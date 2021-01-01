« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14560

Fucking Brexit, needing a fucking work permit :butt

Welcome Arne lad

Was my reaction when I read that as well.


Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14561
Does Arne's appointment as head coach mean Klopp is the last LFC manager?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14562
Just reading in The Athletic that Valverde and Spalletti were being seriously considered and that we knew Alonso was a long shot as early as February.

Interesting list of candidates and sounds like Amorim and De Zerbi were never close to being frontrunners.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14563

Just reading in The Athletic that Valverde and Spalletti were being seriously considered and that we knew Alonso was a long shot as early as February.

Interesting list of candidates and sounds like Amorim and De Zerbi were never close to being frontrunners.

Haha, they've done Hughes a dirty here, isn't he not yet started and still technically with Bournmouth? :D

"It was in mid-April when Liverpools new sporting director Richard Hughes boarded a flight to the Netherlands. Back then, the speculation surrounding the clubs impending managerial vacancy was swirling around Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated young coach of Sporting Lisbon."
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14564
Interesting that the article I've read makes explicit mention of him being keen to work with Nunez.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14565

Haha, they've done Hughes a dirty here, isn't he not yet started and still technically with Bournmouth? :D

"It was in mid-April when Liverpools new sporting director Richard Hughes boarded a flight to the Netherlands. Back then, the speculation surrounding the clubs impending managerial vacancy was swirling around Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated young coach of Sporting Lisbon."

I'd imagine Bournemouth knew.


Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14566

Just reading in The Athletic that Valverde and Spalletti were being seriously considered and that we knew Alonso was a long shot as early as February.

Interesting list of candidates and sounds like Amorim and De Zerbi were never close to being frontrunners.

Yeah, the Telegraph also says Edwards and Hughes both knew Alonso was not possible by the time they were appointed. Interesting that The Athletic say Hughes and Edwards had concerns about Amorim's compatibility for the job beyond his preferred tactics . Sounds like the reservations about Amorim's tactics were mirrored with similar concerns about De Zerbi and Nagelsmann. In addition to Spaletti and Valverde, other candidates briefly discussed according to The Athletic were Inzaghi (lack of English being a problem), Michel, Hoeness, Fonseca and Iraola. Tuchel was never in contention.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #14567

Jurgen Heisenberg Klopp.
I am the one who Slots
