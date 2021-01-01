We rotated heavily in the league cup and Europa League. This is not normal for us as the big players tend to play 3 games a week. Some of them also had long layoffs.



So, it's not simplistic. The advantage of doing that is that it made the fringe ready to step in when we needed them but I don't agree with the "tiredness" shouts because this season was a utopia in terms of our ability to rest the big boys regularly.



In the first half of the season we did, but once that injury crisis started and we had the LC final, the Southampton game, the Luton league game etc things were starting to get a bit much and Id rather we just bowed out against Saints and had the extra time to recover. I dont think what happens in the league at OT happens without the cup game being in the back of our minds.For me we did run out of steam, some of the players whod played out of their minds during the injury crisis looked goosed once we got to April. We really could have done with the injured players back about 3-4 weeks before they all returned. So many of our players need rhythm to be at their best and their lack of rhythm combined with some of the others looking drained was the perfect formula for the capitulation.For me, as a club, were driven by deep European runs, it feels like those competitions give our fans and players life, Im not sure why and Ive no idea if there are years of evidence/data to support it, but for me it should be the competition we prioritise alongside the league next season. Fuck the domestic cups off for a year, plan the season without them and go all in for the big two and see where we end up. We might not win either but a good showing in Europe and the league will be a much better springboard for Slot and the team than a good run in either domestic cup.