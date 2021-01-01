« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 577036 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,852
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
Say's the person who kept giving us meaningless Portuguese league results week after week.

That was attached to potentially the new manager you sorry excuse of a football player.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,658
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
That was attached to potentially the new manager you sorry excuse of a football player.
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,658
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14082 on: Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm »
I do think you wear frocks though. That bit I lied aboot.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,852
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14083 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan

Are you telling me you're not a Knight of the Realm?  :(

Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14084 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:19:09 pm
We were running on fumes though. Klopp summed it up when he talked about no Premier League teams in the latter stages of the CL or Europa. The schedule is ridiculous. We played Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham away in 10 days. That is nuts.

THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us

Sunday 14th April  Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (14th in pl)

Thursday 11th April  EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3(5th in serie a)

Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2 Liverpool 2

was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14085 on: Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
;D you actually think these are all our real names. I dont think youre walking round in a nice summer frock cos you chose a birds name. An Ive got this sneaky suspicion thats not the real Istvan

Wait. Capon isnt your real name?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14086 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:20:25 pm
THe scheduling wasn't great but that didn't cost us

Sunday 14th April  Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (14th in pl)

Thursday 11th April  EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL Liverpool 0 Atalanta 3(5th in serie a)

Sunday 7th April Manchester United(8th in PL) 2 Liverpool 2

was a reasonable set of fixtures, but unreasonable set of results, after that we were toast

Had we got through that run then those 4 away games in such a short turnaround would have likely seen us come unstuck. A completely unreasonable schedule.

I think with us though the general fatigue we hit was a combination of a months long injury crisis and making a slog out of every game. The physical and mental energy wasted on games like Luton and Sheffield United at home which should have been routine home wins in second gear.

Also, we didn't have a free midweek for several months. Arsenal had their feet up most of Jan and Feb, while we had a load of domestic cup games. I don't think Arsenal can hide behind the schedule for their own CL failings and they certainly haven't looked fatigued.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14087 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,465
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.

BVB fans would gladly drive him here  :P
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
See! we should have gone for Dortmund Manager...he's Brilliant..a genius...must find out his name.
The current one or an ex one?  ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,319
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14090 on: Today at 07:32:52 am »
This is a manager speculation thread not a season review  :wave
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 08:05:03 am »
The first thing Slot needs to do is resolve Trent and Salah's position in the team because a large part of the transfer will be dependent on that decision.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 