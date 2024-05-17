« previous next »
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:23:16 pm
Hes having one of the greatest seasons in the history of the game, what data do you need? And what data will go against him being undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world?

Xabi plays three at the back which is supposedly one of the reasons we didnt go for Amorim.

When you look back on it, its clear the noises from the club were always tempering the fans expectations in that direction. He was never the number one choice on the clubs shortlist even if he was by far the fans favourite.


smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:58:54 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm
Can't really see this being a way to test a possible new manager.

Wasnt an entirely serious suggestion.  :)
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:12:46 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 02:39:25 pm
Ok, as manic or more controlled?

Maybe as manic if you seen the data.  ;D
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:14:40 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm
Xabi plays three at the back which is supposedly one of the reasons we didnt go for Amorim.

When you look back on it, its clear the noises from the club were always tempering the fans expectations in that direction. He was never the number one choice on the clubs shortlist even if he was by far the fans favourite.




You dont know if he was the number one choice or if he wasnt.
KC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:18:30 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 01:42:52 pm
It depends what factors we preferred. Baring in mind when we likely began our search for a new manager theres a fair chance Alonso just doesnt have enough games for us to be confident in his numbers, if we are being driven by a data led approach. Style of play could also be an important factor, with the idea that the further away a managers style is from Klopps, the more we have to spend to transition the squad to that style. On the face of it, Alonso seems the ideal candidate in many ways, but the reason data can be so valuable is that it highlights qualities or flaws that arent obvious from assessing situations without it.

Had Alonso did a very unAlonso thing and left a team after just one full season he would've been our top pick.

There was no chance of that happening though. Had Jurgen not made his shock announcement and stayed beyond this season then Alonso becomes realistic.

Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm
The fact that its only been 1 season? Im curious to see what he does next season, whether he challenges for trophies again or not.

He transformed them when he joined midway through last season. The team is unrecognisable.

It might be a short sample size, but you only need to watch his team for 10 minutes to see how brilliantly coached they are. Everything flows, offensively and defensively.

He's a sure thing.

It's academic for us anyway as Slot looks to be an excellent choice in his own right. Let's hope there are no glances from us towards Alonso anytime soon.
Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 17, 2024, 04:50:20 pm
As we speak Michael Edwards will be desperately scrabbling through his contacts on his phone looking for De Zerbis phone number.


Maybe this actually happened after the De Zerbi news today
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Arne Slots World from Monday.

Straight talking, no respect for authority, bald, result machine

They are the 4 things Im expecting

Paisley with a straight razor... sign me up... ;D
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm

Maybe this actually happened after the De Zerbi news today

Slot was just a smokescreen all along.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
Jookie's troll game is so shite.  ;D
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Slot was just a smokescreen all along.

Yep, he's been talking too much for my liking. De Zerbi likes to keep his cards close to his chest, which is much more our style.
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:07:21 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on May 17, 2024, 10:47:34 am

If the players buy into the new philosophy and we witness a new successful era then will eat my words, sure.

Good of you.
DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
New Era, looking forward to it.

So his style of play is............
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBKxtP2MR2w
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:23:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
Jookie's troll game is so shite.  ;D

Ha ha.

Its defo deteriorated over the years. Peak was suggesting DJ Campbell would be a good back-up option for Suarez/Carroll if Blackpool went down.
Lad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
Yep, he's been talking too much for my liking. De Zerbi likes to keep his cats close to his chest, which is much more our style.

He's talked maybe three times and each time after being hounded by our press. When asked if he'd take the impending Liverpool job vacancy he said 'yes too right' or words to that effect. Seems fine by my reckoning.
Bring it on I say.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:11:28 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm
He's talked maybe three times and each time after being hounded by our press. When asked if he'd take the impending Liverpool job vacancy he said 'yes too right' or words to that effect. Seems fine by my reckoning.
Bring it on I say.

I think the leaks from the Liverpool end made it pretty impossible for Slot. I think the way he left AZ was far more worrying.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm
He's talked maybe three times and each time after being hounded by our press. When asked if he'd take the impending Liverpool job vacancy he said 'yes too right' or words to that effect. Seems fine by my reckoning.
Bring it on I say.

Oh yeah, wasn't entirely serious. Everyone knows what's happening so a non-issue really.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:41:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:27:57 pm
We are not getting a manager who has the stature, beliefs and personality that Klopp has. Who cares what he is like with the press (most kiss the press arse anyway). The only thing we have to hope is he is a good football team manager. The rest will never be close to emulating Klopp.

Anyone who expects another Klopp needs to give their heads a wobble (not saying you are btw) He's a one off, absolute fruit cake, great laugh and great person. Football will never see another Kloppo.
RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Just checked and he is indeed still bald.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:36 pm
Anyone who expects another Klopp needs to give their heads a wobble (not saying you are btw) He's a one off, absolute fruit cake, great laugh and great person. Football will never see another Kloppo.

I think the reaction to this manager by our (internet) fanbase next season might be the thing that kills me and football off for good.
And I can't honestly say I wouldn't mind anymore.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm
I think the reaction to this manager by our (internet) fanbase next season might be the thing that kills me and football off for good.
And I can't honestly say I wouldn't mind anymore.

I wish the internet fan base would fuck off and die.

TeddyMc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm
So when will he offically start and be unveiled the 1st of June would be a guess.

Hughes and Ward offically start on that date.

I would imagine he will need a holiday and recharge before jumping into such a big job.

By all reports he will take over the same house Klopp is in so that saves the family having to find somewhere to live.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
Yeah all football contracts in Europe Begin/End on June 1st.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:54:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
I wish the internet fan base would fuck off and die.

I'd say up until about 5 years ago, it was relatively easy to ignore it if you basically didnt go on twitter.
Its all-pervasive through MSM and the broadcasters now. And they're normalised in the stands too.
You have to just watch 90 minutes of the game with the sound off (my match day routine) every week to get away from it.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
When you look at the shambles that's been Bayern's strategy for new manager recruitment you can say we've wone well with ours.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm
Feyenoord play before we kick off. So theoretically Slot could get a private jet from Holland to Anfield by the end.  :D
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 12:14:32 am
Itll be worse though wont it sadly.
It will be different.

Enjoy difference. Embrace what you have. Dont spend your time looking over your shoulder at was has been or could have been or what was, only look at what could be. Because thats the only thing you can effect and thats the only one you can enjoy.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
I wish the internet fan base would fuck off and die.



Dude... other than some terminally bad puns, I've been reasonably well behaved... ;D
bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 24, 2024, 03:25:26 am
I think theres a good chance it wont be Amorim or Alonso, and FSG will identify an unexpected option. A bit like what happened with Rodgers.

Is this as big a gamble as BR?
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Is this as big a gamble as BR?

you just bumped that to show everyone that you called it correctly.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Just checked and he is indeed still bald.
I saw him in Voodou hair salon on Bold Street this afternoon trying a wig on. New club, new look.
bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
you just bumped that to show everyone that you called it correctly.

 8)
ItzdoctorZ

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:00:39 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Is this as big a gamble as BR?

No, what did Rodgers win before he arrived at Liverpool? Who was he linked with? That was a much bigger gamble
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:37:16 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Just checked and he is indeed still bald.
How would we feel if after 6 months here he went and got hair implants in Turkey? Six months on he has a full head of hair and a matching beard.
LOHAG

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:04:40 am
I think tomorrow should be a celebration. It aint a funeral, its a chance to celebrate what has happened, been achieved.Like a birthday,  christening, wedding, etc.
Ive supported our club for 45 years. I havent supported our managers. (Although indirectly I have). If I did I would have supported palace and ruddy Celtic, even Newcastle.  The clubs is what we are all about.
For a man I have never met, I love jurgen klopp. I wish him well and thank him for everything he has been a part of for a decade.
Slot, you have my full  support. I wish you well.   Build your own legacy and know  what it is to be loved by the city and all the fans world wide.
God speed
Ynwa
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:17:17 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
you just bumped that to show everyone that you called it correctly.

I called VAR in 2014 in a thread I made

It's taken everything not to post in it after I was roundly laughed at in there 😂
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:23:39 am
Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

A really good manager is coming in and we have all these guys too. The club is in good hands. People might worry about the future but Im not. I really want the club to do well. It is not that I am thinking my God, how will that all go?' No, no. It is fine
mullyred94

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 03:05:50 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:39 am


I have full faith in Slot taking over.

They chose Klopp, they have an idea of what to do..
