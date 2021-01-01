'The series  Bij Andy in de Auto  sees the ex-Everton man drive round in his car with some famous faces from the world of football.Slot got involved back in January as the pair took a ride around the Netherlands before pulling up outside Slot's house in the city of Zwolle, around 146km from Rotterdam. Van der Meyde poked fun at Slot, saying: "What a shack man. You can buy nice things with those $2.2m (£1.7m/2m) per year at Feyenoord."It is unclear how much Slot will earn at Anfield but he decided to have the last laugh as he left the car. Turning to Van der Meyde, he said: "I really enjoyed it, if only because I dont often sit next to bald people who have even fatter heads than me"