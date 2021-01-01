« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 597709 times)

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14280 on: Today at 06:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:32:34 pm
I know the Dutch are notoriously direct and don't fuck about but I sure hope he had the go ahead from the top brass to let that one slip out :lmao
The Feyenoord fans need to say their own goodbyes same as we're doing for Klopp now. Its a two way street.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,407
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14281 on: Today at 06:14:08 pm »
Looking forward to see what he can do.

Onwards and upwards.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14282 on: Today at 06:22:04 pm »
I am looking at it as a sign of confidence. The Slot says what he wants when he wants.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14283 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:41 pm
If Feyenoord had two games left, then they could have said that, but their last home game is Sunday, its his last presser today, so we can't act like pricks and say "don't say a word". Its disrespectful to Slot and Feyenoord to expect him to say nothing.

Klopp won't be arsed anyway, he knows Sunday will be all about him, he knows Slot is the new manager, the players all know, we all knew.
This is more in response to people thinking that Arne shouldn't be saying anything now. I don't have a big problem with it, but its upto to the club to coordinate announcements etc if they want it done a certain way. If not people will just do what they think is right
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14284 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
my guess is we will announce slot on monday

his press conference will probably be done when the players report back for pre-season
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,683
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:28:38 pm
my guess is we will announce slot on monday

his press conference will probably be done when the players report back for pre-season
Exactly.

Weve really got to be careful to not just get annoyed when he doesnt do what Klopp would have done.  He isnt Klopp.  He will do it his way, for better or for worse
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14286 on: Today at 06:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:24:59 pm
This is more in response to people thinking that Arne shouldn't be saying anything now. I don't have a big problem with it, but its upto to the club to coordinate announcements etc if they want it done a certain way. If not people will just do what they think is right
what makes you think they didn't?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,126
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14287 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
At this moment in time technically he's jobless. Feyenoord have announced he's going and LFC haven't announced anything yet.   ;D
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14288 on: Today at 06:36:20 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:43:38 pm
Nah. Why is he announcing that he is joining us before the club? He could have just confirmed that he is leaving and that's it. I think it shows a lack of class imo.
We've known about this for weeks. Doesn't make any difference to anything.
Quote
Klopp is still in a job and these next couple of days should be just about Klopp and only Klopp. I can't believe that we would have given him permission to announce it before announcing it ourselves. It makes no sense to me. 
He's a Feyenoord employee

Some people  ::)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,290
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14289 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:17 pm
At this moment in time technically he's jobless. Feyenoord have announced he's going and LFC haven't announced anything yet.   ;D

Arne's a doley
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,126
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14290 on: Today at 06:38:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:36:48 pm
Arne's a doley

AND Bald. Jobless baldy.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14291 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:07 pm
I mean the mentalists response is so bizarre.  Everyone knows hes joining us.  Everyone. He formally needs a chance to say hes leaving Feyenord.
People can be such twats sometimes
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,507
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14292 on: Today at 07:11:34 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:43:38 pm
Nah. Why is he announcing that he is joining us before the club? He could have just confirmed that he is leaving and that's it. I think it shows a lack of class imo. Klopp is still in a job and these next couple of days should be just about Klopp and only Klopp. I can't believe that we would have given him permission to announce it before announcing it ourselves. It makes no sense to me.

BVB had already officially announced Tuchel when Kloppo was still there. Its just football.

Yeah, its sort of wild how keen Slot is to talk about it before its official by LFC, but Im not sure Jürgen is that arsed to be honest  ;D
Logged

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14293 on: Today at 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:43:38 pm
Nah. Why is he announcing that he is joining us before the club? He could have just confirmed that he is leaving and that's it. I think it shows a lack of class imo. Klopp is still in a job and these next couple of days should be just about Klopp and only Klopp. I can't believe that we would have given him permission to announce it before announcing it ourselves. It makes no sense to me.

I completely agree, he cant stop talking about Liverpool, its been going on for weeks. It all seems a bit distasteful and certainly not the Liverpool way, just wait until Jurgen has left the room, that should be the minimum requirement. Having said that he seems to have something about him, and I wish him good luck.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14294 on: Today at 07:19:57 pm »
Is a manager not allowed to be excited about joining Liverpool?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14295 on: Today at 07:25:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:19:57 pm
Is a manager not allowed to be excited about joining Liverpool?  :o

It seems not Jill
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14296 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Some bizarre people in this thread
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,025
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14297 on: Today at 07:25:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:19:57 pm
Is a manager not allowed to be excited about joining Liverpool?  :o

I guess its because its new, never really happens the way its happened. Also quite positively he will no doubt tell us which players we will be buying, quite up for that ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,683
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14298 on: Today at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:19:57 pm
Is a manager not allowed to be excited about joining Liverpool?  :o
Hes genuinely made up to be joining us.  Thats great! 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14299 on: Today at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:26:51 pm
Hes genuinely made up to be joining us.  Thats great!

I hope he is, if only to overcome some of the gloom on here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,297
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14300 on: Today at 07:37:21 pm »
I get the feeling that Slot is going to wind a lot of people up in the coming years. Which will be great fun as long as results are good. I'm warming to him already. ;D
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14301 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »


'The series  Bij Andy in de Auto  sees the ex-Everton man drive round in his car with some famous faces from the world of football.

Slot got involved back in January as the pair took a ride around the Netherlands before pulling up outside Slot's house in the city of Zwolle, around 146km from Rotterdam. Van der Meyde poked fun at Slot, saying: "What a shack man. You can buy nice things with those $2.2m (£1.7m/2m) per year at Feyenoord."

It is unclear how much Slot will earn at Anfield but he decided to have the last laugh as he left the car. Turning to Van der Meyde, he said: "I really enjoyed it, if only because I dont often sit next to bald people who have even fatter heads than me"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,126
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14302 on: Today at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:18:00 pm
I completely agree, he cant stop talking about Liverpool, its been going on for weeks. It all seems a bit distasteful and certainly not the Liverpool way, just wait until Jurgen has left the room, that should be the minimum requirement. Having said that he seems to have something about him, and I wish him good luck.

Feyenoord have confirmed he's leaving and he gets asked questions from the English journos camped over in Rotterdam. What is he to do?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,290
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14303 on: Today at 07:41:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:19:57 pm
Is a manager not allowed to be excited about joining Liverpool?  :o

Obviously not
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,290
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14304 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:23 pm
Feyenoord have confirmed he's leaving and he gets asked questions from the English journos camped over in Rotterdam. What is he to do?

Tell them to fuck off obviously ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 