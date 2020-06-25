Talk about an over reaction.



It's not an over reaction. To downplay the opportunity this group of players had is ignorant. The last time LFC had a manager and players with championship experience, at the top of the league with 8 games to go, was over 3 decades ago. No LFC team with this much experience on & off the pitch has collapsed like this team has. To throw that opportunity away by failing to beat the worst United team in decades, and losing to teams in the bottom half of the table like Palace & Everton, as well as the 5th best team in Italy, is a shambles.