Anyway, says Gouka, their achievements in winning the Eredivisie do not compare: Ajax broke the bank for Ten Hag. Slot did it with no money at all.



Feyenoords title-winning season was so impressive that Gouka wrote a book about it, Kameraden. We saw so many matches where the first half was not so good and he changed it for the second, he says. For everything, Slot has a solution. He is on a completely different level to Ten Hag.



I feel so relieved and optimistic reading that!Tactically sound it seems. If he has that in his locker... then we can turn things around - either to end a bad run, or to change a game, or when injuries strike, or after a devastating loss, or to offset end-of-season fatigue for the run-in(or Jan-Feb fatigue), etc...Look at what Kloppo managed to do this season.. this team is not yet ready, but damnit did they make a good run for it. So much of the team "replaced/renewed" and they almost did it.That is down to Klopp's magnificent tactical brain- he managed to tune almost every game. Of course, you need to have "eyes" and data to base your tactics on for the second half, but Klopp not only had us improving... we improved MASSIVELY- above normal expectations. It was a complete turnaround.I haven't seen that sort of tactical dominance in a verrrry long time. On a completely different planet to every coach, bar Rafa and Mourinho(twat) for me in that department.If we think about it- not even in our heydays under Rafa did we consistently, come back scoring 2/3 goals in the second half and consistently, spiked in performance for the entire second half, and sealed "many" games in the final few minutes.I revere that man!Can we get this man some quarters or pennies, please!