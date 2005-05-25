To my mind its a given that the new manager will bring his own people with him, so he can implement his coaching and conditioning as optimally as possible. Depending on what the new man emphasizes, there will be fitness, recovery, nutrition and psychology elements, to go along with the actual coaching of the players and setting the team up. I think if a unit arrives together, and they all know what Slot wants, it will help. Slot trusts them and backs them.



The main point of possible delay will be in how quickly the players start to play according to Slots wishes. Since they are adaptable and high level pros, I would imagine the transition will be quick.



Sod it, Im calling it now - we are winning the league in his first season.