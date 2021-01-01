Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Pages:
1
...
343
344
345
346
347
[
348
]
Author
Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation (Read 558327 times)
RedSetGo
Anny Roader
Posts: 368
The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #13880 on:
Today
at 12:40:29 am »
Moby @Mobyhaque1: "AS 🇪🇸 linking strong LFC interest in Las Palmas Attacking MF Alberto Moleiro (20). He is often compared to Pedri, another Las Palmas MF with similar traits. Also reports LFC tried to sign him 2 years ago too"
This boy looks exciting. Left-winger, #10
Looks small. Would have to hit the gym to thrive in PL. But he's 20, so he has time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF56NQ6Kwxw
https://www.transfermarkt.us/alberto-moleiro/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/733576/wettbewerb/ES1/saison/2023
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:51:50 am by RedSetGo
»
Logged
Nico CARP
Rawk Hug Commander
Main Stander
Posts: 222
River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #13881 on:
Today
at 12:47:49 am »
Arne Slot? I think Liverpool Gonna Need a Bigger Boat...
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:50:21 am by Nico CARP
»
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/
Pages:
1
...
343
344
345
346
347
[
348
]
