pm »
Trainer? I haven't got any!
Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:00:46 pm »
Andy.
Andy, Andy, Andy.
Please.
I mean pretty, pretty fucking please.
Pretty please with a pint of Stella and a cherry on top.

I don't just want, I need. FUCKING NEED ANDY. I need to be the throw in coach.

I promise, hands down swear la, I promise I'll spend 16 hours in the Greenhills pub with you if you make it happen.

It's such a simple delegation of powers that will reward the Red with a goal a game from a throw-in.
Ali will be happy an all. He doesn't want the ball lashed at him when we were two yards from their fucking corner flag.

Thank you. I accept the position.

One more request, can Chops and Capon be the lino's.
They won't need flags, just clown shoes so they can boot the c*nts that dive.

We're nearly sorted aren't we?
Re: A RAWKY Managerial Feast!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:11:49 pm »
Mac Red as Chief Scout surely?

Samie as Head of Content?

I'd have to put Al as CFO!

