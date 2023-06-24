84 points from a 34 game season is a great haul, shame for them PSV went insane, they play with an impressive amount of control despite constantly attacking too, hopefully he can bring some of that here.



Yeah, that's well into the 90s over a 38 game season. Higher than what City and Arsenal will get this year and last year.PSV literally won their first 17 games. Feyenoord the only team to take points off them away as well.I think that's a club record for Feyenoord points wise. A bit more than last year when they won it. 30 odd points above Ajax.