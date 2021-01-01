Some absolutely mad shouts in here.



Finishing 16th under Slot



Trying to correlate Slots situation with what Rodgers inherited



Slot being a Ljinders replacement.



I only read about 5 posts as well. Rightly or wrongly I just dont see things in the same way as some others on here.



I get people not being excited by Slot or any other manager we could have realistically got. But with or without Klopp we are still the same club. The players are the same, the fans are the same and most of the staff are the same or familiar with the club.



Its a step into the unknown for Slot and us because weve had 8.5 years of Klopp and the unity he brings. But its a step into the unknown that we are doing together. Its also from a great starting point for a new manager. Probably the best position a new Liverpool manager has inherited since Joe Fagan.



What Slot will need though is backing from the fans, the players and the rest of the club. One of the biggest things Klopp brought was unity and a complete removal of negativity around manager and players. Tge thing we can offer Slot is backing and a continuation of that unity. Thats the biggest thing we, as fans, can bring to next season.

