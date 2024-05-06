« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13960 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm
Its insane that we have a top flight of 20 teams plus TWO domestic cups. With UEFA intent on introducing the ESL by stealth and adding more pointless international games, plus FIFA expanding the CWC, something has to give somewhere. If we dont play the kids in the domestic cups, well soon end up with some of our players playing 80 games a season.

The good news for us is that keeping players fit and developing youth are two key elements of Slots approach, by all accounts.

Already looking forward to seeing our U12s turning out for League cup games next season.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13961 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:27:12 pm
We rotated heavily in the league cup and Europa League. This is not normal for us as the big players tend to play 3 games a week. Some of them also had long layoffs.

So, it's not simplistic. The advantage of doing that is that it made the fringe ready to step in when we needed them but I don't agree with the "tiredness" shouts because this season was a utopia in terms of our ability to rest the big boys regularly.

In the first half of the season we did, but once that injury crisis started and we had the LC final, the Southampton game, the Luton league game etc things were starting to get a bit much and Id rather we just bowed out against Saints and had the extra time to recover. I dont think what happens in the league at OT happens without the cup game being in the back of our minds.

For me we did run out of steam, some of the players whod played out of their minds during the injury crisis looked goosed once we got to April. We really could have done with the injured players back about 3-4 weeks before they all returned. So many of our players need rhythm to be at their best and their lack of rhythm combined with some of the others looking drained was the perfect formula for the capitulation.

For me, as a club, were driven by deep European runs, it feels like those competitions give our fans and players life, Im not sure why and Ive no idea if there are years of evidence/data to support it, but for me it should be the competition we prioritise alongside the league next season. Fuck the domestic cups off for a year, plan the season without them and go all in for the big two and see where we end up. We might not win either but a good showing in Europe and the league will be a much better springboard for Slot and the team than a good run in either domestic cup.
Last Edit: Today at 05:56:54 pm by Garlic Red
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13962 on: Today at 06:24:41 pm
Quote
Peeters worked with Slot on microbiome manipulation - how gut health can improve performance - and DNA epigenetics, which tries to impact genes by changing behaviours. They also closely monitor players' sleeping patterns to optimise performance.

[@LewisSteele_]

newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13963 on: Today at 06:26:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:24:41 pm


sounds like hocus pocus.

blah - science - who needs that! The only kind of gut you need to worry about is gut instinct.
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13964 on: Today at 06:36:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:26:13 pm
sounds like hocus pocus.

blah - science - who needs that! The only kind of gut you need to worry about is gut instinct.
thanks for dropping by, Mr Keane.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13965 on: Today at 06:39:15 pm
Arjen Robben wasa guest at Anfield yesterday.  :D





Uncle Ronnie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13966 on: Today at 06:41:44 pm
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13967 on: Today at 06:44:07 pm
A workaholic with a trick to stop injuries, inspired by Pep Guardiola... but colleagues used to call him 'slow'! What Liverpool's new boss Arne Slot is REALLY like: LEWIS STEELE reports from Rotterdam

By LEWIS STEELE
PUBLISHED: 12:00 EDT, 6 May 2024 | UPDATED: 12:00 EDT, 6 May 2024

This could be Rotterdam or anywhere. After a weekend immersed with seasoned Feyenoord observers in this sun-kissed port city observing Arne Slot up close at De Kuip, it is clear his methods can be adaptable for the seismic step-up he faces in Liverpool. Or Rome.

It is a view shared by Dutch football legend Marco van Basten, who said on Slot: 'If you get AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord to play (good) football, you will also get big clubs to play (good) football. I think it will only be easier for him (at Liverpool) because you have better players.'

As far as references go, Van Basten is a strong start. The man he is poised to replace in the Anfield hotseat, Jurgen Klopp, is not bad either. The German has publicly endorsed Slot, labelling him a 'good coach and good guy'.

Glowing reviews continue from all corners of the footballing world but perhaps better placed is star man Santi Gimenez, the 26-goal striker who is one of many success stories of Slot's time here after being plucked from the Mexican league. Big clubs in Europe are keeping tabs.

Mail Sport asked what makes his manager so special and Gimenez replied: 'It was a big step (for me) to come from Mexico to the Netherlands and he gave me confidence. He always pushed me to be better. I am really grateful to Arne, I hope he can do well everywhere.

'As a person and as a coach, he is complete. He understands when to tell you that you did well, and also when to tell you if you did bad. That is a big advantage of Arne, he can talk really well with the players. Arne's style is attack, attack, attack.'

The Argentine speaks good English but could not help himself accidentally slipping into the past tense when talking about Slot's tenure. 'He deserves the world, he made wonderful memories,' he added. 'We are happy he was - well, is - our coach.'

Judging by the full-time scenes at De Kuip after Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle, he will not be their coach for much longer. He greeted ultras in the Gerard Meijer Tribune in a style that was reminiscent of Klopp's customary fist bumps to the Kop.

Slot was pushed towards the stand, which is named after a former club masseur voted as the 'greatest Feyenoorder' following 45 years of service, and then conducted them into chants as fans fell silent and invited their beloved coach to lead the songs.

Before that, the soundtrack to the night was supporters chanting 'stand up for Arne Slot' - in which the whole stadium took a temporary seat then sprang to their feet to dance - and a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, plus tunes about the backroom staff also departing.

It felt like a goodbye - and it was. Parts of De Kuip will be closed for Slot's final home game as punishment for fans' use of fireworks in a game in March. The end game comes against Excelsior, apt noting the team name is latin translation for 'higher', where Slot is heading.

'I agree it looked like a goodbye,' he said. 'They are expecting me to leave. That is something we could say' He added: 'Sometimes in life opportunities come along. Last year I made the choice to stay, this time probably different.'

Signing on the dotted line and an official announcement is all that is missing now - and that could happen in the coming days but might be saved for after the season has finished. Slot emerged as Liverpool's No 1 candidate - but what makes him so special?

Like nearly every manager in Europe, the 45-year-old coach does not hide that his inspiration is Pep Guardiola which, in turn, means he is influenced by the famed Dutch school of football popularised by Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff and Louis van Gaal.

One former colleague of Slot who has known him since his playing days at Sparta Rotterdam, says: 'Everyone knew he would become a trainer, it did not surprise anyone. Not completely the same but Van Gaal also played for Sparta Rotterdam.

'They were both far above the group technically and tactically. Both very slow! With a bit of fantasy you can see comparisons between the two in their journeys. He sees Guardiola as his idol.

'He is very like Guardiola, they play the same high-intensity, attractive, attacking football. You can compare the two - not in level because Pep already proved everything worldwide and Slot is at the beginning.

'But he loves the way Guardiola works, even in his press conferences - he will never, ever pick out a player individually. He always finds the positive. He's really into analysing opponents for hours and hours.

'The Feyenoord players always say, 'Everything the trainer predicted, we saw in the game'. Players are never surprised. Arne is a workaholic. He's also happy to delegate. He has a coach for this, a coach for that, and for that and that and that!'

Some staff will follow him to Merseyside, including right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff - described as 'an extension of Arne' - plus co-head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen.

If Slot had his way, others - like goalkeeper guru Jyri Nieminen, strategy manager and former Greater Manchester Police officer Matt Wade and trainer Leigh Egger - might have also formed the band, but Feyenoord do not fancy too many employees leaving.

Peeters, the Belgian who spent six years at Genk, has worked with Slot on 'microbiome manipulation' - essentially how gut health can improve sporting performance - and DNA epigenetics, which is trying to impact genes by changing behaviours.

Slot's backroom team are also said to closely monitor players' sleeping patterns to optimise performance on matchday. To conclude the biology lesson, the manager credits his performance and medical teams with an abnormally low injury rate.

The 45-year-old is also huge on making stars feel at home. Player care manager Frank Boer looks after everything from helping new signings buy houses to getting a tilde printed on the name of forward Igor Paixao's shirt to make his Brazilian roots feel honoured.

Slot is credited with sending defender Marcus Pedersen - now out on loan - to kick-boxing classes to develop aggression and confidence. Boer also put Pedersen in touch with a now ex-girlfriend, Noor Omrani, though that might not be in his official job remit.

'It's not fair to all of the others (if I get credit),' Slot said. 'They are all very important. You know how it is in football, it is all about the head coach. But my complete staff deserve lots of credit for how we have performed.'
 
Born in the tiny village of Bergentheim, a small drive from the German border, young Slot became obsessed with football after watching his father Arend - a head-master - teach the sport to kids at an amateur level. He watches basketball, is a keen golfer and plays padel.

He had a relatively low-key playing career compared to his idol Guardiola but was still dubbed the 'Bergentheimer Xavi' by the Dutch media. Slot was a slow midfielder but made up for it with an astute technical approach.

'I first met Arne when I was 18 or 19 playing together at NAC Breda, he took me under his wing,' says former team-mate Julian Jenner. 'I would compare him to Sergio Busquets, the same mobility and technique. Whatever came into his mind, he could do.

'When he was in the line-up, he would speak up, when he was not playing, he would try to help the young boys. He would say to the coach, 'Yeah but what if this happens?' The coach would say, 'Arne, you're the creative one, you have to fix it!'. He wrote everything down.

'He spoke a lot with Marijn Beuker, now at Ajax, about personal development, trying to expose his shortcomings to work out what he needed to improve. His ambitions sky-rocketed. He is more like Guardiola than Klopp, total dominance but more direct.

'I come from the opposite side of the country, The Hague, we are chest out and say we are the best. He is more from the realistic side, don't go too fast. As a person, he is easy-going, polite, if you don't feel good then he is there for you and shows his father side.

'Arne has to convince big players to believe in his philosophy - like Mohamed Salah who is from a different level - but I have no doubt he will prove himself. The fans will love him, his dominant playing style and pressing can get them behind him. With that Liverpool can be unstoppable.'
 
Slot's first venture after hanging up his boots was to co-found a company called Slotwear with his brother Jakko - who now works in athletics - which made bespoke and customisable captain's armbands.

There are pictures of the brothers but it is tough to tell them apart - Jakko, also bald, gets mistaken for his brother and stopped for selfies, to which he plays along. The pair used to be managerial partners when both coaching FC Bergentheim's youth team from the age of just 14.

But it was Arne whose vocation was in coaching and one of the first men to give him a break, Henk de Jong, took a trip to Liverpool last week by a quirk of coincidence. De Jong hired Slot as an assistant at Cambuur.

The 59-year-old is still in post at the second-tier club but going through an illness - a cyst in the head - and was invited to Liverpool by Klopp. 'I heard that you are the only coach in the world who is funnier than me,' joked the German in a video message. 'How come we've never met?'

De Jong, who also visited Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, returned the humour by telling Liverpool staffers that Slot is his apprentice. Pep Lijnders, a friend of Slot's, showed him around. De Jong texted Slot a picture of him in the press conference room, saying: 'I'm in your seat.'

When the curtain closes on his time at Feyenoord, Slot will take a brief break - he enjoyed a holiday to Italy last week - and then analyse all of Liverpool's games. He caught the first few minutes of Sunday's win but had to refocus.

Rotterdam-based sources tell how Slot has been known to stay 'up all night' studying opponents to find weaknesses. He will cut footage of his own team in bad moments - such as poor misses or a defender falling over - to not dampen confidence.

Slot is far from perfect and there have been bumps in the road, not least a fallout with former club AZ Alkmaar which saw him fired for flirting with Feyenoord. 'Your departure was very painful in Alkmaar,' said Brian Wijker, an AZ-facing columnist.

'Especially the way. As if your girlfriend leaves you after she has been sharing a bed with someone else for a number of weeks.' Before he departed, Alkmaar were level on points with Ajax atop the Eredivisie before the season was curtailed due to the Covid pandemic.

But akin to Klopp taking Liverpool from mid-table mediocrity back to glory again, Slot has returned cash-strapped Feyenoord to their rightful home of a Dutch superpower after a decade of turmoil. Fans outside Cafe Hollywood, a vibrant bar in the shadows of De Kuip, idolise him.

'You're here to take Slot!' accuses the first fan, upon detecting an English accent. Another, aptly named Paul van Dijk, says: 'In the last years he has worked wonders with Feyenoord. He has taken a dead team, nothing special, to the Conference League final, the League and Cup.'

The sentiment is shared and more fans add: 'He teaches players how to become a lot better, I don't know any other who can do that. He is a trainer who is human. We are sad to see him leave but also proud and happy for him. He's the manager who gave us everything we wanted.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13387249/A-workaholic-trick-stop-injuries-inspired-Pep-Guardiola-colleagues-used-call-slow-Liverpools-new-boss-Arne-Slot-REALLY-like-LEWIS-STEELE-reports-Rotterdam.html
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13968 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm
All this talk of him idolising Guardiola is gonna piss off a lot of our fans :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13969 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm
When the final whistle blew, and Slot walked towards the fans to bid farewell, the PA eschewed the ear-splitting techno that had soundtracked the rest of the night and played Youll Never Walk Alone. Football rarely permits moments of such infinite perfection.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/06/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-feature-manager
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13970 on: Today at 06:58:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:48:12 pm
All this talk of him idolising Guardiola is gonna piss off a lot of our fans :P

I have thought that. But to be fair, Klopp is always extremely complimentary about Pep too.

I feel that Slot is smart and ambitious enough that he will want to be thought of as much more than a Guardiola disciple now he's on the big stage and want to make his own mark. He will know what buttons to press I'm pretty sure.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13971 on: Today at 07:00:59 pm
Quote
'But he loves the way Guardiola works, even in his press conferences - he will never, ever pick out a player individually. He always finds the positive. He's really into analysing opponents for hours and hours.

That's the anti-pep. More like Klopp.
the_red_pill

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13972 on: Today at 07:06:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:26 pm
it's a no-win proposition for any manager. damned if you do, etc.

start with the kids and if they progress that's great, but putting too much pressure on them in the later stages isn't ideal, they need some big guns to step in.
Loved Klopp's idea- give the domestic cups to the assistant manager and let him use majority kids.. plucking from the first team when needed.
The first team and Slot focus on the League and CL and get to use whoever.
Last Edit: Today at 07:16:59 pm by the_red_pill
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13973 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:58:28 pm
I have thought that. But to be fair, Klopp is always extremely complimentary about Pep too.

I feel that Slot is smart and ambitious enough that he will want to be thought of as much more than a Guardiola disciple now he's on the big stage and want to make his own mark. He will know what buttons to press I'm pretty sure.

From what I've ready about him, Slot is huge on Guardiola but is also a Klopp fan. Personally, I think that's a positive, there's many things to dislike about Guardiola - managing Man City, being really weird, the nandrolone - but he is a fantastic coach so it's no issue for me.

I know there are a lot of puff pieces about Slot and more will follow - but taking everything into consideration and trying to be objective, can't say I'm not excited about this from what I've been reading.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13974 on: Today at 07:25:49 pm
How is nandrolone third on the list  ;D
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13975 on: Today at 07:28:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:25:49 pm
How is nandrolone third on the list  ;D

It wasn't meant to be in any order! Maybe it should be first but I'm worried I may get a cease and desist letter.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

demain

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13976 on: Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.
Agent99

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13977 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.
This the same PSV that have lost one game all season, won 28 of 32 games and scored 107 goals and conceded 19? They've been pretty good  :wave

            
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13978 on: Today at 07:56:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:24:41 pm

Jim Magilton there with Dean Kiely.
DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13979 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:48:12 pm
All this talk of him idolising Guardiola is gonna piss off a lot of our fans :P
I idolized him him when his Barcelona team were giving United a football lesson  ;D.
Sinyoro

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13980 on: Today at 08:03:28 pm
Quote from: DLF on Today at 07:57:49 pm
I idolized him him when his Barcelona team were giving United a football lesson  ;D.


I often wonder, what happens when he eventually plays against the main man?

Will Slot be able to outfox his idol?
istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13981 on: Today at 08:04:19 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:55:54 pm
This the same PSV that have lost one game all season, won 28 of 32 games and scored 107 goals and conceded 19? They've been pretty good  :wave
Also they qualified out of their CL group & they should've knocked Dortmund out in the last 16. The comments are obviously coming from someone who hasn't watched PSV much this season.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13982 on: Today at 08:07:40 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.

I'd love to see you look up whay was being said about Klopp circa 2015 and how it's soooo different.
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13983 on: Today at 08:09:19 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.

Jesus christ you've brought the mood down.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13984 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.
Seems nothing like Rodgers to me. He may have a big personality but as long as he uses it in the right way thats a positive.

It should help deal with the bigger name players he will be managing now. They will need to believe in him and his methods and hell need to be a strong personality to gain their buy in. Thatll be particularly important if theres a rocky start or when we inevitably hit a dip in form at some point.

More and more in the social media/internet age where everyone gets a voice, plenty seem ready to turn on people as soon as something goes amiss rather than support them through whatever difficulties arise and give them time to solve things. So for me I like what little Ive seen from him so far.
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13985 on: Today at 08:14:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:40 pm
I'd love to see you look up whay was being said about Klopp circa 2015 and how it's soooo different.

Feels like he's gonna be starting off on a loose footing with a lot of our fans, seen numerous comparisons with Rodgers for some reason and how they're gonna jib off supporting the club because whoever comes in won't be as good as Klopp. Good luck to him, cos he'll definitely need it if things aren't always smooth next season.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13986 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:00:59 pm
That's the anti-pep. More like Klopp.

But Guardiola does pick on players. hes done it this season.  He has no issue with that.   These articles are often so full of hyperbole and made up bollocks to fit a story.

Anyway, so long as Slot isnt into robo-football, itll be fine! And honestly, its hard to be like that, at clubs where you cant just buy and pay whatever it takes for those players.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13987 on: Today at 09:08:20 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.

Think it's better to be positive than to set arbitrary yardsticks by which to be negative though.

By what measure at PSC Eindhoven no great shakes this year? They've won 28 out of 32 league games, came second in their CL group, and only lost to Dortmund who are potential finalists themselves.

How many titles would we deem a success for a Feyenoord team that have only the third highest budget in their league, and are up against an Ajax team that until recently were almost as domestically dominant as the Bayerns of this world?

Nobody is saying he's a slam dunk to succeed or an undisputed world-class manager like Klopp, but based on some knowledgeable football writers, Feyenoord fans, Dutch pundits (although, to be fair, they might be as useless as English ones for all I know) and various metrics shared on here, it seems like he could be a good fit and he comes across as a decent guy.

So why not be positive about it for now? You'll have plenty of chance to criticise him if we lose the first five games next season.

B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13988 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:44:09 pm
Unfortunately all these puff pieces make him seem more Rodgers than Klopp: the unedifying exit at AZ, the unfortunate comments a few months ago about how there is no reason to leave and he wants to be Feyenoord's Wenger, the premature self-congratulatory comments about getting the Liverpool job etc. I dunno, then there's the point about him losing to an average Roma side three years in a row in Europe, or losing the Dutch title this year to a PSV Eindhoven side that doesn't seem to be great shakes itself. With all the hype, you'd have thought his Feyenoord side had won more titles. I know we as fans want to look at the positives and will ourselves into thinking that FSG have landed on the right appointment, but I hope there's not a descent into mediocrity ahead. Don't see how Slot's a better choice than Amorim or De Zerbi, but heigh ho.
PSV
Played 32 GD 88 Points 87

I don't think any of us follow Dutch football but just one look at the league table suggests you are chatting out your arse here fella

Like seriously, I want you to explain that PSV doesn't seem to be great shakes comment??? Clearly just one look at the table they have been basically unstoppable in Eredivisie this season?   
Giono

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13989 on: Today at 09:12:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:26:13 pm
sounds like hocus pocus.

blah - science - who needs that! The only kind of gut you need to worry about is gut instinct.

The term Hocus Pocus should be forbidden from this forum in any discussion of Dutch folks.

