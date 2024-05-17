It depends what factors we preferred. Baring in mind when we likely began our search for a new manager theres a fair chance Alonso just doesnt have enough games for us to be confident in his numbers, if we are being driven by a data led approach. Style of play could also be an important factor, with the idea that the further away a managers style is from Klopps, the more we have to spend to transition the squad to that style. On the face of it, Alonso seems the ideal candidate in many ways, but the reason data can be so valuable is that it highlights qualities or flaws that arent obvious from assessing situations without it.



The fact that its only been 1 season? Im curious to see what he does next season, whether he challenges for trophies again or not.



Had Alonso did a very unAlonso thing and left a team after just one full season he would've been our top pick.There was no chance of that happening though. Had Jurgen not made his shock announcement and stayed beyond this season then Alonso becomes realistic.He transformed them when he joined midway through last season. The team is unrecognisable.It might be a short sample size, but you only need to watch his team for 10 minutes to see how brilliantly coached they are. Everything flows, offensively and defensively.He's a sure thing.It's academic for us anyway as Slot looks to be an excellent choice in his own right. Let's hope there are no glances from us towards Alonso anytime soon.