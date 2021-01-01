THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us



Sunday 14th April Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (14th in pl)



Thursday 11th April EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3(5th in serie a)



Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2 Liverpool 2



was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast



Had we got through that run then those 4 away games in such a short turnaround would have likely seen us come unstuck. A completely unreasonable schedule.I think with us though the general fatigue we hit was a combination of a months long injury crisis and making a slog out of every game. The physical and mental energy wasted on games like Luton and Sheffield United at home which should have been routine home wins in second gear.Also, we didn't have a free midweek for several months. Arsenal had their feet up most of Jan and Feb, while we had a load of domestic cup games. I don't think Arsenal can hide behind the schedule for their own CL failings and they certainly haven't looked fatigued.