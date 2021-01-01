« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 596976 times)

Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14240 on: Today at 04:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:32:04 pm
I know what you mean but in some ways - for me at least - I think that helps. I have zero expectations on next season, feel like anything could happen to be honest from 1st to 16th. It's ground zero stuff again.

Or alternatively known 'on the scale from Jurgen to Hodgson'.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14241 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Slot has confirmed now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c84z9117xxyo

Can someone ask him who we are signing, because there is no doubt he will find out right now and email us.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
He's so very bald. Like impotence of the head.
Offline coct3au

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:37:22 am
I just can't get excited for Slot.

Yeah, there are Slots everywhere!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdQC-DD9fz4
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Slot has confirmed now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c84z9117xxyo

Well, they kept that quiet. I was fully expecting it to have been leaked to the favoured journalists weeks ago.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
I know the Dutch are notoriously direct and don't fuck about but I sure hope he had the go ahead from the top brass to let that one slip out :lmao

Anyway, a new start and hopefully a continuation of Liverpool 2.0. We've got a good bunch of lads there, an exciting bunch coming through and everything set up to succeed. Arne won't need to reinvent the wheel, merely tweak the engine a little, work on the reliability. While I can't say I'd known much about him before or rated the Dutch league as being up there with other major leagues, I do hope this one works out and that he has a good successful stint in the hotseat. He'll never be Jurgen, no one will, but he'll be a red and so will the lads on the pitch. Time to write their own chapter while we look back fondly on the previous.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
He signed the contract officially today hence why Feyenoord also confirmed that he's going.
Offline Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm »
Some absolutely mad shouts in here.

Finishing 16th under Slot

Trying to correlate Slots situation with what Rodgers inherited

Slot being a Ljinders replacement.

I only read about 5 posts as well. Rightly or wrongly I just dont see things in the same way as some others on here.

I get people not being excited by Slot or any other manager we could have realistically got. But with or without Klopp we are still the same club. The players are the same, the fans are the same and most of the staff are the same or familiar with the club.

Its a step into the unknown for Slot and us because weve had 8.5 years of Klopp and the unity he brings. But its a step into the unknown that we are doing together. Its also from a great starting point for a new manager. Probably the best position a new Liverpool manager  has inherited since Joe Fagan.

What Slot will need though is backing from the fans, the players and the rest of the club. One of the biggest things Klopp brought was unity and a complete removal of negativity around manager and players. Tge thing we can offer Slot is backing and a continuation of that unity. Thats the biggest thing we, as fans, can bring to next season.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Some of the reaction to this is really weird.


Of course he has to say hes leaving, he needs to say goodbye to his team and fans too.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14249 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:37:27 pm
Some of the reaction to this is really weird.


Of course he has to say hes leaving, he needs to say goodbye to his team and fans too.

Nah. Why is he announcing that he is joining us before the club? He could have just confirmed that he is leaving and that's it. I think it shows a lack of class imo. Klopp is still in a job and these next couple of days should be just about Klopp and only Klopp. I can't believe that we would have given him permission to announce it before announcing it ourselves. It makes no sense to me. 
Online DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14250 on: Today at 04:45:06 pm »
Can see the deal being called off now, there's no way back from this for me.
Offline Simplexity

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14251 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Can see the deal being called off now, there's no way back from this for me.

Haha what.
Offline SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14252 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Can see the deal being called off now, there's no way back from this for me.
please confirm you're joking.  :)
Offline markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14253 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm »
Welcome Arne, my advice to you is wear a helmet for your first training session, as seeing some of these players even in training games are about to blow your mind.
Offline Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14254 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Can see the deal being called off now, there's no way back from this for me.

As we speak Michael Edwards will be desperately scrabbling through his contacts on his phone looking for De Zerbis phone number.
Offline Bincey

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14255 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Can see the deal being called off now, there's no way back from this for me.


 :D
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #14256 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:50:20 pm
As we speak Michael Edwards will be desperately scrabbling through his contacts on his phone looking for De Zerbis phone number.

 ;D
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14257 on: Today at 04:53:59 pm »
Ideally it would have been a Liverpool suit announcing it, rather than the incoming coach, while the outgoing manager is still in position.

I get that Feyenoord said their goodbyes, but it would have been easy for someone at LFC to give a simple announcement: We are excited to announce Arne Slot as our head coach. We look forward to an official welcome at his first press conference [insert day].

We wish to place on the record our deepest gratitude for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp, and look forward to the special Anfield crowd giving him a rousing send off. Danke Jurgen.

Something simple, but official, rather than the incoming fella announcing it.

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14258 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm »
I get people being sad Klopp is leaving, but I don't get the over-the-top negativity. He's probably the best fit stylistically and formation-wise we could have possibly hoped for. And with Alonso out of the equation, who else could we have gone for? Amorim?... He'd be bringing in a totally different style of play with a new formation, and playing three at the back... Yeah, that went well when Souness took over from Dalglish, didn't it?
Offline cptrios

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14259 on: Today at 04:55:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:37:27 pm
Some of the reaction to this is really weird.


Of course he has to say hes leaving, he needs to say goodbye to his team and fans too.

Yeah, he and Feyenoord have to do what's best for them and their supporters, and we have to do what's best for ours. If that means they make the announcement early and we wait, so be it. I can understand why it might rub some of us slightly the wrong way, but we're not the only party in this situation.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14260 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:53:59 pm
Ideally it would have been a Liverpool suit announcing it, rather than the incoming coach, while the outgoing manager is still in position.

I get that Feyenoord said their goodbyes, but it would have been easy for someone at LFC to give a simple announcement: We are excited to announce Arne Slot as our head coach. We look forward to an official welcome at his first press conference [insert day].

We wish to place on the record our deepest gratitude for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp, and look forward to the special Anfield crowd giving him a rousing send off. Danke Jurgen.

Something simple, but official, rather than the incoming fella announcing it.



Get used to it , ask the Dutch a question they give you a straight answer.

Just wait till the post game interviews.
Online Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14261 on: Today at 04:56:35 pm »
Honestly, who's arsed about Slot announcing it himself? The man's excited to be joining our club, I'm not gonna hold it against him that he's jumped the gun. This weekend is still all about Klopp, it's not exactly going to overshadow it.
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14262 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
As for our prospects under Slot, I wouldnt be surprised at all if we improve. I cant wait to see him get started. Jurgen has been brilliant, but it is coming to an end. The bulk of it is there for the new man. As an amateur fan sitting on my couch, it seems that the biggest area to improve is to tighten us up a bit, so we dont concede so many chances and goals. Coaching and organization can see an uptick there, and obviously personnel too, if Slot wants to sign a top defensive midfielder. However we do it, we need to be closer to Man City and Arsenal in terms of chances we give up.

This weekend is all about Jurgen, and rightly so.

But I am looking forward to seeing what Slot will do.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14263 on: Today at 04:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:32:34 pm
I know the Dutch are notoriously direct and don't fuck about but I sure hope he had the go ahead from the top brass to let that one slip out :lmao

Anyway, a new start and hopefully a continuation of Liverpool 2.0. We've got a good bunch of lads there, an exciting bunch coming through and everything set up to succeed. Arne won't need to reinvent the wheel, merely tweak the engine a little, work on the reliability. While I can't say I'd known much about him before or rated the Dutch league as being up there with other major leagues, I do hope this one works out and that he has a good successful stint in the hotseat. He'll never be Jurgen, no one will, but he'll be a red and so will the lads on the pitch. Time to write their own chapter while we look back fondly on the previous.

You've got to remember, Feyenoord have a home game on Sunday too v Excelsior, so he needs to say his goodbyes to the fans in Rotterdam and them him.

Agree with your sentiments, he's not got a massive rebuild or anything like that, just bring a great squad, with bags of potential, on. The stats boys think he can do it, they're the experts, so I trust that they have the right man.

Only Shanks could have replaced Klopp (Bob would just quietly dominate the PL ;) )
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14264 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
The directness of the Dutch might be an interesting angle to watch.

I suspect as the new relationship unfolds, he will learn to be a little more circumspect, and we will learn to adjust to a manager being a little more direct in public. I dont think it will be a big deal, just one aspect of a new thing that will emerge.
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14265 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:54:00 pm
And with Alonso out of the equation, who else could we have gone for? Amorim?... He'd be bringing in a totally different style of play with a new formation, and playing three at the back... Yeah, that went well when Souness took over from Dalglish, didn't it?

Alonso plays three at the back as well, you know.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14266 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:55:50 pm
Yeah, he and Feyenoord have to do what's best for them and their supporters, and we have to do what's best for ours. If that means they make the announcement early and we wait, so be it. I can understand why it might rub some of us slightly the wrong way, but we're not the only party in this situation.
I mean the mentalists response is so bizarre.  Everyone knows hes joining us.  Everyone. He formally needs a chance to say hes leaving Feyenord.
People can be such twats sometimes
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14267 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm »
His current club announced it you stupid mofo's.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:09:26 pm
Feyenoord have confirmed Slot's depature.

https://x.com/Feyenoord/status/1791457718642831841
Offline DrTobiasFunke

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14268 on: Today at 05:22:36 pm »
It's a good sign to me that he's being respectful of the Feyenoord fans. Gives them a chance to say a proper goodbye when it's all out in the open.

For us, the next couple of days are all about Klopp and this announcement shouldn't change that one bit.
Offline Lad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14269 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:07 pm
I mean the mentalists response is so bizarre.  Everyone knows hes joining us.  Everyone. He formally needs a chance to say hes leaving Feyenord.
People can be such twats sometimes

Yeah there's been some total moronic posts on here hence why it was shut down last week. Klopp is leaving. People need to grow the fuck up and get over it. Life goes on. He may not be as good looking as the beloved Alonso but he excites me...onwards and upwards.
Offline ItzdoctorZ

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14270 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
Having doubts about his ability as a manager is one thing, but the people getting upset that he said he will be the Liverpool manager are very weird.

I just know these people will be comparing every little thing about Slot to Klopp constantly when he gets here...
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14271 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:43:38 pm
Nah. Why is he announcing that he is joining us before the club? He could have just confirmed that he is leaving and that's it. I think it shows a lack of class imo. Klopp is still in a job and these next couple of days should be just about Klopp and only Klopp. I can't believe that we would have given him permission to announce it before announcing it ourselves. It makes no sense to me. 

As if its a secret anyway  ::)

In Holland, at the club he works for, he has a league game on Sunday afternoon and a set of fans he needs to say goodbye to and a set of fans who will want to say goodbye to him. It's not all about us and Klopp you know
Online Mighty_Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14272 on: Today at 05:41:38 pm »
Think this is all a bit weird and IMO I would blame the club for this, if they havent explicitly told Arne when to comment and what to say then these kind of things are going to happen.

Obviously things are sealed now, and its his last press conference so he probably thinks there no point lying about everything now as its all out in the open.

Would be a bit different if we (or Feyenood) still had something riding on Sunday. Won't take anything away from Jurgen's farewell. It dies mean the Arne's plaaned appearance after the match won't be a surpirse now.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14273 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
Oh I'm feeling the opposite to most on here it seems. Klopp, without doubt has been my favourite thing about this club. What he has done will go down in legend.

There isn't anyone that could replace him. He was perfect for us.

However, as the great man said. It's overdue, he has no energy and he's ready to forget football for a while.

I'm truly excited to be getting someone in that's just started his journey and is full of energy. I cannot wait to see what Slot can do for our team, and I'm sure the players will be too.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14274 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
It's been played really well in my opinion. They have managed to let everyone know the plan and dampen the clamour for news without officially doing anything and remaining respectful to Klopp. This weekend is all about him. Let's do that and then once done it'll be all about the future.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14275 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:41:38 pm
Think this is all a bit weird and IMO I would blame the club for this, if they havent explicitly told Arne when to comment and what to say then these kind of things are going to happen.

Obviously things are sealed now, and its his last press conference so he probably thinks there no point lying about everything now as its all out in the open.

Would be a bit different if we (or Feyenood) still had something riding on Sunday. Won't take anything away from Jurgen's farewell. It dies mean the Arne's plaaned appearance after the match won't be a surpirse now.

If Feyenoord had two games left, then they could have said that, but their last home game is Sunday, its his last presser today, so we can't act like pricks and say "don't say a word". Its disrespectful to Slot and Feyenoord to expect him to say nothing.

Klopp won't be arsed anyway, he knows Sunday will be all about him, he knows Slot is the new manager, the players all know, we all knew.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14276 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm »
FML, carnage in here.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14277 on: Today at 05:52:25 pm »
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14278 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:53:59 pm
Ideally it would have been a Liverpool suit announcing it, rather than the incoming coach, while the outgoing manager is still in position.

I get that Feyenoord said their goodbyes, but it would have been easy for someone at LFC to give a simple announcement: We are excited to announce Arne Slot as our head coach. We look forward to an official welcome at his first press conference [insert day].

We wish to place on the record our deepest gratitude for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp, and look forward to the special Anfield crowd giving him a rousing send off. Danke Jurgen.

Something simple, but official, rather than the incoming fella announcing it.



Why bother employing someone to do that though. You don't become billionaires by paying someone to do something the Athletic will do for free. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14279 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
