The more I think about this the more it looks like we are in a two step plan. Im convinced that no high flying manager would want to take over from Klopp. Theres absolutely no repetitional benefit: its all risk. Klopp leaves waving 4 reputational aces in his hand. Fan loyalty, player loyalty, squeezing every drop of latent talent from the squad, etc. Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.



Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.



We have a structure and a dependence on data like few other clubs.To "be convinced" LFC looked at other big name managers, is what everyone thinks and expects. You don't need "convincing" for that. It's logical, it's what everyone would do... but we don't do what "everyone else" thinks or does.We work according to a plan and a structure- based on data. If the data says it's Slot, then whatever the, we go out to get him. You know how we work. We've got a few names, almost always not well-known or fancied, and we go out and get 'em-We're an outfit that loves blitzkrieg and guerilla tactics, both on and off the field- and' we've been tremendoulsy effective so far.Our recruitment always hit everyone out of left-field and their silly opinions of "Liverpool should have done this" or "gone for that one" etc.. are usually made to look foolish.Slot will be our Robinson, our Firmino, our Jota, our Mane, our Salah.There are few managers who would not jump at the chance to take the helm. Big-name managers.We're not interested. We're interested in what the data tells us. We've got a way of playing, distilled over more than a decade of management under FSG- established by Inglethorpe, Pep, Beale and distilled by Jurgen and his team. A system that works for us.It is structured, its protocol, it's well-documented, the results are replicable, and we have the personnel, mindset, facilities and experience to support said system. It is well-known, has been rigorously tested within the club and it's flaws and weaknesses are also well-known.If you don't play that type of football, we're not interested, so that's 99% of MANAGERS out of the game. We want a COACH, not a MANAGER with their own style of play. We already have one, and we have existing players, targets and Academy prospects ready to step into those roles and positions.Slot is a coach and a bloody good one by all accounts.