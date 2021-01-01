I'm really hoping Slot uses Trent as one of the double pivot and not a fullback. I think he would take to that position like a duck to water and also I think Bradley is too good to be on the bench. Ramsay can be Bradley's back up.



I think he would too but I think his success transitioning there would be massively dependent on who his partner is. Thiago was brilliant for us, but Thiago and Fabinho were almost unbeatable for a while. Ive no doubts Trent can do it, but he really needs to play next to an industrious, pessimistic player who will do the hard yards and make us difficult to play through. If we throw Trent and Mac Allister in as a double pivot I just dont see how that has enough balance or solidity, as good as Mac Allister is without the ball, its he or Trent next to a destroyer, not the two together, at least from the start. I think Mac could really suit playing the 10 ahead of Trent and a more destructive player.