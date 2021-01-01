« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm »
Been talk about what expectations the new manager will have. Villa are on 67 points and its likely they dont finish on much above 70 if at all. There was talk about how 5th or even 6th would be ok if we saw progress, well we are not blessed with sides getting mid to high 70s.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1787224775535804479

Quote
Introduced myself to Arne Slot and he misheard it as Luis Diaz. Anyway he adds that he would like to pick the brains of Jurgen Klopp if he was to take over as Liverpool boss
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm »
Not into playing it cool, is he.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13923 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm »
Nothing to play cool about. It's done, the club are waiting till end of the season though.
Garlicbread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13924 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Not into playing it cool, is he.

The dutch and the belgians don't beat around the bush. They say it as it is.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13925 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Not into playing it cool, is he.

Id love to pick the brain of Jurgen, and Im not our new manager.
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13926 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Id love to pick the brain of Jurgen, and Im not our new manager.
I've thought that too, then I realized that after about 10 minutes I'd likely not have a clue what he was talking about and he'd feel like he was trying to teach a monkey to do algebra.
DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13927 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm »
kop306

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13928 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm »
apart from jota today was close to the starting XI

slot will learn from that
amir87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13929 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13930 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
The dutch and the belgians don't beat around the bush. They say it as it is.

It's why Austin powers hates them. He likes the innuendo.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13931 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
I've thought that too, then I realized that after about 10 minutes I'd likely not have a clue what he was talking about and he'd feel like he was trying to teach a monkey to do algebra.

Id go with footie or beer, rather than algebra.

Ask him is it true they force him to say good things about the owners or something bad happens.
Bobinhood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13932 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13933 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Anthony

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13934 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Not into playing it cool, is he.



Schtop! It's not ready yet!
B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm
apart from jota today was close to the starting XI

slot will learn from that

Who knows if that would be close to his first 11. We had Jones, Szoboszlai, Konate, Gravenberch, Nunez on the bench.  A very stacked bench when you add Gomez, Baj and Bradley too. Obviously we acknowledge that it's lucky if you have all players available, but even without signings, there's a lot of options there. And that's ignoring any potential signings.

It will be very interesting to see what players he favours.

I think we have a lot of quality but like I said in the Salah thread, I really think it's crucial that we keep hold of Salah if we want to make this transition as smooth as possible. It is baffling if anyone could think that having the new boss first task being to be trying to replace Salah's output would be a good idea. Asking for disaster if that happened.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 12:53:54 pm »
Well have played around 60 games comes to the end of the season whilst feyenoord will have played around 50 games. Thats roughly an extra 10 games. Think the amount of games here came as a shock for Jurgen when he first took over. Be interesting to see how Slot deals with this. We already have an extra 2 CL games from next season.
Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13937 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm »
Maybe we need to prioritize league and CL above the cups?  Fatigue has obviously been a major factor in the downturn that we've seen late in the season.  Playing the kids and 1st team players who need minutes for the league cup and early FA cup games might help the level of fatigue in the first team regulars. 
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13938 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Maybe we need to prioritize league and CL above the cups?  Fatigue has obviously been a major factor in the downturn that we've seen late in the season.  Playing the kids and 1st team players who need minutes for the league cup and early FA cup games might help the level of fatigue in the first team regulars.
that gets my vote.
robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13939 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
How are his teeth?
Bangin Them In

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13940 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Maybe we need to prioritize league and CL above the cups?  Fatigue has obviously been a major factor in the downturn that we've seen late in the season.  Playing the kids and 1st team players who need minutes for the league cup and early FA cup games might help the level of fatigue in the first team regulars.
Agree in principle but when we progress in the cups everyone loses their shit when the kids are still played
SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13941 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 01:56:45 pm
Agree in principle but when we progress in the cups everyone loses their shit when the kids are still played
it's a no-win proposition for any manager. damned if you do, etc.

start with the kids and if they progress that's great, but putting too much pressure on them in the later stages isn't ideal, they need some big guns to step in.
rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13942 on: Today at 02:03:03 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:56:04 pm
How are his teeth?

Bobby dentist will have him glowing like a lighthouse in no time
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13943 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
The cups represent a realistic chance for Slot to win something so I don't get binning them to focus on the league when a title challenge isn't "expected" next season.

Winning that first trophy goes a long way.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13944 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1787422226821656598

Quote
Van Dijk insists no news on his contract situation - but #LFC skipper excited about the future at Anfield and intends to help ensure the transition from one era to another is as smooth as possible.
