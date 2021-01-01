Just reading in The Athletic that Valverde and Spalletti were being seriously considered and that we knew Alonso was a long shot as early as February.
Interesting list of candidates and sounds like Amorim and De Zerbi were never close to being frontrunners.
Haha, they've done Hughes a dirty here, isn't he not yet started and still technically with Bournmouth?
"It was in mid-April when Liverpools new sporting director Richard Hughes boarded a flight to the Netherlands. Back then, the speculation surrounding the clubs impending managerial vacancy was swirling around Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated young coach of Sporting Lisbon."