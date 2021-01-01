« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 558327 times)

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
Moby @Mobyhaque1: "AS 🇪🇸 linking strong LFC interest in Las Palmas Attacking MF Alberto Moleiro (20). He is often compared to Pedri, another Las Palmas MF with similar traits. Also reports LFC tried to sign him 2 years ago too"

This boy looks exciting. Left-winger, #10

Looks small. Would have to hit the gym to thrive in PL. But he's 20, so he has time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF56NQ6Kwxw

https://www.transfermarkt.us/alberto-moleiro/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/733576/wettbewerb/ES1/saison/2023
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:50 am by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 12:47:49 am »
Arne Slot? I think Liverpool Gonna Need a Bigger Boat...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:21 am by Nico CARP »
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 