Unfortunately, I've seen the plans. Jurgen's going to enter a red painted Tardis placed in the centre circle, giving one final wave to the crowd with pyrotechnics going off and all that razzmatazz before Slot steps out looking bewildered.



I heard at the moment Jurgen gives him the keys he starts leading a chorus to the crowd of "Arnie's at the wheel" and starts rubbing his hands.Then Jurgen gives him the keys to Rodgers's gaff as well and that's the point he waves to the crowd, as he's driven off in an uber with Ian Ayre behind the wheel. Ayre finally gets the send off he deserves. "Ayre is at the wheel".That's the plan anyway. But it is a surprise. The con is that the uber fare will be Arnie's budget for the summer window.