As for our prospects under Slot, I wouldnt be surprised at all if we improve. I cant wait to see him get started. Jurgen has been brilliant, but it is coming to an end. The bulk of it is there for the new man. As an amateur fan sitting on my couch, it seems that the biggest area to improve is to tighten us up a bit, so we dont concede so many chances and goals. Coaching and organization can see an uptick there, and obviously personnel too, if Slot wants to sign a top defensive midfielder. However we do it, we need to be closer to Man City and Arsenal in terms of chances we give up.
This weekend is all about Jurgen, and rightly so.
But I am looking forward to seeing what Slot will do.