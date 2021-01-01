We were running on fumes though. Klopp summed it up when he talked about no Premier League teams in the latter stages of the CL or Europa. The schedule is ridiculous. We played Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham away in 10 days. That is nuts.
THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us
Sunday 14th April Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1
(14th in pl)
Thursday 11th April EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3
(5th in serie a)
Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2
Liverpool 2
was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast