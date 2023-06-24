« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361] 362   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 606594 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14400 on: Today at 08:41:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:40:26 am
to do what?  someone suggested we could see him on the pitch alongside Klopp today.  fuck that right off.

I said that as a laugh.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14401 on: Today at 08:58:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:40:26 am
to do what?  someone suggested we could see him on the pitch alongside Klopp today.  fuck that right off.

He's got to get the house keys off Klopp.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14402 on: Today at 09:09:25 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:58:01 am
He's got to get the house keys off Klopp.

And the keys to Kirkby.

Would be the kind of thing that Jurgen would suggest I reckon, be together on the pitch and to hand over the reigns to Slot, passing the baton.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14403 on: Today at 09:18:08 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:37:51 am
the first time we put in an unimpressive / disappointing performance, this place will be full of whingers saying we should never have brought Slot in.  you can bet the farm on that.

More like the first time there is a misplaced pass.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • You Love Us
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 10:07:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:25 am
And the keys to Kirkby.

Would be the kind of thing that Jurgen would suggest I reckon, be together on the pitch and to hand over the reigns to Slot, passing the baton.


God no. How utterly mawkish.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,191
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 10:09:08 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:07:45 am

God no. How utterly mawkish.

Would you be down for a Dr. Who style transformation?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
  • Hare Krishna
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 10:11:37 am »
Yeah, it would be a bit of a challenge seeing as Feyenoord are playing this afternoon
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
How long before we see the first How am I doing, boss?. meme with Klopp and Slot?  ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 10:58:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:09:08 am
Would you be down for a Dr. Who style transformation?

Ripping a mask off a la Scooby Doo
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,310
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
He isn't going to be anywhere near Anfield today, he has his own last game to complete.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14410 on: Today at 11:12:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:59:29 am
He isn't going to be anywhere near Anfield today, he has his own last game to complete.

Yeah I was only messing about. Got to get Pickfords to come pick all his gear up for the move to Formby.

Wonder if he'll drink in the grapes?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14411 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:12:58 am
Yeah I was only messing about. Got to get Pickfords to come pick all his gear up for the move to Formby.

Wonder if he'll drink in the grapes?

I would have thought Jordan's arms aren't long enough to assist with a big international move like that
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,280
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 11:19:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:12:58 am
Yeah I was only messing about. Got to get Pickfords to come pick all his gear up for the move to Formby.

Wonder if he'll drink in the grapes?

Worst removal firm ever, he' drop all the fucking boxes

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:11:37 am
Yeah, it would be a bit of a challenge seeing as Feyenoord are playing this afternoon

I'm currently at Blackpool, which is now Liverpools airport of choice, and there's a big private jet sat ready to go. Just saying ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 01:38:42 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14415 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:18:08 am
More like the first time there is a misplaced pass.
or the first press conference.

or the first team sheet.

sigh ......  ::) ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
Feyenoord winning 2-0 in their last game of the season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 03:05:19 pm »


Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,191
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 03:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:04:09 pm
Feyenoord winning 2-0 in their last game of the season.

Has Slot got his suitcase with him on the touchline?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »
If he's not what is he doing with his life?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 03:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:19 pm



He's a winner!

Let's win more here, Arnie
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm »
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:47 pm
https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1792085010456989770

Fantastic tribute! Looking forward to something similar at the end of his tenure with us. :)
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14423 on: Today at 03:28:58 pm »
Slot finishes with a 4-0 win.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14424 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
84 points from a 34 game season is a great haul, shame for them PSV went insane, they play with an impressive amount of control despite constantly attacking too, hopefully he can bring some of that here.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,191
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14425 on: Today at 03:36:51 pm »
Great stuff, hopefully we can sign off the same way and then look forward to a new era.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,836
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14426 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:30:59 pm
84 points from a 34 game season is a great haul, shame for them PSV went insane, they play with an impressive amount of control despite constantly attacking too, hopefully he can bring some of that here.

Yeah, that's well into the 90s over a 38 game season. Higher than what City and Arsenal will get this year and last year.

PSV literally won their first 17 games. Feyenoord the only team to take points off them away as well.

I think that's a club record for Feyenoord points wise. A bit more than last year when they won it. 30 odd points above Ajax.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14427 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Feyenoord got 2 more points this season than the last one, which they won the title in.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,376
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14428 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:47 pm
https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1792085010456989770

Thats why they had to announce it to allow a proper goodbye. Would have made us look like right bellends if we'd denied them that.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,334
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14429 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:58 pm
Slot finishes with a 4-0 win.

Fetch the Babel Copter...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 06:41:07 pm »
Jurgen seems to believe more in the new manager than half the people here
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,280
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
Looks like the new manager is Arne Slot.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,293
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:42:09 pm
Looks like the new manager is Arne Slot.

And his chant is sorted :lmao
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
  • JFT96
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14433 on: Today at 06:43:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:42:36 pm
And his chant is sorted :lmao

Brilliant
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14434 on: Today at 06:44:03 pm »
Can't believe this random German fella confirmed that Slot is our next manager.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14435 on: Today at 06:46:05 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:41:07 pm
Jurgen seems to believe more in the new manager than half the people here

Ah yeah but Klopp hasn't had Al tell him that it's probably just gonna be like when we appointed Hodgson.

Arrrrne Slot lalalala  ;D it's a banger.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14436 on: Today at 06:55:12 pm »
Will be very awkward if Slot pulls a Nabil Fekir now.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,502
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14437 on: Today at 06:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:55:12 pm
Will be very awkward if Slot pulls a Nabil Fekir now.

Either Klopp would go and drag him to Liverpool himself or he'd just shave his head and say "Fuck it, I'm back..." :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14438 on: Today at 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:55:12 pm
Will be very awkward if Slot pulls a Nabil Fekir now.

I don't think managers take fitness test and medicals mate.  ;D
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,336
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14439 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:57:43 pm
I don't think managers take fitness test and medicals mate.  ;D

Sam Allerdyce would have been working in Poundland for the last 20 years
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361] 362   Go Up
« previous next »
 