Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 582077 times)

Offline newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm »
Hope that Arne is aware that the stress of the job will make him lose his hair eyebrows.
Offline reddebs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:01:15 pm
Slot himself said last week it will get announced when both his and LFC's season is over officially. Both clubs have nothing to play for with 2 games left.  ;D

Thanks mate 👍
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14122 on: Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm
Unfortunately, I've seen the plans. Jurgen's going to enter a red painted Tardis placed in the centre circle, giving one final wave to the crowd with pyrotechnics going off and all that razzmatazz before Slot steps out looking bewildered.

I heard at the moment Jurgen gives him the keys he starts leading a chorus to the crowd of "Arnie's at the wheel" and starts rubbing his hands.

Then Jurgen gives him the keys to Rodgers's gaff as well and that's the point he waves to the crowd, as he's driven off in an uber with Ian Ayre behind the wheel. Ayre finally gets the send off he deserves. "Ayre is at the wheel".

That's the plan anyway. But it is a surprise. The con is that the uber fare will be Arnie's budget for the summer window.
Offline meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14123 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm »
I have a feeling based on nothing that there might be a bit of a ground zero cull with some surprising outgoing players this summer. And a range of sub 40-50 million players brought in in the mould of untapped potential salah/mane/firminho/roberston. It might be more a project-restart than some people think.
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14124 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm
I have a feeling based on nothing

About par for the course for this thread.

Feels a bit pointless trying to guess whats going to happen over the summer and next season. Its a massive leap into the unknown. If were honest, none of us have a clue. Its all guesswork.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14125 on: Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm »
In terms of recruitment/selling as well as contracts we know what to expect though with Michael Edwards running the show again.
Offline meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14126 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm
About par for the course for this thread.

Feels a bit pointless trying to guess whats going to happen over the summer and next season. Its a massive leap into the unknown. If were honest, none of us have a clue. Its all guesswork.

98% of this forum is conjecture.
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14127 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm
In terms of recruitment/selling as well as contracts we know what to expect though with Michael Edwards running the show again.

With Edwards running the show, all we know is that none of us has any idea who were signing or selling.

Not a single person here correctly predicted who our next manager would be.
Offline Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14128 on: Yesterday at 09:36:28 pm »
Is Slot fully agreed yet or we are still waiting for him the seasons to end?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14129 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:36:28 pm
Is Slot fully agreed yet or we are still waiting for him the seasons to end?

It's done, he has signed, we aren't getting Tuchel mate  ;D
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14130 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm »
I would say fully agreed, but won't be officially announced until after our last game, and Klopp's farewell.

Is right. We all know the score and what's coming. But the last day will be about Jurgen.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14131 on: Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm
With Edwards running the show, all we know is that none of us has any idea who were signing or selling.

Not a single person here correctly predicted who our next manager would be.

I think it'll be Slot...
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14132 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm
With Edwards running the show, all we know is that none of us has any idea who were signing or selling.

Not a single person here correctly predicted who our next manager would be.

If Edwards were here these past two years the signings of Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez would not have been made.
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14133 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm
I think it'll be Slot...

Who? Never heard of him. Probably some bald nobody from a minor league like the Eredivisie, I bet.

Tuchel is free next season, we should be looking at him. Decent manager.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14134 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm
If Edwards were here these past two years the signings of Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez would not have been made.
Baseless nonsense, we've had the same head of recruitment at LFC for a decade.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14135 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm »
Okay I might give you Diaz but Gakpo and Nunez was Klopp and Pep signings not our data driven ones.

Offline vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14136 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 pm »
From the reports above seems Arne is a bit of a workaholic. I bet hes already looking at our squad and set-up in addition to finishing his season in Holland.  Must be some buzz for him, knowing whats ahead.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14137 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Kornmeyer is leaving

No surprise  there, Slot will bring in his own guy Im sure.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14138 on: Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm »
https://twitter.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1788317807647625655

Quote
Liverpools head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, will leave the club this summer.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14139 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
Okay I might give you Diaz but Gakpo and Nunez was Klopp and Pep signings not our data driven ones.
Apart from the rumors do you have anything to back this up?
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14140 on: Yesterday at 10:50:25 pm »
Articles written by journos. You should look those up. 

Also imagine thinking Michael Edwards who likes pace merchants out wide would pick Gakpo.  ;D
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14141 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm »
Another departure coming out. Kornmayer now.

The bench is gonna look so weird next season.

So leaving are:

Klopp, Lijnders, Krawietz, Achterberg, Matos, Kornmayer, Schlumberger.

As far as I know. Anyone know of any more?

Slot, Hulsoff, Peeters and Reijnen due to arrive.

Feels like more news will come for some additional staff members.

Would be good for Slot to have some extra heads on top of the 4 that have been mentioned loyal to the new management team to share the workload and stamp some sort of authority across the squad.
Online SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14142 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Would be good for Slot to have some extra heads on top of the 4 that have been mentioned loyal to the new management team to share the workload and stamp some sort of authority across the squad.
dunno how likely this is (probably not likely at all) but bringing Millie back in a coaching capacity would be a hugely smart move.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14143 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:50:25 pm
Articles written by journos. You should look those up. 

Also imagine thinking Michael Edwards who likes pace merchants out wide would pick Gakpo.  ;D
Looked, can't see anything on Gakpo.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14144 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Pep was hyping up Gakpo, fuckin' Hell mate! then journos said it was his and Klopp's signing. This isn't new info.
Offline Wingman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14145 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm
98% of this forum is conjecture.

The other 2% is Al (Eeyore)
Online Haggis36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14146 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1788317807647625655

Probably quicker to list who isn't leaving at this stage... Mona??

This one maybe not that surprising - our fitness/conditioning and injury prevention has been pretty shit for a while, and there was that hit piece on the medical and conditioning departments a year or so ago that most thought was briefed by Edwards, so with Klopp gone this sort of felt inevitable.

Slot will want to bring in his own people familiar with his demands.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14147 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
Pep was hyping up Gakpo, fuckin' Hell mate! then journos said it was his and Klopp's signing. This isn't new info.
Thanks for confirming it was nonsense.
Offline stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14148 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Another departure coming out. Kornmayer now.

The bench is gonna look so weird next season.

I'll be devastated, if we lose our discount James O'Brien physio. No idea what his actual name is...
Offline RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14149 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
Pep was hyping up Gakpo, fuckin' Hell mate! then journos said it was his and Klopp's signing. This isn't new info.
His PSV data was very good. I would be very shocked if the data team was not on board with him and Nunez also.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14150 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm
I have a feeling based on nothing that there might be a bit of a ground zero cull with some surprising outgoing players this summer. And a range of sub 40-50 million players brought in in the mould of untapped potential salah/mane/firminho/roberston. It might be more a project-restart than some people think.

Or it might not
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm
Looked, can't see anything on Gakpo.

He just makes stuff up, and then gets annoyed when anyone asks him to back up his claims that there are a number of articles that fabricate his made up stories.
Offline farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14151 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm
Looked, can't see anything on Gakpo.
Remember Pep's "the missing link" label in his interview with LFCTV?
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14152 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm »
Why would I make things up?  ;D

And saying Gakpo and  Nunez wouldn't be here if Michael Edwards was running the show 2 years ago isn;t outlandish.  ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14153 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Kornmeyer is leaving


Nobody left for Simon Hughes to do a hit piece on now.
Offline RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14154 on: Today at 12:02:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm
Why would I make things up?  ;D

And saying Gakpo and  Nunez wouldn't be here if Michael Edwards was running the show 2 years ago isn;t outlandish.  ;D
Ian Graham was still at Liverpool when Nunez was signed. I would be shocked if the data team didnt like him considering how much getting high quality shots matters.
Gakpo also got a lot of shots in the netherlands. Klopp might have had final say but the data and Scouts seemed to had to be board with everything
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14155 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
This is the worry for me, all these top class talents leaving at the same time. The backroom staff will be as big a loss as Klopp.
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14156 on: Today at 12:43:00 am »
To my mind its a given that the new manager will bring his own people with him, so he can implement his coaching and conditioning as optimally as possible. Depending on what the new man emphasizes, there will be fitness, recovery, nutrition and psychology elements, to go along with the actual coaching of the players and setting the team up. I think if a unit arrives together, and they all know what Slot wants, it will help. Slot trusts them and backs them.

The main point of possible delay will be in how quickly the players start to play according to Slots wishes. Since they are adaptable and high level pros, I would imagine the transition will be quick.

Sod it, Im calling it now - we are winning the league in his first season.
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14157 on: Today at 12:54:25 am »
I would love us to be able to tempt both Vandenbrouke and Nieminen to join from Feyenoord as well, because that team seems to be remarkably robust, and Nieminen seems like a really good GK coach.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14158 on: Today at 01:42:38 am »
We have Taffarel.  ;D
Offline istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14159 on: Today at 01:53:22 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Another departure coming out. Kornmayer now.

The bench is gonna look so weird next season.

So leaving are:

Klopp, Lijnders, Krawietz, Achterberg, Matos, Kornmayer, Schlumberger.

As far as I know. Anyone know of any more?

Slot, Hulsoff, Peeters and Reijnen due to arrive.

Feels like more news will come for some additional staff members.

Would be good for Slot to have some extra heads on top of the 4 that have been mentioned loyal to the new management team to share the workload and stamp some sort of authority across the squad.
Can't ever remember a cull like this, regarding coaching & medical staff leaving. To hardly have any staff left after 9 years, is worrying.
