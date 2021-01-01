« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14240 on: Today at 04:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:32:04 pm
I know what you mean but in some ways - for me at least - I think that helps. I have zero expectations on next season, feel like anything could happen to be honest from 1st to 16th. It's ground zero stuff again.

Or alternatively known 'on the scale from Jurgen to Hodgson'.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14241 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Slot has confirmed now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c84z9117xxyo

Can someone ask him who we are signing, because there is no doubt he will find out right now and email us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
He's so very bald. Like impotence of the head.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:37:22 am
I just can't get excited for Slot.

Yeah, there are Slots everywhere!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdQC-DD9fz4
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Slot has confirmed now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c84z9117xxyo

Well, they kept that quiet. I was fully expecting it to have been leaked to the favoured journalists weeks ago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
I know the Dutch are notoriously direct and don't fuck about but I sure hope he had the go ahead from the top brass to let that one slip out :lmao

Anyway, a new start and hopefully a continuation of Liverpool 2.0. We've got a good bunch of lads there, an exciting bunch coming through and everything set up to succeed. Arne won't need to reinvent the wheel, merely tweak the engine a little, work on the reliability. While I can't say I'd known much about him before or rated the Dutch league as being up there with other major leagues, I do hope this one works out and that he has a good successful stint in the hotseat. He'll never be Jurgen, no one will, but he'll be a red and so will the lads on the pitch. Time to write their own chapter while we look back fondly on the previous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
He signed the contract officially today hence why Feyenoord also confirmed that he's going.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm »
Some absolutely mad shouts in here.

Finishing 16th under Slot

Trying to correlate Slots situation with what Rodgers inherited

Slot being a Ljinders replacement.

I only read about 5 posts as well. Rightly or wrongly I just dont see things in the same way as some others on here.

I get people not being excited by Slot or any other manager we could have realistically got. But with or without Klopp we are still the same club. The players are the same, the fans are the same and most of the staff are the same or familiar with the club.

Its a step into the unknown for Slot and us because weve had 8.5 years of Klopp and the unity he brings. But its a step into the unknown that we are doing together. Its also from a great starting point for a new manager. Probably the best position a new Liverpool manager  has inherited since Joe Fagan.

What Slot will need though is backing from the fans, the players and the rest of the club. One of the biggest things Klopp brought was unity and a complete removal of negativity around manager and players. Tge thing we can offer Slot is backing and a continuation of that unity. Thats the biggest thing we, as fans, can bring to next season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Some of the reaction to this is really weird.


Of course he has to say hes leaving, he needs to say goodbye to his team and fans too.
