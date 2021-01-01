« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13840 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Erik Ten Hag on Arne Slot to Liverpool:

"It's fantastic for him. It's confirmation and recognition of his qualities. It's fantastic for Dutch football too."
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13841 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
That reporter was an absolute divvy. Agree with the above comments though. They will come for him next year. He has a bit of Jürgen about him in that he doesn't mind talking, will say what he thinks within the limits of language.
Not a divvy, just a typical hack looking to get rise out of him. At best he gets a bankable quote, or at worst Slot gets irritated which is also good copy.

Complete wankers.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13842 on: Today at 12:37:31 am
Quote from: traustibm on Yesterday at 07:47:51 pm
From The Echo:

Liverpool legend makes Jose Mourinho point over Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has explained why Jose Mourinho would have been an ideal candidate to be Jurgen Klopp's successor.

These former players talk more shite then most armchair experts.

Adored Fowler as a finisher (especially in his prime), but he's thick as mince. You know punditry is poor when he gets a gig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13843 on: Today at 12:47:10 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm
Lovely video that. He seems like a great bloke and obviously over the moon about his next role.

Fucking c*nts of UK Press though. I hope they don't wear him out like they did with Jurgen.

'Do you want to be a manager or a head coach?'
Get fucked.

Don't really see the big issue with the questions. It's what journalists are supposed to do, especially with something that's basically an open secret. Of course, they'll try and get as much out of him as they can. At the same time, you can see that Slot knows the game and throws everything back at the journo with a smile on his face. Nothing sinister happening there in my view.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13844 on: Today at 12:59:25 am
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:37:31 am
Adored Fowler as a finisher (especially in his prime), but he's thick as mince. You know punditry is poor when he gets a gig.

It seems like all of the Liverpool players from that generation, Gerrard, Carra, Fowler, has got a soft spot for Mourinho. Probably because they watched up close how he came in and changed the PL. Setting a new standard, running training sessions that were well advanced of anything other teams were doing. Then they went to England camp hearing all the Chelsea players absolutely raving about him. He would probably have been an excellent choice at the time with regards to his coaching and achievements, but not even then from a personality perspective. It was obvious even then that the man has a personality disorder that just makes him into a massive cnut. I'd have Rafa any day over him. When they all speak so warmly about JM, it just shows that their opinons are outdated.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13845 on: Today at 07:31:41 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:59:25 am
It seems like all of the Liverpool players from that generation, Gerrard, Carra, Fowler, has got a soft spot for Mourinho. Probably because they watched up close how he came in and changed the PL. Setting a new standard, running training sessions that were well advanced of anything other teams were doing. Then they went to England camp hearing all the Chelsea players absolutely raving about him. He would probably have been an excellent choice at the time with regards to his coaching and achievements, but not even then from a personality perspective. It was obvious even then that the man has a personality disorder that just makes him into a massive cnut. I'd have Rafa any day over him. When they all speak so warmly about JM, it just shows that their opinons are outdated.

He was the football version of Trump and Johnson and had the same insidious effect on the game.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13846 on: Today at 08:38:27 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:41 am
He was the football version of Trump and Johnson and had the same insidious effect on the game.
Youre playing with fire having a go at Sue Johnson and to be honest Judd Trump is a really nice guy, how do you even knowhim to say that?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13847 on: Today at 09:26:17 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bw3lVL7F0Uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bw3lVL7F0Uc</a>


Athletic's take on the pros and cons of Slot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13848 on: Today at 10:17:37 am
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:37:31 am
Adored Fowler as a finisher (especially in his prime), but he's thick as mince. You know punditry is poor when he gets a gig.
I think all free countries have journalists asking tough and sometimes dumb questions. Im sure Slot is used to that.

But I have to say the English tradition of choosing pundits solely based on how famous they were as players is weird. Even players that quite obviously have zero understanding of the game gets paid and airtime. It never ends either, they can go on saying insane stuff year after year
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13849 on: Today at 10:47:56 am
He seems proper Team Sound doesnt he? Dreading Jurgen leaving but looking forward to the Slot era
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13850 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm
Quote
Jürgen Klopp said his phone will be on in case Arne Slot wants to ask for any advice:

When new people arrive, if they want to know anything they can call me, everyone has my number. We can talk about absolutely everything, I love talking about everything about this club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13851 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm
From the normal one to the one we call Arne.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13852 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm
For all the lazy "David Moyes to United" comparisons, I don't remember watching his Everton and thinking they were trying to play like an elite level team.  Am I being unfair or is my tendency to watch Everton through shit tinted spectacles clouding my judgement?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13853 on: Today at 06:38:17 pm
Quote from: DLF on Today at 06:34:05 pm
For all the lazy "David Moyes to United" comparisons, I don't remember watching his Everton and thinking they were trying to play like an elite level team.  Am I being unfair or is my tendency to watch Everton through shit tinted spectacles clouding my judgement?

You aren't.  They chose Moyes because fergie liked him and he was also Scottish. He a couple of good seasons with Everton but they actually had some decent players. There was nothing ground breaking about the football and they won fuck all. In fact, Everton haven't won a trophy since 1995.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13854 on: Today at 07:24:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:17:37 am
I think all free countries have journalists asking tough and sometimes dumb questions. Im sure Slot is used to that.

But I have to say the English tradition of choosing pundits solely based on how famous they were as players is weird. Even players that quite obviously have zero understanding of the game gets paid and airtime. It never ends either, they can go on saying insane stuff year after year

The people who hire and pay for Steve McManaman to have airtime should have the soles of their feet beaten.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13855 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:24:32 pm
The people who hire and pay for Steve McManaman to have airtime should have the soles of their feet beaten.

Hes one of the worst. Always spouting negativity and criticizing. Never any positives. Sucks the life out of you really. But most of these former players are like that when commentating. Carra and Neville are the same.

Clive Tyldesley was never a professional player but he has some great knowledge and can talk without sensationalizing everything.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13856 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm
Moyes replacing the legacy of Ferguson is one of the most insane decisions in football history.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13857 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm
I feel for Arne. Probably thinks he is coming in with a chance of winning a league title.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13858 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm
what's the normal team workload (number of games) in the Dutch league and domestic cups? 

has Slot had to deal with player fatigue as much / often as Jurgen? or is this something he's gonna need to learn (not the hard way, hopefully)?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13859 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:38:17 pm
You aren't.  They chose Moyes because fergie liked him and he was also Scottish. He a couple of good seasons with Everton but they actually had some decent players. There was nothing ground breaking about the football and they won fuck all. In fact, Everton haven't won a trophy since 1995.
Thank you.

The other lazy comparison is hes the next Ten Hag.  Surely Ten Hag is the next Brendan Rodgers in that he refused to work with a DoF and, guess what, isnt that astute at recruitment.  We arent making that mistake again and if we mess up the transfer window it wont be because of Arne.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13860 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm
Quote from: DLF on Today at 08:08:58 pm
Thank you.

The other lazy comparison is hes the next Ten Hag.  Surely Ten Hag is the next Brendan Rodgers in that he refused to work with a DoF and, guess what, isnt that astute at recruitment.  We arent making that mistake again and if we mess up the transfer window it wont be because of Arne.

I think Ten Hag has worked with a director, theyve had Murtough and Fletcher running the show for the last couple of years, he refused to work with Rangnick (a consultant) but has worked with M+F, the problem is M+F are seemingly shite at their jobs and pandered to ETH as soon as he came to the club, wasting a summer pursuing De Jong then walloping the panic button with weeks left in the window. Rangnick to be fair hit the detonate button himself saying things like the squad required open heart surgery, it was true but ETH was probably right to suggest he leave the club rather than loom over the squad/board.

I cant remember which pod I had on but when United appointed ETH, a Dutch journalist was on and said he was basically another Ronald Koeman as a manager. Quite pragmatic, quite prickly with players and quite a bit of an ego. It always stood out to me as elements of the press wanted you to believe he was a Guardiola disciple, I think largely because theyd worked at Bayern at the same time but the only similarities are shiny heads.

I think people trying to go early on Slot comparisons are embarrassing but they probably feel vindicated knowing that managers like Klopp are very rarely successfully replaced. Historys stacked against him but I cant help but have a really good feeling just watching him in a presser. Character and personality can take you far in any job and he just seems to ooze confidence and charisma. I hope it translates to our lads because it feels like Hughes and Edwards have ticked all boxes apart from experience, but thats modern football. Hes probably got more charisma and charm than Alonso, but Alonso being a legendary player speaks for itself.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13861 on: Today at 08:27:16 pm
The more I think about this the more it looks like we are in a two step plan. Im convinced that no high flying manager would want to take over from Klopp. Theres absolutely no repetitional benefit: its all risk. Klopp leaves waving 4 reputational aces in his hand. Fan loyalty, player loyalty, squeezing every drop of latent talent from the squad, etc.  Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13862 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:27:16 pm
Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

1. Which 2-3 big names would they be?

2. On what basis are you convinced, apart from what goes on between your ears?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13863 on: Today at 08:53:41 pm
I'm really quite excited to see what Slot can do.  He seems the right kind of character to get the players on board.
I'm in no way bored of Klopp and would be ecstatic if had stayed but only if he found his energy again.  It feels like the team needs to be re-energised and sadly Jurgen recognised he just didn't have anything left to give (understandably). Slot feels like he has that in him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13864 on: Today at 10:00:07 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:27:16 pm
  Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.

1. Which two or three big name managers are these ?

2. So you think Slot is up and coming and Alonso is established?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13865 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:27:16 pm
The more I think about this the more it looks like we are in a two step plan. Im convinced that no high flying manager would want to take over from Klopp. Theres absolutely no repetitional benefit: its all risk. Klopp leaves waving 4 reputational aces in his hand. Fan loyalty, player loyalty, squeezing every drop of latent talent from the squad, etc.  Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.
We have a structure and a dependence on data like few other clubs.
To "be convinced" LFC looked at other big name managers, is what everyone thinks and expects. You don't need "convincing" for that. It's logical, it's what everyone would do... but we don't do what "everyone else" thinks or does.

We work according to a plan and a structure- based on data. If the data says it's Slot, then whatever the speculation in the media(and they were just speculation), we go out to get him. You know how we work. We've got a few names, almost always not well-known or fancied, and we go out and get 'em- and we move fast.
We're an outfit that loves blitzkrieg and guerilla tactics, both on and off the field- and' we've been tremendoulsy effective so far.

Our recruitment always hit everyone out of left-field and their silly opinions of "Liverpool should have done this" or "gone for that one" etc.. are usually made to look foolish.
Slot will be our Robinson, our Firmino, our Jota, our Mane, our Salah.

There are few managers who would not jump at the chance to take the helm. Big-name managers.
We're not interested. We're interested in what the data tells us. We've got a way of playing, distilled over more than a decade of management under FSG- established by Inglethorpe, Pep, Beale and distilled by Jurgen and his team. A system that works for us.
It is structured, its protocol, it's well-documented, the results are replicable, and we have the personnel, mindset, facilities and experience to support said system. It is well-known, has been rigorously tested within the club and it's flaws and weaknesses are also well-known.

If you don't play that type of football, we're not interested, so that's 99% of MANAGERS out of the game. We want a COACH, not a MANAGER with their own style of play. We already have one, and we have existing players, targets and Academy prospects ready to step into those roles and positions.
Slot is a coach and a bloody good one by all accounts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13866 on: Today at 10:03:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:29:53 pm
1. Which 2-3 big names would they be?

2. On what basis are you convinced, apart from what goes on between your ears?

Im just a lad on a football forum so I dont have a forensic knowledge of the club's strategies and I dont have access to their emails. So if you want written proof you wont get any from me  ;D . My conviction lies in the belief that a club that has had CL and PL success like ours in the last few years and with a few hundred million pounds of player assets (some of who may be a right old handful) would want a *proven* manager with a successful track record either European or international level, and a record of handling big egos. This is the obvious first choice strategy as it a) binds current big names to the club, b) brings new big names who want to be coached by the top flight manager, c) helps with fan buy in which in tun helps atmosphere which in turn helps performance.

Slot, whilst good in the Dutch league, and has a good energy, has none of the pedigree that characterised the bigger names being banded around in this thread. None of us read this move, not even the deep lying data science nerds in the RAWK nether regions. Strange then that we are all pretending this was actually some kind of master stroke.

It makes sense if Slot turns out to be an untapped messiah. Brilliant if so but where is the evidence? It also makes sense if this is a transition plan whilst we wait for a more optimal time to lure the Alonsos of the management world.

Thats whats going in between my ears. Happy to be told Im wrong, Id like to know why. :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13867 on: Today at 10:09:08 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 10:03:57 pm
Im just a lad on a football forum so I dont have a forensic knowledge of the club's strategies and I dont have access to their emails. So if you want written proof you wont get any from me  ;D . My conviction lies in the belief that a club that has had CL and PL success like ours in the last few years and with a few hundred million pounds of player assets (some of who may be a right old handful) would want a *proven* manager with a successful track record either European or international level, and a record of handling big egos. This is the obvious first choice strategy as it a) binds current big names to the club, b) brings new big names who want to be coached by the top flight manager, c) helps with fan buy in which in tun helps atmosphere which in turn helps performance.

Slot, whilst good in the Dutch league, and has a good energy, has none of the pedigree that characterised the bigger names being banded around in this thread. None of us read this move, not even the deep lying data science nerds in the RAWK nether regions. Strange then that we are all pretending this was actually some kind of master stroke.

It makes sense if Slot turns out to be an untapped messiah. Brilliant if so but where is the evidence? It also makes sense if this is a transition plan whilst we wait for a more optimal time to lure the Alonsos of the management world.

Thats whats going in between my ears. Happy to be told Im wrong, Id like to know why. :D
I'll ask again - what 2-3 big names weren't interested?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13868 on: Today at 10:25:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:03:12 pm
what's the normal team workload (number of games) in the Dutch league and domestic cups? 

has Slot had to deal with player fatigue as much / often as Jurgen? or is this something he's gonna need to learn (not the hard way, hopefully)?
34 league games...one domestic cup. Just like they all do, they learn on the job when it comes to first time PL coaches
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13869 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:27:16 pm
The more I think about this the more it looks like we are in a two step plan. Im convinced that no high flying manager would want to take over from Klopp. Theres absolutely no repetitional benefit: its all risk. Klopp leaves waving 4 reputational aces in his hand. Fan loyalty, player loyalty, squeezing every drop of latent talent from the squad, etc.  Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.

If a big-name manager was too intimidated to take over Liverpool, I doubt they would have become a big-name manager in the first place. These guys don't lack self-belief.

Also not sure any of the gettable big-name managers (the ones that spring to mind are Zidane, Conte and Mourinho) would be candidates that Edwards, Hughes and co would consider trying to approach. None of them fit our approach.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13870 on: Today at 11:14:34 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:00:07 pm
2. So you think Slot is up and coming and Alonso is established?

Someone didn't really think this one through. Not exactly covering themselves in glory.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13871 on: Today at 11:18:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:09:08 pm
I'll ask again - what 2-3 big names weren't interested?

Youre being a right meanie beanie to Penfold
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13872 on: Today at 11:19:12 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 10:25:49 pm
34 league games...one domestic cup. Just like they all do, they learn on the job when it comes to first time PL coaches
thanks mate. same as players arriving in the PL I guess, they simply can't believe how physically demanding every game is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13873 on: Today at 11:19:52 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:18:15 pm
Youre being a right meanie beanie to Penfold
hard to believe innit?  :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13874 on: Today at 11:22:14 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:27:16 pm
The more I think about this the more it looks like we are in a two step plan. Im convinced that no high flying manager would want to take over from Klopp. Theres absolutely no repetitional benefit: its all risk. Klopp leaves waving 4 reputational aces in his hand. Fan loyalty, player loyalty, squeezing every drop of latent talent from the squad, etc.  Im convinced LFC tried and found the two or three big name managers simply werent interested, knowing they couldnt guarantee anything better.

Much better to give the role initially to an up and coming manager. They have less to lose and much to gain. If it doesnt work it becomes much easier for Alonso etc to come to the job on a rescue mission.

Absolutely no chance.  they have a long term plan for Slot.  Of course, no gurantee it works out long term, but the plan will be for it to work long term. Hes their man.

Good chance they sounded Alonso out but found out soon enough that he wasnt going to leave Leverkusen for another year or that they didnt want a manager who saw them as a stepping stone to Madrid anyway.

But I doubt there where others they went for.  Sure, other names along with Slot would have been considered, but hes the one that ticks the boxes and who they are convinced is the right man, first in terms of football of course, but also in terms of personality, which does matter to a club like Liverpool.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13875 on: Today at 11:25:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:19:52 pm
hard to believe innit?  :)

Be careful - hell get danger mouse onto you
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #13876 on: Today at 11:30:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Good chance they sounded Alonso out but found out soon enough that he wasnt going to leave Leverkusen for another year or that they didnt want a manager who saw them as a stepping stone to Madrid anyway.

I really think they might not have gone for him anyway, given that he plays three at the back that that's purportedly one of the reasons for turning away from Amorim.

Quote
But I doubt there where others they went for.  Sure, other names along with Slot would have been considered, but hes the one that ticks the boxes and who they are convinced is the right man, first in terms of football of course, but also in terms of personality, which does matter to a club like Liverpool.

I'm 100% convinced the shortlist was Alonso, De Zerbi, Amorim and Slot. And that shortlist was established by the time Klopp made the announcement in January. Perhaps finalising the shortlist was the catalyst for Klopp making the announcement - because that was the time they would have had to start approaching agents to open discussions, and from there on it was going to be impossible to keep it secret.

Alonso ruled himself out.
Then the club leaked to friendly journalists that they had ruled out De Zerbi.

So the final decision was between Amorim and Slot. And with hindsight, it's easy to see that Slot was always the better fit of the two.

The really mad thing is that Slot stayed under the radar for so long.
