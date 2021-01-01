« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 580108 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,829
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
Hope that Arne is aware that the stress of the job will make him lose his hair eyebrows.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:01:15 pm
Slot himself said last week it will get announced when both his and LFC's season is over officially. Both clubs have nothing to play for with 2 games left.  ;D

Thanks mate 👍
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,527
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 07:46:35 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:29:03 pm
Unfortunately, I've seen the plans. Jurgen's going to enter a red painted Tardis placed in the centre circle, giving one final wave to the crowd with pyrotechnics going off and all that razzmatazz before Slot steps out looking bewildered.

I heard at the moment Jurgen gives him the keys he starts leading a chorus to the crowd of "Arnie's at the wheel" and starts rubbing his hands.

Then Jurgen gives him the keys to Rodgers's gaff as well and that's the point he waves to the crowd, as he's driven off in an uber with Ian Ayre behind the wheel. Ayre finally gets the send off he deserves. "Ayre is at the wheel".

That's the plan anyway. But it is a surprise. The con is that the uber fare will be Arnie's budget for the summer window.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:26 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,275
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm »
I have a feeling based on nothing that there might be a bit of a ground zero cull with some surprising outgoing players this summer. And a range of sub 40-50 million players brought in in the mould of untapped potential salah/mane/firminho/roberston. It might be more a project-restart than some people think.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:54:39 pm
I have a feeling based on nothing

About par for the course for this thread.

Feels a bit pointless trying to guess whats going to happen over the summer and next season. Its a massive leap into the unknown. If were honest, none of us have a clue. Its all guesswork.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,868
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 08:31:45 pm »
In terms of recruitment/selling as well as contracts we know what to expect though with Michael Edwards running the show again.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,275
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:30:09 pm
About par for the course for this thread.

Feels a bit pointless trying to guess whats going to happen over the summer and next season. Its a massive leap into the unknown. If were honest, none of us have a clue. Its all guesswork.

98% of this forum is conjecture.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 