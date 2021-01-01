« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
Say's the person who kept giving us meaningless Portuguese league results week after week.

That was attached to potentially the new manager you sorry excuse of a football player.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
That was attached to potentially the new manager you sorry excuse of a football player.
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14082 on: Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm »
I do think you wear frocks though. That bit I lied aboot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14083 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan

Are you telling me you're not a Knight of the Realm?  :(

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14084 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:19:09 pm
We were running on fumes though. Klopp summed it up when he talked about no Premier League teams in the latter stages of the CL or Europa. The schedule is ridiculous. We played Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham away in 10 days. That is nuts.

THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us

Sunday 14th April  Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (14th in pl)

Thursday 11th April  EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3(5th in serie a)

Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2 Liverpool 2

was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14085 on: Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan

Wait. Capon isnt your real name?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14086 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:20:25 pm
THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us

Sunday 14th April  Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (14th in pl)

Thursday 11th April  EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3(5th in serie a)

Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2 Liverpool 2

was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast

Had we got through that run then those 4 away games in such a short turnaround would have likely seen us come unstuck. A completely unreasonable schedule.

I think with us though the general fatigue we hit was a combination of a months long injury crisis and making a slog out of every game. The physical and mental energy wasted on games like Luton and Sheffield United at home which should have been routine home wins in second gear.

Also, we didn't have a free midweek for several months. Arsenal had their feet up most of Jan and Feb, while we had a load of domestic cup games. I don't think Arsenal can hide behind the schedule for their own CL failings and they certainly haven't looked fatigued.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14087 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.

BVB fans would gladly drive him here  :P
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.
The current one or an ex one?  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14090 on: Today at 07:32:52 am »
This is a manager speculation thread not a season review  :wave
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 08:05:03 am »
The first thing Slot needs to do is resolve Trent and Salah's position in the team because a large part of the transfer will be dependent on that decision.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14092 on: Today at 08:29:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:05:03 am
The first thing Slot needs to do is resolve Trent and Salah's position in the team because a large part of the transfer will be dependent on that decision.

For someone that uses wingers and inverted full backs, I think it would be a fooly not to move Trent to one of that double-pivot position. And Salah should slowly start moving into that AM/Second Striker position. And use his pace more efficiently instead of just on the wings.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14093 on: Today at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:29:14 am
For someone that uses wingers and inverted full backs, I think it would be a fooly not to move Trent to one of that double-pivot position. And Salah should slowly start moving into that AM/Second Striker position. And use his pace more efficiently instead of just on the wings.

Salah will be an interesting one, he basically has very reduced defensive responsibilities currently, I cant see that remaining with Slot coming in.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14094 on: Today at 08:41:30 am »
I'm really hoping Slot uses Trent as one of the double pivot and not a fullback. I think he would take to that position like a duck to water and also I think Bradley is too good to be on the bench. Ramsay can be Bradley's back up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14095 on: Today at 10:19:38 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14096 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:05:03 am
The first thing Slot needs to do is resolve Trent and Salah's position in the team because a large part of the transfer will be dependent on that decision.
Yep I think you deal with Mo first - I don't think we can consider selling more than one of the front 5 else there will be no continuity. If Mo stays, then you can asses the others. Getting Trent to sign is the biggest challenge as he is meant to be our future.

Think Slot coming in will remind everyone of their defensive duties at least initially.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14097 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:30 am
I'm really hoping Slot uses Trent as one of the double pivot and not a fullback. I think he would take to that position like a duck to water and also I think Bradley is too good to be on the bench. Ramsay can be Bradley's back up.

I think he would too but I think his success transitioning there would be massively dependent on who his partner is. Thiago was brilliant for us, but Thiago and Fabinho were almost unbeatable for a while. Ive no doubts Trent can do it, but he really needs to play next to an industrious, pessimistic player who will do the hard yards and make us difficult to play through. If we throw Trent and Mac Allister in as a double pivot I just dont see how that has enough balance or solidity, as good as Mac Allister is without the ball, its he or Trent next to a destroyer, not the two together, at least from the start. I think Mac could really suit playing the 10 ahead of Trent and a more destructive player.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14098 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:30 am
I'm really hoping Slot uses Trent as one of the double pivot and not a fullback. I think he would take to that position like a duck to water and also I think Bradley is too good to be on the bench. Ramsay can be Bradley's back up.

Ramsay is a puzzle.  He has hardly played for Bolton in League 1 - where Bradley had dominated the awards.  Ramsay doesnt seem ready to be a squad player for us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14099 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:19:38 am
The great thing about the internet is that people don't realise I am actually a kangaroo.
Is Tie Me Kangaroo Down an actual sport?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14100 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Interestingly Slot was manager at AZ Alkmaar who has Billy Beane as a minority owner.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14101 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:42:54 pm
Is Tie Me Kangaroo Down an actual sport?


It was when Rolf was around
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14102 on: Today at 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:42:54 pm
Is Tie Me Kangaroo Down an actual sport?
More a lifestyle choice
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14103 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14104 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:39:16 pm

It was when Rolf was around

Ange dislikes this post, mate.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14105 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
 ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14106 on: Today at 02:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:20:13 pm
Interestingly Slot was manager at AZ Alkmaar who has Billy Beane as a minority owner.

Job for the boys.
