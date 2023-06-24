to do what? someone suggested we could see him on the pitch alongside Klopp today. fuck that right off.
He's got to get the house keys off Klopp.
the first time we put in an unimpressive / disappointing performance, this place will be full of whingers saying we should never have brought Slot in. you can bet the farm on that.
And the keys to Kirkby.Would be the kind of thing that Jurgen would suggest I reckon, be together on the pitch and to hand over the reigns to Slot, passing the baton.
God no. How utterly mawkish.
Would you be down for a Dr. Who style transformation?
He isn't going to be anywhere near Anfield today, he has his own last game to complete.
Yeah I was only messing about. Got to get Pickfords to come pick all his gear up for the move to Formby.Wonder if he'll drink in the grapes?
Yeah, it would be a bit of a challenge seeing as Feyenoord are playing this afternoon
I said that as a laugh.
More like the first time there is a misplaced pass.
Feyenoord winning 2-0 in their last game of the season.
https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1792085010456989770
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
84 points from a 34 game season is a great haul, shame for them PSV went insane, they play with an impressive amount of control despite constantly attacking too, hopefully he can bring some of that here.
Slot finishes with a 4-0 win.
