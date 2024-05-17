I think tomorrow should be a celebration. It aint a funeral, its a chance to celebrate what has happened, been achieved.Like a birthday, christening, wedding, etc.
Ive supported our club for 45 years. I havent supported our managers. (Although indirectly I have). If I did I would have supported palace and ruddy Celtic, even Newcastle. The clubs is what we are all about.
For a man I have never met, I love jurgen klopp. I wish him well and thank him for everything he has been a part of for a decade.
Slot, you have my full support. I wish you well. Build your own legacy and know what it is to be loved by the city and all the fans world wide.
God speed
Ynwa