Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Talk about an over reaction.
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.
so has this pushed you over the edge? time to find another team for you to support maybe? 
Pie Eyed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:01:56 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
The term Hocus Pocus should be forbidden from this forum in any discussion of Dutch folks.

Now Now. 

Let's Focus on the issue at hand and get back to winning Sylvia-ware.   ;)
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:04:42 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.

You said we pissed away three trophies. That suggests they were there for the taking. To win the League we would have needed to win our last 10 games. To win the FA Cup we would have had to beat City in the Final. To win the Europa we would have had to beat Leverkusen.

There is a reason no one has won a quadruple it is incredibly difficult. Failing to do so isn't pissing away trophies.
istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:08:59 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
so has this pushed you over the edge? time to find another team for you to support maybe?
No, it hasn't pushed me over the edge, I'm just calling a spade a spade. Seems like people are taking for granted the opportunity the team had this season, we might not be in this situation for a long time. Arguably LFC's greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard, played his entire career & had this opportunity to win the league once.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:09:47 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
It's going to be hard for whoever was LFC manager going into next season. I'll be shocked if there isn't a residual effect, from the biggest on field collapse in LFC history. 3 trophies to win, all pissed away within a month, shocking.
If anything a fresh approach might be the boost required at this time.

Not that this is anything like a massive collapse. Its disappointing and frustrating but weve probably achieved similar to most reasonable expectations. But miserable seems to be what you do best
kavah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:14:10 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
... The fact is footballers are so aware of the importance of managing their bodies these days ...

Just thinking about LFC, the habits of Mo, Henderson and Milner must have helped create a good culture of health over the Klopp years.
istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:16:55 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:47 am
If anything a fresh approach might be the boost required at this time.

Not that this is anything like a massive collapse. Its disappointing and frustrating but weve probably achieved similar to most reasonable expectations. But miserable seems to be what you do best
With 8 games to go we were top of the league, how often has that been the case in the last 30 years +?
Now a manager with no experience in a top league is taking over & is expected to have the team in the same situation in the coming years.
