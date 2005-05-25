They were. To get to 2 finals & win the league, none of the teams we would of faced are better than us.



I don't think any of the three were there for the taking. Actually, I think it was that kind of complacency that did for us against Atalanta.In the League, I think of the top three it was always going to be us who fell away. We've been giving goals (and head starts) away for months, and you only get away with that for so long. Also, we just can't seem to keep crucial players fit, so we rarely have a full first choice side out. We had to go away to both of our traditional rivals in the run-in, who were desperate to derail us, and not winning either was no surprise.In the FA Cup a complete fuck up at Old Trafford is par for the course for us, unfortunately. We'd also have to beat the 115* in the final. Possible, but on current form, unlikely.Yes, we were in a good position, but we were never looking convincing. We never had a settled and fit first eleven out there. We couldn't keep a clean sheet and we were falling over ourselves to give our opponents the lead against us game after game. That fragility, coupled with the complacency that ran right through the club and fanbase over Atalanta tie, pretty much sealed our fate. This season, when the chips were down, we weren't strong enough. Nothing was there for the taking.