« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 570240 times)

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14000 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Talk about an over reaction.
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14001 on: Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.
so has this pushed you over the edge? time to find another team for you to support maybe? 
Logged

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14002 on: Today at 12:01:56 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
The term Hocus Pocus should be forbidden from this forum in any discussion of Dutch folks.

Now Now. 

Let's Focus on the issue at hand and get back to winning Sylvia-ware.   ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:19 am by Pie Eyed »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,588
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14003 on: Today at 12:04:42 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.

You said we pissed away three trophies. That suggests they were there for the taking. To win the League we would have needed to win our last 10 games. To win the FA Cup we would have had to beat City in the Final. To win the Europa we would have had to beat Leverkusen.

There is a reason no one has won a quadruple it is incredibly difficult. Failing to do so isn't pissing away trophies.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14004 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
so has this pushed you over the edge? time to find another team for you to support maybe?
No, it hasn't pushed me over the edge, I'm just calling a spade a spade. Seems like people are taking for granted the opportunity the team had this season, we might not be in this situation for a long time. Arguably LFC's greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard, played his entire career & had this opportunity to win the league once.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:52 am by istvan kozma »
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14005 on: Today at 12:09:47 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
It's going to be hard for whoever was LFC manager going into next season. I'll be shocked if there isn't a residual effect, from the biggest on field collapse in LFC history. 3 trophies to win, all pissed away within a month, shocking.
If anything a fresh approach might be the boost required at this time.

Not that this is anything like a massive collapse. Its disappointing and frustrating but weve probably achieved similar to most reasonable expectations. But miserable seems to be what you do best
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14006 on: Today at 12:14:10 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
... The fact is footballers are so aware of the importance of managing their bodies these days ...

Just thinking about LFC, the habits of Mo, Henderson and Milner must have helped create a good culture of health over the Klopp years.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14007 on: Today at 12:16:55 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:47 am
If anything a fresh approach might be the boost required at this time.

Not that this is anything like a massive collapse. Its disappointing and frustrating but weve probably achieved similar to most reasonable expectations. But miserable seems to be what you do best
With 8 games to go we were top of the league, how often has that been the case in the last 30 years +?
Now a manager with no experience in a top league is taking over & is expected to have the team in the same situation in the coming years.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:06 am by istvan kozma »
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14008 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:04:42 am
You said we pissed away three trophies. That suggests they were there for the taking. To win the League we would have needed to win our last 10 games. To win the FA Cup we would have had to beat City in the Final. To win the Europa we would have had to beat Leverkusen.

There is a reason no one has won a quadruple it is incredibly difficult. Failing to do so isn't pissing away trophies.
They were. To get to 2 finals & win the league, none of the teams we would of faced are better than us.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14009 on: Today at 12:29:18 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.
A good portion of our spine is inexperienced. The likes of Konate, Quansah, Endo, Darwin, Szobo haven't won the league.  There was a lack of experience right throught the most important part of the pitch.

We're quite inexperienced and you have to be borderline perfect to win it. Some of them were probably not used to that pressure to be perfect so last season was a learning experience.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:59 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14010 on: Today at 12:30:19 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:16:55 am
With 8 games to go we were top of the league, how often has that been the case in the last 30 years +?
Now a manager with no experience in a top league is taking over & is expected to have the team in the same situation in the coming years.

Arguably the best manager in the world was in charge when we were top of the league with 8 games to go. So what was your point exactly?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14011 on: Today at 12:34:59 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:30:19 am
Arguably the best manager in the world was in charge when we were top of the league with 8 games to go. So what was your point exactly?
What's your point?
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14012 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:22:24 am
They were. To get to 2 finals & win the league, none of the teams we would of faced are better than us.

Yes, they were there for the taking. All we had to do was win 18 games in a row.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14013 on: Today at 12:40:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:29:18 am
A good portion of our spine is inexperienced. The likes of Konate, Quansah, Endo, Darwin, Szobo haven't won the league.  There was a lack of experience right throught the most important part of the pitch.

We're quite inexperienced and you have to be borderline perfect to win it. Some of them were probably not used to that pressure to be perfect so last season was a learning experience.
There's a core group of players who have won the league & got 97 & 92 points & played in CL & World Cup finals. No excuse to fold like LFC have at the business end of the season. All those past experiences counted for nothing in the end.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:01 am by istvan kozma »
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14014 on: Today at 12:46:06 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:16:55 am
With 8 games to go we were top of the league, how often has that been the case in the last 30 years +?
Now a manager with no experience in a top league is taking over & is expected to have the team in the same situation in the coming years.
Which is probably ahead of where we should  have been, hence why we fell away. Were not quite ready this season.

The players are still the same. Most are young and will improve. I dont see why we wont challenge if the manager proves to be good enough. And none of know how it will work out so why start with a negative outlook.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:05 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14015 on: Today at 12:48:33 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:40:21 am
There's a core group of players who have won the league & got 97 & 92 points & played in CL & World Cup finals. No excuse to fold like LFC have at the business end of the season. All those past experiences counted for nothing in the end.
Because this is a new set of players to a large extent and the new players are learning.

You become a winner by winning things. That's why cups should not be taken granted and it's the same reason why I'm happy that this group has won something already.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,400
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14016 on: Today at 12:49:13 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:22:24 am
They were. To get to 2 finals & win the league, none of the teams we would of faced are better than us.
I don't think any of the three were there for the taking. Actually, I think it was that kind of complacency that did for us against Atalanta.

In the League, I think of the top three it was always going to be us who fell away. We've been giving goals (and head starts) away for months, and you only get away with that for so long. Also, we just can't seem to keep crucial players fit, so we rarely have a full first choice side out. We had to go away to both of our traditional rivals in the run-in, who were desperate to derail us, and not winning either was no surprise.

In the FA Cup a complete fuck up at Old Trafford is par for the course for us, unfortunately. We'd also have to beat the 115* in the final. Possible, but on current form, unlikely.

Yes, we were in a good position, but we were never looking convincing. We never had a settled and fit first eleven out there. We couldn't keep a clean sheet and we were falling over ourselves to give our opponents the lead against us game after game. That fragility, coupled with the complacency that ran right through the club and fanbase over Atalanta tie, pretty much sealed our fate. This season, when the chips were down, we weren't strong enough. Nothing was there for the taking.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:20 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14017 on: Today at 12:52:49 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:40:21 am
There's a core group of players who have won the league & got 97 & 92 points & played in CL & World Cup finals. No excuse to fold like LFC have at the business end of the season. All those past experiences counted for nothing in the end.
christ you are one miserable son of a bitch aren't you?  why post all this shit on a thread dedicated to our next manager - you sound pissed off at the one who's leaving.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14018 on: Today at 12:53:47 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:46:06 am
Which is probably ahead of where we should  have been, hence why we fell away. Were not quite ready.

The players are still the same. Most are young and will improve. I dont see why we wont challenge if the manager proves to be good enough. And none of know how it will work out so why start with a negative outlook.
Not being negative, I just understand how hard it is to win the league & when you have the opportunity you have to grab it. The likes of Virgil, Mo, & Robbo have stood on the pitch with 97 points and not have a winners medal at the end of the season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14019 on: Today at 12:54:56 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:53:47 am
Not being negative, I just understand how hard it is to win the league & when you have the opportunity you have to grab it. The likes of Virgil, Mo, & Robbo have stood on the pitch with 97 points and not have a winners medal at the end of the season.
LMAO
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,400
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14020 on: Today at 12:58:50 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:53:47 am
Not being negative, I just understand how hard it is to win the league & when you have the opportunity you have to grab it. The likes of Virgil, Mo, & Robbo have stood on the pitch with 97 points and not have a winners medal at the end of the season.
To be honest, I don't think we are mentally or physically strong enough to see off both Arsenal and the 115* this season. Not with a squad in transition and not with a squad that loses crucial players to injury time and time again. This is before we even get started on the utterly absurd decisions we've had against us that have costed us points.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14021 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:52:49 am
christ you are one miserable son of a bitch aren't you?  why post all this shit on a thread dedicated to our next manager - you sound pissed off at the one who's leaving.
What's with the insult's, play the ball not the man. In my opinion I think the collapse at the end of the season might have a bearing with what happens next season.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:35 am by istvan kozma »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,451
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14022 on: Today at 01:00:37 am »
geuinley folks, read the post histories of people before getting into debates with them, itll be easier on your stress levels!

Mr Kozma here isnt exactly know to be the most supportive of fans, never mind knowledgeable about what hes trying to engage in.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14023 on: Today at 01:01:29 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:40:21 am
There's a core group of players who have won the league & got 97 & 92 points & played in CL & World Cup finals. No excuse to fold like LFC have at the business end of the season. All those past experiences counted for nothing in the end.

Klopp system is all about pressing. The downside of it when players can't press effectively for whatever reason we become so open and struggle and bad planning with transfers the last few years didn't help but still without it we wouldn't have been successful. We overachieved every season under Klopp except last season because of it.

Slot seems like a very good coach but unless he is a genius like Klopp we will struggle to be successful again under FSG.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14024 on: Today at 01:07:14 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:00:37 am
geuinley folks, read the post histories of people before getting into debates with them, itll be easier on your stress levels!

Mr Kozma here isnt exactly know to be the most supportive of fans, never mind knowledgeable about what hes trying to engage in.
I'm totally knowledgeable, that's the problem. That's why you & others play the man not the ball.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14025 on: Today at 01:11:27 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:53:47 am
Not being negative, I just understand how hard it is to win the league & when you have the opportunity you have to grab it. The likes of Virgil, Mo, & Robbo have stood on the pitch with 97 points and not have a winners medal at the end of the season.
You are choosing to look at things in a negative way. There are other ways to look at this if you wish to.

Its not as easy as saying we must win the league just because there was an opportunity. We werent good enough across the whole season.

But next season with a new manager with new ideas, who isnt burnt out, with a set of mostly young players with more experience of these disappointments, who knows what could happen, so theres no need to be so pessimistic unless you want to be that way.

The fact we didnt win the league with 97 points had zero to do with us and has no relevance on next season. Who knows the PL might even hold City to account so theyre less of a problem next year
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14026 on: Today at 04:26:31 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:22:24 am
They were. To get to 2 finals & win the league, none of the teams we would of faced are better than us.

If you cant see the cash spent difference between us and City your eyes need some serious work. Weve been punching in a fight against a financially hopped up opponent. I cant even count that debacle in Paris as a lost final, everyone got home alive and that was the win there.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14027 on: Today at 05:49:31 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:48:12 pm
All this talk of him idolising Guardiola is gonna piss off a lot of our fans :P

Logged

Online tyrolean_red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14028 on: Today at 06:02:11 am »
This thread has gone mad. It proves how different people see the world.

To me, I'm still down about the way went out of the title race.

However, considering the changes in the summer, the injury Situation combined with players being out of form after being out addeed with HUGE decisions against us in season defining games throughout all season, it has been quite a miracle we ever have been in a title race.
Logged
Thank you Stevie! It was a pleasure.
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 